Pierce County, WA

Debra Reitan
4d ago

This is so sad, my grandson is that age, 8, and there is no way I would leave a loaded gun in his room! now that child is going to have problems, I pray the child gets help.

KIRO 7 Seattle

Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Pierce County, WA
Pierce County, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks witnesses in alleged drive-by shooting in South Seattle

SEATTLE - Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses of an alleged drive-by shooting near Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. Authorities say a person called 911 at 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, saying that had been shot at by another vehicle near the Albro St. exit on northbound I-5. State troopers met with the victim at the Goodwill parking lot on Dearborn and confirmed their van had been shot, identifying at least two bullet holes in the side.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

SWAT team helps arrests armed suspect barricaded inside Kent apartment

KENT, Wash. - Kent police have arrested a suspect they say pointed a gun at a neighbor before running into his apartment and barricading himself inside. Officers responded to the Olympic Skyline Apartments on SE 253 Pl around 11 a.m. on Aug. 10 for reporters of a threat involving a weapon. Witnesses told police that a man had been arguing with his neighbors earlier, and pointed a gun at them.
KENT, WA
KING 5

Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Welfare check leads authorities to allegedly stolen generator

Authorities in Lacey have recovered an allegedly stolen generator that they found while conducting a welfare check. According to a series of tweets by the Lacey Police Department, a patrol officer a Crisis Response Unit (CRU) officer were dispatched to a welfare check yesterday, August 9. While at the scene,...
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tukwila police seeking robbery, rape suspect

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police said they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery and rape suspect. On Saturday, a woman was robbed and raped, but police did not say where the attack happened. Police said the suspect rode a moped and was armed with a...
TUKWILA, WA

