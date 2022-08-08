STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 344 PM EDT FRI AUG 12 2022 /244 PM CDT FRI AUG 12 2022/ .TONIGHT...INCREASING CLOUDS WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 52 TO 59. .SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 65 TO 75. .SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG BY MIDNIGHT. LOWS 51 TO 60. .SUNDAY...PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 68 TO 76. .SUNDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 49 TO 59. .MONDAY...PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 71 TO 77. .TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 50S TO AROUND 60. HIGHS IN THE 70S. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. $$ LG.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO