A court-authorized search of an apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood of The Bronx resulted in the seizure of approximately 110 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, plus 50 pounds of a substance believed to be crystal meth, and up to 75,000 counterfeit pills believed to contain fentanyl, according to the City’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP).

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO