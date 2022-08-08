Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Portola Concerts in the Park bringing Whitewater to the stage on Friday, August 12
The Portola Concerts in the Park are in full swing, with the next free evening of family fun coming up on Friday, August 12. The evening will bring another new sound, Whitewater, to the stage in Portola. This Reno band has a popular following throughout Western Nevada and the Tahoe area. According to organizers, they are excited to extend their audience into the Lost Sierra by joining Portola at the park, and all are welcome to attend.
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary August 12, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) August 5……….. 85……….. 62……….. 0.0. August 6……….. 88……….. 57……….. 0.0. August 7……….. 95……….. 53……….. 0.0.
Plumas County News
Community Green: Purging — Rounds two, three, and four
My father used to tell me that a person spends the first third of his/her life wanting things, but doesn’t always have the means to acquire them. The second third of life is spent acquiring and “satisfying” that need. Finally, we reach the point where we want to let go of what we have acquired, purging ourselves of that accumulated weight.
Plumas County News
Douglas-fir Tussock Moth Caterpillars reported in Plumas County
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this morning, Aug. 10, that asmall number of reports have come in that Douglas-fir Tussock Moth Caterpillars have been seen in Plumas County recently. Sightings have been limited to near Little Grass Valley Reservoir and La Porte at this time. The hairs on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County News
Expect 24/7 traffic control during road work on Hwy 70 near Plumas/Lassen line
Caltrans District 2 and Mitchell Johnson Construction, Inc. will be starting work to fix areas of erosion damage on Highway 70 in Lassen County, from near the Plumas/Lassen County line to approximately 2.5 miles east (west of Hallelujah Junction). Work will include rock slope protection, slope and weed barrier reconstruction, metal beam guardrail repair, and paving.
Plumas County News
FRC offers employees incentive for Wildland Firefighter Certification
Feather River College will pay a $1,000 incentive yearly to any permanent employee who holds a valid Federal Wildland Firefighter Basic 32 “red card” or CalFire “Firefighter 1” designation. All associate faculty are similarly eligible. Temporary employees and students are not eligible. The incentive is available once per academic year as long as it is authorized by the board.
Plumas County News
CHP Quincy Office is seeking senior volunteers
The California Highway Patrol’s Quincy Office is looking for motivated citizens who want to give something back to their community as Senior Volunteers. Senior Volunteers are CHP employees who assist in both administrative and field capacities. The objectives of the CHP Senior Volunteer Program are: To assist the CHP in providing enhanced public service to the community, to provide an opportunity for senior citizens to make a definitive contribution toward improving public safety and service, and to instill among participating volunteers an understanding and appreciation of the justice system, human relations, and ethics in the field of law enforcement.
Plumas County News
Avian flu detected in one bird in Plumas County; risk to public explained
One positive case of avian influenza was reported this week in the Lake Davis Area in an American White Pelican. A small number of individuals were in contact with bird prior to its death, trying to save the diseased bird. While this particular strain of the virus poses minimal risk to humans, out of an abundance of caution, the Plumas County Public Health Agency is warning residents of the potential risk of handling or coming into close contact with a diseased or dead bird.
RELATED PEOPLE
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 1-4: Wildlife and wild people
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 1-4, 2022. August 1. Fishing...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Homeowner insurance in Plumas
I am writing this letter concerning Home Owner Insurance in Plumas County.]. Due to both the North/Bear Complex and then the Dixie Fire, the California State Insurance Commissioner enacted a moratorium on outright cancellation of Homeowner Insurance Policies. ( You could still be cancelled for non payment, and it did not preclude companies from raising your rates) Many people have seen increases in their rates in the past several years,and for some, rates have more than doubled.
Plumas County News
All 885 Plumas properties in debris removal program now cleared
All 855 properties in Plumas County whose owners enrolled in California’s statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program following last year’s Dixie and Beckwourth fires have cleared the entire debris removal process and been returned to county officials to begin the permitting process for reconstruction. The 855 returned properties include...
Plumas County News
Murder suspect arrested in Susanville
A Pottstown, Pennsylvania murder suspect was arrested Tuesday in Susanville. According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force asked for assistance in the possible arrest of an individual wanted for murder in Montgomery County Pennsylvania. About 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, agents set...
Comments / 0