Westwood enters 2022 with a chip on their shoulders
WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Westwood Patriots had a year for the history books in 2021 – finishing atop the West-Pac at 10-2 and capturing a district championship. It was their first in program history. Despite all that success last season – The Patriots enter 2022 with...
Lacrosse Releases Slate of Games for 2023 Season
MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team has revealed its schedule for the 2023 season. The Wildcats will open the season at home on February 25-26 as they welcome Concordia-Ann Arbor and Missouri Western State to the Superior Dome. NMU will then play five non-conference games away...
UP Honor Flight Cycling Team welcomed in Manistique on day 1 of 200-mile journey
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – The eight-member squad riding in support of the UP Honor Flight was greeted with cheers on Wednesday as the group ended the first leg of their journey in Manistique. The 200-mile ride began at the top of Pine Mountain in Iron Mountain on Wednesday morning and is set to finish in St. Ignace on Thursday afternoon.
Check out historical ships at Festival of Sail in Marquette this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Festival of Sail got underway Friday at Mattson’s Lower Harbor Park. The three-day festival presented by Travel Marquette includes three historic ships from around the world, as well as the world’s largest rubber duck standing 61′ high, called “Mama Duck”.
Marquette County Fair kicks off
GWINN Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Fair kicked off on Thursday, August 11th and will continue through Sunday. The fair features activities like fair rides, a livestock auction, live shows, a petting zoo and more. “Today is opening day of the fair,” said Walt Maki, the president of...
Delta County Airport announces new schedule, includes layover on flights to Detroit
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Delta County Airport (DCA) announced upcoming changes to airline services to and from the airport in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The main change for DCA travelers affects service between Escanaba and Detroit, which the airport says will now include a 30-minute layover in Pellston, Michigan.
Marquette County 4-H Youth prepares for the fair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County 4-H youth have been preparing for months and on Saturday they will be entering their animals into the Junior Livestock Auction at the fair. The junior auction will be held at noon on August 13th. Viewing begins at 11:00 am the day of.
LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/12/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 344 PM EDT FRI AUG 12 2022 /244 PM CDT FRI AUG 12 2022/ .TONIGHT...INCREASING CLOUDS WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 52 TO 59. .SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 65 TO 75. .SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG BY MIDNIGHT. LOWS 51 TO 60. .SUNDAY...PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 68 TO 76. .SUNDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 49 TO 59. .MONDAY...PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 71 TO 77. .TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 50S TO AROUND 60. HIGHS IN THE 70S. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. $$ LG.
LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 7/10/2022
Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas will fall into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/11/2022
Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around 40 or the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s (especially west of Marquette). Light and variable wind.
LP Building Solutions to invest $194 million in Sagola Township project
SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – LP Building Solutions is set to expand its operations in the UP with a $194 million dollar investment expected to create 50 jobs. The project was announced Wednesday by Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MDEC) with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.
Med Pros Share and EPIC: Two organizations with one location and a focus on wellness
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Med Pros Share and EPIC: Educational Partnership in the Community is a new concept coming together in Marquette. The new facility, located on Coles drive in Marquette allows for community-based therapists and educators to provide services in one location. They offer occupational, physical and speech therapy services as well as massage therapy, mental health counseling for both children and adults, childhood tutoring, and fun activities for kids and thier parents.
Marinette County man found hiding in abandoned cabin, taken into custody
NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Niagara Police Department has provided an update on the man that barricaded himself in his residence and refused to surrender, causing US 141 to shut down for hours on August 8. According to a release, officers took 43-year-old Joshua Otto into custody without incident...
