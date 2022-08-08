Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Cooler temperatures return to KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our hot summer days are getting limited. Friday is the hottest day we have going in the 7-day forecast as we’ll get a change to the weather pattern next week. Just like Thursday, Friday’s highs will reach the 80s, 90s and 100s. The...
KELOLAND TV
Hot day ahead; Cooler weather and rain chances ahead
Another hot summer day is ahead for KELOLAND, but for areas West River, it will be cooler than yesterday. The hot spot was Philip at 107. Pierre reached 99, but Sioux Falls held at 88. The core of the heat will shift into southeastern KELOLAND this afternoon. Most of the...
KELOLAND TV
Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: August 13th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Empire Fair wraps up at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds with two performances of rodeo. The Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo takes place at 1:30 & 7 p.m. Events include barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding. Admission to the rodeo is free with a fair admission which is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Today’s fair hours run from 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides on the midway open at noon.
KELOLAND TV
Crash takes out stoplight at 14th and Phillips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stoplight at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue is back up and running after a crash knocked it over earlier Friday afternoon. A stoplight is down at a busy downtown intersection. A crash around noon took out a stoplight on the...
KELOLAND TV
Brandon’s new water tower moving forward after derecho damage
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Three months after a derecho caused major damage to a large water tower in Brandon, the project is back to the same status it was before the storm hit. Brandon city engineer Tami Jansma told KELOLAND News the May 12 storm, which had wind speeds...
KELOLAND TV
Downtown Sioux Falls’ Riverfest moves to Fawick Park
Whether you like to paddle down the Big Sioux River in a kayak or innertube; or you relish a ride along the Big Sioux’s banks on the bike trail, or maybe it’s an evening spent listening to great music at the Greenway–there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
‘Battleship X’ at 80
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — On Saturday, people will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls in honor of a naval milestone. The event will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. In...
KELOLAND TV
The legendary story of Jesse James relived on pontoon ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people in this area know the legendary story of outlaw Jesse James and his connection to Garretson. Some senior citizens got a personal lesson about how the bank robber and his gang got away from lawmen after robbing a bank in Minnesota and made their fateful leap at Devil’s Gulch.
KELOLAND TV
‘It only takes one’: Chase the Ace drawing Thursday
SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — The McCook Country Club in Salem has had a busy few weeks of selling tickets for its chase the ace drawing happening Thursday evening. “One man walked in and said I’m only buying one because it only takes one,” Shelly Barnett, ticket writer, said.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls school district will revise COVID guidelines for back to school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Schools are scrambling to update their COVID-19 policies following the latest guidance from the CDC. This week the CDC made some big changes when it comes to COVID-19. “The six feet social distancing has gone away, the requirement for close contacts to quarantine has...
KELOLAND TV
Four Winds Music and Art Festival set to take stage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event celebrating music and art is making its way to Sioux Falls. The Four Winds Music and Art Festival got its start in Sioux Falls in 2016. “The first year we had about, I want to say, seven to eight artists over like one night kind of a thing, like a small event and then all of the sudden each year it keeps growing and doubling in size,” Event Host Zach Dresch said.
KELOLAND TV
‘Human sexuality in education settings’ guidelines updated by Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls is sharing updated guidelines regarding human sexuality in educational settings ahead of a new school year. KELOLAND News has obtained a copy of a letter sent to families with students who attend Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools. We’ve also obtained a copy of a document detailing LGBTQ policies for students and staff. This policy states that official documents must contain a “student’s biological sex as determined from conception.”
KELOLAND TV
Lemonade with a purpose
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – Kids at a local child care center hope you quench your thirst by stopping at their lemonade stand. A hot day is perfect for a glass of ice-cold lemonade. Stepping Stones Preschool in Hartford is just one spot to get that refreshment. These kids opened...
KELOLAND TV
220-foot Lewis and Clark water tower ‘transcends’ party lines
BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Water brings people together. Standing next to a 220-foot water tower near Beresford, U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary Tanya Trujillo heard stories about how the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System has brought political foes from competing states together. Trujillo was in South Dakota to highlight $75.5 million that is going to the Vermillion-based water system from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings hires next public works director
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Brookings has hired a new public works director. The city announced the hiring of John Thompson in a news release on Thursday. Thompson currently lives in California, where he has most recently been an assistant County Administrative Officer and formally the Assistant Public Works Director for the County of Fresno.
KELOLAND TV
Stolen guns at root of a lot of crimes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to reducing the number of crimes involving guns, police say the community has to help. They told us today they are frustrated by the number of guns that are stolen each week and a lot of times they end up in the wrong hands and those committing the crimes are getting younger.
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor calls deadly traffic stop ‘really scary’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for a person connected to Tuesday night’s deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident started when authorities pulled over a car near the Burger King on West 12th Street. That’s when police say three passengers ran out of the car, with one of them firing at officers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the shooter.
KELOLAND TV
Mary K. Ross’ daughter confronts her mother’s killer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a murder that sparked horror and outrage among the Sioux Falls community. In all, five men were involved in the killing of Mary K. Ross in 1995. The two men who actually stabbed the 25-year-old mother with steak knives did it for money and drugs. One of those men is Eric Coon. His commutation hearing before the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles Wednesday drew in Ross’ family members from around the country.
