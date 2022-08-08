ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
94.9 WMMQ

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Detroit, MI
Marquette County, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
WLUC

DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer

Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus...
WLUC

Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport will no longer have a direct flight from Escanaba to Detroit starting this fall. Beginning in September, passengers heading to Detroit from Escanaba will have a connecting flight at Pellston Regional Airport in Emmet County. The Delta County Airport is an...
WLUC

Nao Trinidad docks in for Marquette Festival of Sail

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nao Trinidad is preparing for the Festival of Sail at Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend. The Nao Trinidad was a Spanish flagship for Ferdinand Magellan. This replica of the ship set sail in 2018. The ship has more than 1,200 square feet of visiting...
WLUC

Viking Octantis visits Houghton Wednesday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After three previous unsuccessful attempts, the cruise ship Octantis entered the Keweenaw Waterway Wednesday morning to the delight of the Houghton community. Prior visits earlier this year were canceled due to inclement weather and winds. Viking Cruises is Houghton’s second cruise line to visit Houghton this...
WLUC

NMU conducts multi-agency shooter training

WLUC

Golden Hour Soirees creates luxury picnic dates in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Leave the prep work out of your next date night. Sopheari Mork of Golden Hour Soirees will set you up with a picture-perfect picnic display, customized to your liking. Mork discusses pricing, options, and what’s included in her soirees. You can book a Golden Hour...
WLUC

Festival of Sail happening this weekend in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Sail has landed in Marquette. Travel Marquette’s Mike Bradford joins TV6′s Tia Trudgeon to talk about festivities during the busy weekend-long event. Bradford adds what you need to know when heading to the festival grounds. You can learn more about the...
WLUC

Copper Country Rock and Mineral Show Returns to Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who love rocks and minerals should stop by Houghton Elementary this weekend. The Copper Country Rock and Mineral Show returns to Houghton and will feature rocks spanning from the Keweenaw to the Eastern U.P. The Rock and Mineral Show starts Friday at 1:00 p.m.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
WLUC

Water main extension underway in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A water main extension project has started along M-553 south of Division Street in Marquette. According to the city engineering department, Oberstar Inc. will be working to install water main to service Rippling River Resort. The work started Friday and is happening on the east side of M-553 south of Division Street.
WLUC

Med Pros Share holds grand opening

Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus on connecting with the community and enjoying what Marquette Township has to offer. Marquette Police and Fire, Michigan State Police, and the Coast Guard were all present during the activity. The exercise focused on understanding building layouts and learning new techniques.
MARQUETTE, MI

