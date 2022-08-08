Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
LSC Kickoff Event
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s not just elementary and high school age kids who need to get ready to return to the classrooms. Lake Superior College held their first of three kickoff events Friday. It’s for all students, whether they are new or returning. Students were able to take...
Late cancellation of music festival leaves bad blood in Two Harbors
Visitors at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 7. Courtesy photo. The sudden cancellation of a summer concert is the latest cause of finger pointing among locals in Two Harbors. County music band Shenandoah was set to perform next Saturday at the Rockin' the Docks...
Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth
A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
FOX 21 Online
Career Lab in Duluth Reopens to the Public
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Workforce Center has opened its Career Lab to the public for the first time since April of 2020. As of last week, people can stop-by the lab without an appointment, and receive help with anything related to employment and job training. Throughout the pandemic,...
FOX 21 Online
33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival Kicks Off
DULUTH, Minn. – The Bayfront Blues Festival returned to Duluth today for it’s 33rd year. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll gives us a look from its first day back.
FOX 21 Online
Sensory-Friendly Day with Thomas the Tank Engine
DULUTH, Minn. — Thomas the Tank Engine is known by kids worldwide, including those on the spectrum. Today, the North Shore Railroad held a sensory-friendly event, for kids to spend time with Thomas in a quieter setting. Five years ago, Duluth became the first in the country to hold...
boreal.org
'Hockeyland' documentary featuring local hockey teams debuting in Minnesota movie theaters and streaming this fall
Dubbed the "Friday Night Lights" of hockey, a documentary featuring northern Minnesota high school hockey teams will debut in theaters in September. "Hockeyland" follows the rivalry of Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert, two of the historic hockey powers roaming Minnesota's Northland each winter before often busing down Interstate 35 to St. Paul for the renowned boys' state hockey tournament.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Best Bread holds a Pop-Up at New Location
DULUTH, Minn. — People got a taste of “Duluth’s Best Bread” for the first time at its new location today. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth, and has been in the process of adding a second shop downtown. In just a few short weeks, the...
Duluth/Superior Pride Festival Set To Be Bigger And Better Than Ever
It's almost time for the 36th Annual Duluth Superior Pride Event and organizers promise that this year will be the biggest event yet. People from all over the country descend upon the Twin Ports each year for Pride which is usually held all over the world in June. The reason the event is held in August in Duluth/Superior is to make this a stand-out event without competing with other Pride celebrations and so far has helped make this event bigger and bigger every year.
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Duluth’s Leif Erickson Park
Leif Erickson Park is such a huge part of Duluth. From tourists to locals, it is a big destination in town. Being such a popular place, I had to see how people are reviewing the area on TripAdvisor. While many love the destination, some people have not-so-positive opinions. I grew...
FOX 21 Online
City of Duluth Pitches Possible Tax Increase For Park Fund Levy
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth announced a new proposal to increase property taxes for its park funding. On Thursday, some members of the community joined Mayor Larson on the steps of city hall, presenting a plan for Duluth’s park system. Larson said the goal is to...
UPMATTERS
Dog swims to land after boat takes on water on Lake Superior
(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Musician Severio Mancieri
Duluth musician Severio Mancieri stopped by the morning show Wednesday to play one of his original tunes. Click the video to listen. And click here for more on Severio!
Rare Champagne Apples Will Be Available at Duluth’s ‘Apple Palooza’ Event
The Champagne Apple is only grown by one family on planet Earth, and they are bringing their apples to Duluth's Apple Palooza' this fall. Dixon’s Apple Orchard out of Cadott, WI, the only grower of the Champagne Apple, is teaming up with Beaver River Farm in Duluth for 'Apple Palooza' for one day only in October. The event will feature plenty of family fun and lots of apples.
wearegreenbay.com
Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
FOX 21 Online
Nurses with MNA Plan To Vote On Monday For Possible Strike
DULUTH, Minn. — Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association announced that they will be voting on Monday to go on strike. The poll comes after five months of contract negotiations and informational picketing. This would be the first time Twin Cities and Twin Ports nurses took such an action...
WDIO-TV
Getting help from state leaders to combat crime in Duluth
The U.S. Attorney for the state of Minnesota was in Duluth today. The trip focused on an issue many Minnesotans have been talking about all summer. A trip to Duluth was on the schedule for the U.S. Attorney of Minnesota as he addressed recent violence here and around the state.
Five rescued as 35 ft boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry
Five people were rescued after the boat they were on crashed into the break wall at the Lake Superior port of entry on the Minnesota and Wisconsin border. The incident happened at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squad, U.S. Coast Guard, and Duluth Fire Department called into action.
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Past: Lightning strike kills cow; Superior couple arrested for counterfieting
Final plans have been made for the Fun Day Saturday in Kelly Park, located at North Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, sponsored by the North End Neighborhood Organization. A German band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. with Eddie Williams presenting music from 6 to 8 p.m. for a street dance, which will be held on Baxter Avenue. A flea market will be featured all day with free space available. Persons wishing to participate in the flea market must bring their own tables.
kdal610.com
Boat Hits Superior Entry Break Wall
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Five people aboard a 35 foot boat are safe after it collided with the break wall at the Superior entry Tuesday night. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded at 10:50 p-m to find the boat taking on water and beached on the rocks of the Minnesota side of the harbor entry from Lake Superior.
