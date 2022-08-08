ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTC fines apparel company for replacing ‘Made in China’ labels with ‘Made in USA’ ones

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has fined Utah-based apparel company Lions Not Sheep for replacing “Made in China” labels with inaccurate “Made in USA” ones on its products.

In a news release last month, the agency said that it has fined Lions Not Sheep and owner Sean Whalen $211,335 for the false labeling on its products.

The agency voted 5-0 to approve the final order, under which the company and Whalen were required to stop making bogus claims about their “Made in USA” products unless they can show proof that they were manufactured and produced in the U.S.

“Also under the order, any qualified Made in USA claims must include a clear and conspicuous disclosure about the extent to which the product contains foreign parts, ingredients or components, or processing,” the FTC said in its statement.

“Finally, to claim that a product is assembled in the United States, Whalen and Lions Not Sheep must ensure that it is last substantially transformed in the United States, its principal assembly takes place in the United States, and U.S. assembly operations are substantial.”

The Hill has reached out to Lions Not Sheep Products for comment.

According to Deseret News, Lions Not Sheep had gained notoriety over the years for its use of pro-Second Amendment and pro-Trump messages on its products, also having a roster of celebrity sponsors such as motorcycle racer Davi Millsaps and mixed martial arts fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The agency had filed a complaint against Lions Not Sheep Products, LLC in May, alleging that the firm used the phony “Made in USA” label on its products that were imported from China and other countries.

The FTC also said in its complaint that Whalen posted a video through multiple social media platforms, claiming that he could “conceal the fact that his shirts are made in China by ripping out the origin tags and replacing them with tags stating that the merchandise was made in the United States.”

