UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
NYC Thieves Posing as Drug Dealers to Commit Robberies in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Crafty thieves in Manhattan are now posing as drug dealers in...
Suspects who stole $3K, CBD jar from Bronx smoke shop sought
The NYPD is looking to identify a group of suspects wanted for robbing a Bronx smoke shop late last month, officials said.
norwoodnews.org
Mt Hope: Multi-Drug Seizure of Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crystal Meth and Counterfeit Pills
A court-authorized search of an apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood of The Bronx resulted in the seizure of approximately 110 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, plus 50 pounds of a substance believed to be crystal meth, and up to 75,000 counterfeit pills believed to contain fentanyl, according to the City’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor (SNP).
bronx.com
Jowenky Nunez, 20, Brian Hernandez, 22 & Iyaury Rodriguez, 41, Arrested For The Murder Of Isael Cabrera, 25 & Richard Dominguez, 30
On Thursday, July 02, 2020, at approximately 0107 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a crowd condition in the vicinity of Depot Place and Sedgwick Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two adult males, unconscious and unresponsive, each with...
4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust
Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested
On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
wrnjradio.com
Heroin and fentanyl mill dismantled in New Jersey, 3 arrested
WEST NEW YORK, NJ (Hudson County) – A two-month long inveisgation has led to the arrest of three New Jersey residents for various drug offenses, seizure of 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, and the dismantling of a drug mill, according to the New Jersey State Police. In May...
4 indicted in slaying of LA drill rapper in Bronx pharmacy
CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were indicted on murder charges in the shooting death of a rapper in New York City for a performance, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Avanti Frowner, known professionally as Moneygang Vontae, stopped at Amazing Pharmacy on East Temont Avenue on June 9 to buy eye drops. […]
Man accused of killing bystander mistaken for rival gang member in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A purported gang member was charged Wednesday with killing an innocent bystander in 2019, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. Jean Carmona, 31, an alleged member of “the 200s” street gang, went to Washington Heights with other gang members and fatally shot Roberto Vasquez in the neck on Jan. 31, 2019, officials […]
fox5ny.com
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
fox5ny.com
Bronx business owners call for changes to bail laws
NEW YORK - Bronx business owners are demanding more be done to fight crime in their community and they’re turning up the heat on New York lawmakers over bail reform. It eliminates case bail for most nonviolent crimes. The business owners blame the rise in crime on repeat offenders....
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
15 alleged gang members and associates charged in major Staten Island drug-dealing takedown
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities on Tuesday announced the takedown of 15 purported gang members and associates who allegedly peddled large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs on and around Jersey Street in New Brighton. Launched in April 2021, the 15-month probe dubbed “D-Rail the Corridor” focused on...
Suspect Nabbed, Others Escape After Nanuet UPS Warehouse Heist, Police Say
A man was arrested and several others escaped following a robbery of a Hudson Valley UPS warehouse. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7 at the warehouse located at 31 Murray Hill Drive in Nanuet. The first arriving officers spotted a dark-colored sedan in...
Carjacker puts gun to man's face, punches him in Brooklyn: NYPD
A man in Brooklyn last month carjacked a 51-year-old man and punched him in the head before escaping with the victim’s car and other belongings, police said Wednesday as they released video of the suspect.
Queens Man Gets 11 Years in Prison for Repeatedly Abusing Brooklyn Girlfriend, Killing Her Cat
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man is heading to prison over a violent attack...
Juvenile Reported Missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has issued a missing person...
Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Takedown Nets 3 Arrests: State Police
More than 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the takedown of a drug production facility in Hudson County and lower Bergen, authorities said. An investigation into Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, began last May when police were tipped off to a drug mill being run out of a West New York home, New Jersey State Police said. Stroman had been using a home in Union City to support the operation, police said.
Burglary crew raids UPS warehouse in Rockland, police rescue barricaded guard
Armed burglars raided a UPS warehouse in Rockland County before a police tactical unit rescued a security guard who had barricaded himself inside the building, police said Tuesday.
