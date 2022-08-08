Read full article on original website
Related
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
WLUC
DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer
Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus...
WLUC
Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport will no longer have a direct flight from Escanaba to Detroit starting this fall. Beginning in September, passengers heading to Detroit from Escanaba will have a connecting flight at Pellston Regional Airport in Emmet County. The Delta County Airport is an...
WLUC
Nao Trinidad docks in for Marquette Festival of Sail
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nao Trinidad is preparing for the Festival of Sail at Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend. The Nao Trinidad was a Spanish flagship for Ferdinand Magellan. This replica of the ship set sail in 2018. The ship has more than 1,200 square feet of visiting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Viking Octantis visits Houghton Wednesday
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After three previous unsuccessful attempts, the cruise ship Octantis entered the Keweenaw Waterway Wednesday morning to the delight of the Houghton community. Prior visits earlier this year were canceled due to inclement weather and winds. Viking Cruises is Houghton’s second cruise line to visit Houghton this...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
WLUC
NMU conducts multi-agency shooter training
Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus...
Built from the top down?! Detroit tower making history in North America
Right on the border of Greektown and Central Business District, a new Detroit landmark is on the rise. It’s called Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Golden Hour Soirees creates luxury picnic dates in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Leave the prep work out of your next date night. Sopheari Mork of Golden Hour Soirees will set you up with a picture-perfect picnic display, customized to your liking. Mork discusses pricing, options, and what’s included in her soirees. You can book a Golden Hour...
WLUC
Festival of Sail happening this weekend in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Sail has landed in Marquette. Travel Marquette’s Mike Bradford joins TV6′s Tia Trudgeon to talk about festivities during the busy weekend-long event. Bradford adds what you need to know when heading to the festival grounds. You can learn more about the...
WLUC
Copper Country Rock and Mineral Show Returns to Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who love rocks and minerals should stop by Houghton Elementary this weekend. The Copper Country Rock and Mineral Show returns to Houghton and will feature rocks spanning from the Keweenaw to the Eastern U.P. The Rock and Mineral Show starts Friday at 1:00 p.m.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
WLUC
Water main extension underway in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A water main extension project has started along M-553 south of Division Street in Marquette. According to the city engineering department, Oberstar Inc. will be working to install water main to service Rippling River Resort. The work started Friday and is happening on the east side of M-553 south of Division Street.
WLUC
Med Pros Share holds grand opening
Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus on connecting with the community and enjoying what Marquette Township has to offer. Marquette Police and Fire, Michigan State Police, and the Coast Guard were all present during the activity. The exercise focused on understanding building layouts and learning new techniques.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
Comments / 2