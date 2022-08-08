Keeping children active and thinking: Speak Life and Live summer camps offer learning experiences

Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Calling all young entrepreneurs: Third annual Kids Biz Expo set for Aug. 26
The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce has planned its third annual Kids Biz Expo for 5 p.m. Aug. 26. The expo will be held at the Broad Street Methodist Church park at 315 W. Broad St., Statesville, which is next to the Piedmont Healthcare Friday After 5 Concert scheduled on the same day. Set-up will be at 4 p.m. that day.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Family raises awareness about dwarfism to increase understanding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman and her mother are raising awareness about dwarfism. Joy Ivey, a 22-year-old student at UNC Pembroke, was born with dwarfism. "I thought it was beautiful that God thought so much of me to embrace me with a beautiful child that was unique,” said Joy Ivey’s mother, Gidget Ivey."I thought it was beautiful that God thought so much of me to embrace me with a beautiful child that was unique,” said Joy Ivey’s mother, Gidget Ivey.
WYFF4.com
Greenville-born woman turns 105 with North Carolina family dance party
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — She may be 105 years old, but Gussie Taylor Dennis can still kick up her heels. Dennis celebrated her birthday on Aug. 10 surrounded by family, food and a dance party. Born in South Carolina, Dennis now lives in Huntersville, North Carolina. She says she grew...
Raleigh News & Observer
Are ants marching into your home? An NC pest control expert explains how to keep them away
Ants are one of the most common household pests in the Charlotte area. The insects can be a year-round issue, but you’re more likely to see them inside during the warmer months, said Kristin Dodd-Tarleton, the manager of Carolina Pest Management, a Charlotte-based pest control company. “This time of...
After hundreds of hours of work, Concord woman gets Habitat for Humanity house
CONCORD, N.C. — It was a life-changing moment for a single mother in Cabarrus County on Wednesday as she got the keys to her long-awaited Habitat for Humanity house. “We homeowners, y’all!” cheered Tanika Farris of Concord. She and her 19-year-old daughter, Shawniyah, are opening the door to not just their new home, but to their new life.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Second Saturday Festival hopes to be 'perfect'
The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see the weather should cooperate for the inaugural event. “We hope the people of Statesville will come out and support this new festival,” she said. “It’ll be fun...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Theatre Statesville to present 'Putting It Together'
Theatre Statesville will present “Putting It Together” on Aug. 18, 19 and 20 at Twisted Oak American Bar & Grill. Show times are 7:30 p.m. each day with an afternoon performance at 2 p.m. on Aug. 19. “Putting It Together” is a revue that takes songs from various...
explorecaldwell.com
Nightlife, Lenoir, NC
Explore the great nightlife in the Lenoir area. When you’re in a new place, one of the best ways to get to know the area better is by exploring the nightlife. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll quickly realize that the area has a strong nightlife scene, and there’s a ton to see and do even after the sun sets.
WBTV
Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream. After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program...
thecharlottepost.com
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Back 2 School Bash set for Saturday at Statesville High School
Everybody could use a helping hand sometimes, that’s why the Statesville Missional Network of the Appalachian District of the United Methodist Church is once again hosting its Statesville Back to School Bash on Saturday at Statesville High School from 9 a.m. to noon. “It is the hope of the...
gaston.edu
#1 Practical Nursing Program in North Carolina
The Gaston College Licensed Practical Nursing program has once again earned a number one ranking in North Carolina. NursingProcess.org placed Gaston College at the top of its list of Best LPN programs in the state for 2022. In a Facebook posting, NursingProcess.org said, “We are happy to announce that Gaston...
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Statesville Record & Landmark
North Iredell grad announced as first recipient of 'The Buzz' award
Sheldon Candis started a buzz at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012 with his film “Luv” that has continued growing over the past decade. The award-winning director and North Iredell High School graduate has worked with everyone from Lebron James and Misty Copeland to Common, Danny Glover and Idris Elba.
These Charlotte-area stores offer overstocked and returned items at deep discounts. Here's how it works
GASTONIA, N.C. — Inflation is making many of us re-examine our spending habits, from food and gas to clothing and other everyday essentials. But even before inflation, bargain hunters were on the lookout for the best deals around. If you're new to the bargain deals game, then Bin 5...
country1037fm.com
Meet Former Hornets Player George Lynch Saturday August 20th!
This event is called the Power 98/Healthy Blue Community Block party happening on August 20, 2022 from 12pm to 2pm at Johnson C. Smith University located at 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. Please come for the fun but Former Hornets Player George Lynch will be at the event...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Depot VS. Lowe’s
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer isn’t over, but fall is just around the corner. Many families are thinking about making improvements to their homes this time of year. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down which home improvement store will save you the most money on those fall projects.
explorecaldwell.com
Fishing Trips, Lenoir, NC
The Lenoir area is a great place to spend time fishing. There are many great spots to fish here in the Lenoir, North Carolina area! If you’re an avid fisherman and you’re planning to visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you won’t be disappointed in the fishing you experience. The clear waters that surround the Lenoir area entice many people to take fishing trips here, and you can try fishing at one of the state parks, ponds, lakes, streams, reservoirs, and other spots when you visit.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Police Citizens Academy applications being accepted
The Statesville Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 Citizens Police Academy. The academy will meet once a week for eight consecutive weeks beginning Sept. 15. It offers residents a better understanding of police services and functions. Classes will be conducted by Statesville police staff members and will include...
Statesville Record & Landmark
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic to play Greensboro's NC Folk Festival
Funk music icon George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will highlight the main-stage lineup at the NC Folk Festival from Sept. 9 to 11 in center city Greensboro. Festival leaders announced Thursday that they have finalized the 2022 main-stage lineup of 21 acts with Clinton and his collective. The Kannapolis native and...
