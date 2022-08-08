Read full article on original website
Campaign finance numbers released
CASPER — With less than a week before primary day in Wyoming, state candidates’ fundraising numbers were released, giving a look at how much money they’ve been collecting and spending. Wyoming’s midterm elections are taking place Tuesday, when offices like governor, secretary of state, and superintendent of...
Research shows winter sage grouse protections miss key weeks
A key timing restriction protecting some wintering greater sage grouse from oil and gas development doesn’t align with the imperiled birds’ use of the critical habitat, a University of Wyoming study shows. Sage grouse generally move to winter range on Nov. 7 and stay through March 13, according...
Century souls: Local equestrian celebrates friendship with Wyoming mustang
LARAMIE — Equestrian Esther McGann and Dewey, a 22-year-old mustang, share a unique friendship. Upon first observing the pair, it's obvious they're inseparable. In the six years since they met, McGann and Dewey have bonded in a way that shows that while they may be human and horse biologically, they're kindred souls.
