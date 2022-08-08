ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

WBUR

Boston's incoming superintendent will earn $300,000, per proposed contract

Boston has made an offer to the next superintendent of its schools. All that remains is for her to accept. Highlights of the draft contract were provided by Boston School Committee chair Geri Robinson Wednesday evening before school members voted unanimously to approve it. Under its terms, incoming superintendent Mary...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Provincetown restaurants ordered to close in 'sewer emergency'

Provincetown declared a "sewer emergency" Thursday morning, ordering some restaurants and food service businesses in the heart of the seaside town to close. Town officials said critical repairs must be made to prevent a public health emergency caused by sewer overflows, and estimate the repair work will take 48 hours.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WBUR

WATCH: Democrats in attorney general primary race debate

The three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general met to debate Wednesday at 11 a.m. Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan and Quentin Palfrey took the stage at WBUR's CitySpace in the hopes of winning voters' support ahead of the the Sept. 6 primary. Incumbent Maura Healey is running for governor, which created space for a wide-open Democratic primary.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston City Council to debate pay hikes

Boston city councilors plan to discuss a proposal Wednesday to boost their pay by 11%, as well as hike the salaries for other top city officials, including the mayor, police and fire commissioners. The proposal, filed by Mayor Michelle Wu this week, would increase the maximum pay for councilors to...
BOSTON, MA

