ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Comments / 10

Kathy S
3d ago

So so sad ...we have pits ...never never let them out lose to go potty or roam !! this owner shouldve walked him on a leash if the yard wasnt fenced . Poor dog !

Reply(1)
4
Christy
3d ago

That's so sad, there is so much hate in the world now you have to keep your eyes on your pets and definitely your children..my Bull Mastiff was dog napped 1x and I put up signs everywhere I knew he was in our neighborhood, well he broke out of the enclosure when he heard my truck. I saw him run out and there was a lady I didn't know run after him. I got out and said this is my dog and she ran back in her house when I said havnt u seen the signs.. He was fine when I got him, he had a few minor scratches when I got him, I think that happened from getting out of their fence.

Reply
3
L pisa
4d ago

I have had pitbulls for over 35 yrs and have always been careful that the yard was always "fortified". when we moved to the country and began raising poultry, we discovered that she thought our chickens were a threat (part of the Killer Chicken Gang no doubt). she "neutralized" several threats unfortunately and had to be permanently banned to the house and yard only. might any of the rural neighbors raise poultry?

Reply
2
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONSTABLES SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN INDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS WHO USED OVER $14,000.00 WITH A STOLEN CREDIT CARD AND CHECK BOOK!!

On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver’s License, debit and credit cards, her checkbook and house keys.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntsville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Huntsville, TX
News Channel 25

Motorcyclist found dead on road after late-night crash: Bryan police

BRYAN, Texas — A motorcyclist was found dead after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night, police said. Around 10 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Bryan Police Department. Police said...
BRYAN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County jury sentenced convicted drug dealer to 99 years in prison

A Liberty County jury found Curtis Leon Tarver, Jr., 50, guilty of Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine and sentenced him to 99 years in prison on July 26, 2022. The Honorable Judge Mark Morefield, 75th Judicial District Court, presided over the two-day trial. Prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
kingwood.com

Montgomery County Sheriff needs your help!

Montgomery County Sheriff wants your help to identify a suspect in burglary of a vehicle resulting in a stolen firearm. On 8/8/22 around 7:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Drive in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the pictured male was suspected in burglarizing a vehicle at that location and stealing a firearm from the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH FIRE -PORTER

655AM-4 VEHICLE CRASH LOOP 494 AT EAST KNOX. THE WOMAN HIT FROM BEHIND, CAR BURST INTO FLAMES. DRIVER OUT OF THE VEHICLE.
PORTER, TX
Click2Houston.com

FBI searching for 2 men wanted for robbing PNC Bank in Navasota

NAVASOTA – The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and the Navasota Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the two men who robbed a PNC Bank. On Nov. 2, 2021, investigators said the two men robbed the PNC Bank located at 603 E. Washington Avenue in Navasota.
NAVASOTA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STRUCTURE FIRE WITH BURN VICTIM

12:52pm-Caney Creek Fire is on the scene of a house fire with a burn victim in the 13700 block of Bert Brown Road in Conroe. 114pm UPDATE-A dog bed on a couch in the home caught fire. The homeowner tried to drag it outside to the porch which he was able to do. However, doing so burns his leg and face. No structural damage to the home. Montgomery County Fire Marshal is en route. In addition a 5-year-old child with smoke inhalation.
CONROE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Seeks Identity of Suspect in Time Wise Burglary in Conroe

CONROE, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify the pictured male who committed a Burglary of a Business on August 9, 2022. The suspect forced entry into the Time Mart convenience store located at 8780 Felder Lane in Conroe, Texas, and stole several items. Deputies were able to view surveillance video of the incident, and the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a black face mask, black jacket with a hood, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue shoes. The suspect vehicle is a white or cream-colored Volkswagen Beetle with a black soft-top.
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA

One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
NAVASOTA, TX
Navasota Examiner

Motorcyclist killed in collision

A 31-year-old Navasota man lost his life Saturday night, Aug. 6, when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated at approximately 8:30 p.m., Navasota Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major crash on Farm-to-Market Road 379 near Minnie Street. The investigation determined an 18-wheeler was stopped in the northbound lane of FM 379 waiting to turn onto Grace Street. A motorcycle, driven by Isaac Barrera, was traveling northbound and struck the rear of the 18-wheeler causing the bike to leave the roadway. Barrera was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler and the passenger were not injured. Th responding Justice of the Peace officer requested an autopsy on Barrera.
NAVASOTA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy