SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Prescott Outreach
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Monday, August 15th from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm at the Mountain Club Clubhouse. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
SignalsAZ
YCSO Benevolent Fund Holds Raffle for Sgt. Lopez’s Family
Over the next few weekends, MP Veteran Custom Firearms and owner Phil Whitehead will be holding a raffle fundraiser on the plaza (near Harkins) for Sgt. Lopez’s family. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each with great prizes offered! Their goal is to raise $10,000. Prizes:. Glock 22...
SignalsAZ
MyDrive Podcast – Prescott Area Weekly Update, August 10th, 2022 – News, Events, Community
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott Valley’s newest apartments, back to school, Prescott’s new holiday organization, what to do this weekend in the Prescott area, and more.
SignalsAZ
Additional School Resource Officer to Work in HUSD
In a joint agreement with the Town of Prescott Valley and the Humboldt Unified School District, the Prescott Valley Police Department will add an additional School Resource Officer (SRO) to work in the District. Town Council approved the agreement at its Aug. 4 special meeting. Officer Isaac Corrales has been...
SignalsAZ
PVPD Coffee with a Cop at Starbucks
Officers from the Prescott Valley Police Department would like to invite residents of the community to the next Coffee with a Cop. This event is held in an informal, neutral space where residents have the opportunity to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink free coffee with the local police department.
SignalsAZ
Parking, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Apartments in Prescott Valley
More parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and new apartments are coming to downtown Prescott Valley. Fain Signature Group announced last week that the community builder will be breaking ground on LEGADO apartments in August, providing over 300 new apartments to the region. Part of the LEGADO apartment community will include more parking for the public in addition to electric vehicle charging stations for both the public as well as residents of LEGADO.
SignalsAZ
Barry Barbe Announces Expansion to Prescott Valley
Barry Barbe, owner of Prescott’s El Gato Azul and Torme, announced on August 11th at the groundbreaking of Fain Signature Group’s LEGADO apartments, that he will be opening three dining experiences within downtown Prescott Valley’s newest mixed-use multi family housing community. “The concept is really built around...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Pulliam Airport Launches New Website
Flagstaff Pulliam Airport (FLG) is pleased to announce the launch of a new website with a modern design, increased functionality, and innovative features. The website flyflagstaffaz.com provides accessible resources for travelers and the community. Commonly searched travel information such as flight tracking, parking details, and airline information is prominently featured...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Water Contamination Response Plan
Last week, Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, Mayor Pro Tem Cathey Rusing, and City staff members met with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Chief Science Officer and her team, to further define the way forward in the response to the discovery of PFOAs and PFAS in two of eight City wells. During the meeting, ADEQ staff answered questions about what to expect as the City seeks to achieve timely PFAS remediation.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Aug 11 thru Aug 15
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Rain continues to be in the forecast! Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Area Transit Reinstates All Routes
Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) has reinstated all routes (green, yellow, red, and blue) as of August 9, 2022. “We are happy to bring back our fixed routes and look forward to servicing our passenger’s needs. Thank you for your patience and understanding, ” said Lisa Boring, Transit Manager.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Fir Street Sidewalk Ribbon Cutting
JudCo, LLC has completed the Cottonwood Fir Street Sidewalk Improvements Project. Work commenced in March of this year and was finished July 26, 2022. The project included the installation of curb, gutter, and concrete sidewalk along the north side of Fir Street from Monte Tesoro Drive to Chuckawalla Drive. To...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Shuts Down Four Wells After Positive PFAS Tests
After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells...
SignalsAZ
Monsoon Outlook for August 10th
Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Wednesday, August 10th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Rain chances today are expected over much of Northern Arizona today. Storms are expected to begin to develop around 11:00 am and continue through 7:00 pm. Be aware of lightning, small hail, and localized flooding from heavy rain.
SignalsAZ
New Apartments, Holiday Updates, Gardening in Prescott | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup
This week has been all about enjoying the monsoons for the Prescott area’s podcast network, Cast11 – Be curious. Oh, and learning more about everything happening in our beloved hometown. From coverage on housing in Prescott Valley, back to school safety, mental health, summer concerts, planting landscapes in Prescott, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need.
SignalsAZ
Boys and Girls Clubs Dancing for the Stars Tickets on Sale
The Boys and Girls Club of Central Arizona is proud to present the 6th annual Dancing for the Stars event on September 9th and 10th, 2022. This annual show is the non-profit’s major fundraiser of the year helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona continue to provide after-school and summer programming in the quad cities!
SignalsAZ
Tomato Problems: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss tomato problems. What should you do if your tomatoes are splitting? If you just moved to the area, is it too late to plant?. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters...
