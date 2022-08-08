12:52pm-Caney Creek Fire is on the scene of a house fire with a burn victim in the 13700 block of Bert Brown Road in Conroe. 114pm UPDATE-A dog bed on a couch in the home caught fire. The homeowner tried to drag it outside to the porch which he was able to do. However, doing so burns his leg and face. No structural damage to the home. Montgomery County Fire Marshal is en route. In addition a 5-year-old child with smoke inhalation.

CONROE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO