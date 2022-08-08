ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Preparing for disaster

In light of two major natural disasters in Kentucky in less than a year, here's what you can do to be prepared. Flooding has claimed 39 lives and displaced hundreds of people in eastern Kentucky, and the December tornado outbreak claimed 81 lives and caused severe damage across 200 miles in western Kentucky. The disasters hit the commonwealth in less than a year's time, and people are still recovering.
Polio detected in wastewater in New York

(NBC News) — New York City health officials announced Friday that poliovirus has been detected in wastewater. The city's department of health and mental hygiene says the virus was previously detected in wastewater samples from Orange County and Rockland County in May, June and July. One case of paralytic...
WATCH LIVE: Beshear Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT — Governor Beshear is holding a Team Kentucky update on Thursday at 11:30 CDT. Beshear is expected to update Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements, and the state's response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state hasn't yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as a new school year opens. The GOP governor announced last month that the contentious voucher program would start immediately. That...
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
Judge Jamie Jameson claims Judicial Conduct Commission charges are politically motivated, commission votes to suspend him with pay

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Judge Jamie Jameson is being suspended with pay amid allegations of misconduct surrounding his campaign and courtroom practices. The Kentucky Judicial Commission deliberated for nearly an hour and a half Friday evening before reaching that decision. The hearing lasted more than 10 hours itself, with the commission voting 3-2 in favor of suspending Jameson.
