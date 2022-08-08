LARAMIE — Equestrian Esther McGann and Dewey, a 22-year-old mustang, share a unique friendship. Upon first observing the pair, it's obvious they're inseparable. In the six years since they met, McGann and Dewey have bonded in a way that shows that while they may be human and horse biologically, they're kindred souls.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO