Preparing for disaster
In light of two major natural disasters in Kentucky in less than a year, here's what you can do to be prepared. Flooding has claimed 39 lives and displaced hundreds of people in eastern Kentucky, and the December tornado outbreak claimed 81 lives and caused severe damage across 200 miles in western Kentucky. The disasters hit the commonwealth in less than a year's time, and people are still recovering.
A father of 5 is among at least 38 dead connected to the Kentucky floods
(CNN) — Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for. "He was a hero,"...
FEMA faces criticism for response as number of flood-related deaths rises
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The number of people who died as a result of flash flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 39. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the death count rose when a death was counted in Breathitt County. He didn't identify the person or provide details. On...
Polio detected in wastewater in New York
(NBC News) — New York City health officials announced Friday that poliovirus has been detected in wastewater. The city's department of health and mental hygiene says the virus was previously detected in wastewater samples from Orange County and Rockland County in May, June and July. One case of paralytic...
Eat fresh, eat local, eat out: 2nd annual Kentucky Proud Farm Fresh Days begins Saturday
Frankfort, KY — From pasture-raised meats to farm-fresh fruits and veggies, Kentucky farmers offer local chefs the canvas they need to craft beautiful meals. The second annual Kentucky Proud Farm Fresh Days event is a 10-day culinary celebration, meant to highlight those Kentucky farms and the restaurants that use their ingredients.
WATCH LIVE: Beshear Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT — Governor Beshear is holding a Team Kentucky update on Thursday at 11:30 CDT. Beshear is expected to update Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements, and the state's response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state hasn't yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as a new school year opens. The GOP governor announced last month that the contentious voucher program would start immediately. That...
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
In light of two major natural disasters in Kentucky in less than a year, here's what you can do to be prepared
$5.14 million grant to help detect and deter wrong-way traffic accidents in Kentucky
WASHINGTON — Kentucky is one of 10 states to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration, which will be used to develop the Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology System. The $5.14 million grant is part of the FHWA's Advanced Transportation and Congestion...
More Kentucky parents choosing private schools or homeschooling, survey by school choice advocacy group finds
FRANKFORT, KY — More parents in Kentucky are sending their children to non-public schools. That’s according to a new report from educational choice advocacy group EdChoice Kentucky. The group educates parents across the Commonwealth on education choices for their children. According to the report, since 2017 attendance in...
Iconic butter-cow to be unveiled Wednesday ahead of Illinois State Fair opening
SPRINGFIELD, KY — The unveiling of a beautifully sculpted butter-cow and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting are all that remains on the agenda before Thursday's opening of the popular Illinois State Fair. This year's iconic 500 pound "butter cow" will be unveiled Wednesday afternoon inside of the old Dairy building. If...
Judge Jamie Jameson claims Judicial Conduct Commission charges are politically motivated, commission votes to suspend him with pay
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Judge Jamie Jameson is being suspended with pay amid allegations of misconduct surrounding his campaign and courtroom practices. The Kentucky Judicial Commission deliberated for nearly an hour and a half Friday evening before reaching that decision. The hearing lasted more than 10 hours itself, with the commission voting 3-2 in favor of suspending Jameson.
