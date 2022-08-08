Read full article on original website
WBUR
Hayden says grand jury will investigate incident involving off-duty MBTA officer
Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says a grand jury will investigate the case of a transit police officer accused of pointing a gun at a motorist. The case has raised questions about how Hayden's office has handled the matter and has prompted calls for Hayden's resignation. In a statement...
WBUR
Boston's incoming superintendent will earn $300,000, per proposed contract
Boston has made an offer to the next superintendent of its schools. All that remains is for her to accept. Highlights of the draft contract were provided by Boston School Committee chair Geri Robinson Wednesday evening before school members voted unanimously to approve it. Under its terms, incoming superintendent Mary...
WBUR
Activists stage sit-in to demand name change of Faneuil Hall Marketplace
Faneuil Hall is one of the most famous sites in Boston. There’s a longtime effort in the works by activists and ministers to rename it because of its namesake's role in the slave trade. Rev. Kevin Peterson sees this fight as a spiritual one. “On a certain level, racism...
WBUR
Provincetown restaurants ordered to close in 'sewer emergency'
Provincetown declared a "sewer emergency" Thursday morning, ordering some restaurants and food service businesses in the heart of the seaside town to close. Town officials said critical repairs must be made to prevent a public health emergency caused by sewer overflows, and estimate the repair work will take 48 hours.
WBUR
WATCH: Democrats in attorney general primary race debate
The three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general met to debate Wednesday at 11 a.m. Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan and Quentin Palfrey took the stage at WBUR's CitySpace in the hopes of winning voters' support ahead of the the Sept. 6 primary. Incumbent Maura Healey is running for governor, which created space for a wide-open Democratic primary.
WBUR
State auditor candidates vie for voters' attention in often overlooked race
Two Democrats and a Republican are competing to succeed Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump as one of the state's top watchdogs. But the candidates face a major challenge to getting elected: Few voters are familiar with the state auditor's work and why it matters. "It's down at the bottom of...
WBUR
Boston City Council to debate pay hikes
Boston city councilors plan to discuss a proposal Wednesday to boost their pay by 11%, as well as hike the salaries for other top city officials, including the mayor, police and fire commissioners. The proposal, filed by Mayor Michelle Wu this week, would increase the maximum pay for councilors to...
