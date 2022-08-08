Read full article on original website
Debra Reitan
4d ago
This is so sad, my grandson is that age, 8, and there is no way I would leave a loaded gun in his room! now that child is going to have problems, I pray the child gets help.
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home
A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
KING-5
Kent mother charged in the death of her 2-year-old son
A Kent mother is charged with second-degree murder following the death of her son Jose Fernandez. Charging documents allege she assaulted him, leading to his death.
Tri-City Herald
‘Why don’t you just kill yourself?’ Former 911 dispatcher charged with vehicular homicide
Cherise Ashley Denholm was once lauded by Tacoma mayor Victoria Woodards for her commitment to receiving and transmitting crisis calls. But after becoming the subject of a 911 call herself last September, she faces charges of vehicular homicide. Denholm, a former communications officer for South Sound 911, was summoned by...
‘Massive amount of stolen property’ found after shots fired in Yelm
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several stolen vehicles were found along with illegal or stolen guns and other stolen property in Yelm on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a “suspicious circumstance” in the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm around 11:50 a.m.
35-Year-Old Man Killed In Altercation Following A Motor Vehicle Accident In Federal Way (Federal Way, WA)
Raymond Bunk of Federal Way Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near 8th Avenue South and South 320th Street. According to the police, a 35-year-old got shot after a collision evolved into a road rage incident. The road rage led to a physical altercation. One of the drivers retrieved...
q13fox.com
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
Tukwila police recover drugs, cash while responding to call of stolen flatbed trailer
Police recovered drugs and cash Thursday after responding to a call from a person who said that they had spotted their stolen flatbed trailer being towed by an SUV, the Tukwila Police Department announced. Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the call of the trailer being towed in the...
q13fox.com
WSP seeks witnesses in alleged drive-by shooting in South Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses of an alleged drive-by shooting near Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. Authorities say a person called 911 at 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, saying that had been shot at by another vehicle near the Albro St. exit on northbound I-5. State troopers met with the victim at the Goodwill parking lot on Dearborn and confirmed their van had been shot, identifying at least two bullet holes in the side.
Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
KIMA TV
2 suspects arrested in retail crime theft ring, including convicted killer of Tuba Man
BELLEVUE, Wash. — At least two people were in custody in connection with a retail crime ring that officials say is responsible for more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise from several high-end stores in Bellevue and the Seattle area. One of those people was Billy Chambers, 29, the same...
Attempted carjacking of Renton pizza delivery driver leads to crash into building
Teenagers in Renton on a wild crime spree started by trying to carjack a pizza delivery driver and ended by destroying a barn. The teens are also accused of successfully carjacking another victim and breaking into an apartment. Renton police say they ended up booking a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old...
q13fox.com
SWAT team helps arrests armed suspect barricaded inside Kent apartment
KENT, Wash. - Kent police have arrested a suspect they say pointed a gun at a neighbor before running into his apartment and barricading himself inside. Officers responded to the Olympic Skyline Apartments on SE 253 Pl around 11 a.m. on Aug. 10 for reporters of a threat involving a weapon. Witnesses told police that a man had been arguing with his neighbors earlier, and pointed a gun at them.
Man Fleeing From Police Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler attempted to stop a red Ford Truck travelling south on Pacific Avenue. The officer believed that the driver was severely impaired. The trooper stated that the driver almost hit a pedestrian. The driver was driving on the sidewalks, endangering pedestrians. The troopers followed him...
Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
thejoltnews.com
Welfare check leads authorities to allegedly stolen generator
Authorities in Lacey have recovered an allegedly stolen generator that they found while conducting a welfare check. According to a series of tweets by the Lacey Police Department, a patrol officer a Crisis Response Unit (CRU) officer were dispatched to a welfare check yesterday, August 9. While at the scene,...
Tukwila police seeking robbery, rape suspect
TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police said they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery and rape suspect. On Saturday, a woman was robbed and raped, but police did not say where the attack happened. Police said the suspect rode a moped and was armed with a...
