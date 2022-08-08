ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mt Hope: Multi-Drug Seizure of Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crystal Meth and Counterfeit Pills

A court-authorized search of an apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood of The Bronx resulted in the seizure of approximately 110 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, plus 50 pounds of a substance believed to be crystal meth, and up to 75,000 counterfeit pills believed to contain fentanyl, according to the City’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP).
#Drug Possession#Heroin#Dea#Nypd#New York State Police#Manhattan Criminal Court#Dea New York Division
