Sioux City riverfront to host Lewis and Clark activities Aug. 20-21
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's riverfront will be transformed on August 20 and 21 into an 1804 living-history camp replicating the Lewis and Clark expedition’s stay in present-day Sioux City at the annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment. This year's commemoration on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum...
Water boiling advisory for Whiting until at least Thursday, August 11
WHITING, Iowa — Whiting residents are being advised to boil water used for drinking or cooking until late Thursday morning. A water main break Tuesday afternoon led to the advisory. The break has been repaired and water service restored, but the city is awaiting water test results from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to confirm the water is safe for consumption. The boil advisory is in effect until at least 11 a.m. Thursday.
SkyWest maintains two daily flights at Sioux City as it awaits word on charter service request
SIOUX CITY — SkyWest Airlines continues to operate two flights per day at Sioux Gateway Airport as the Utah-based carrier awaits federal approval of its request to create a new charter service for smaller airports like Sioux City's. SkyWest, which flies connecting routes for United Airlines, offers one daily...
Sioux Gateway Airport set to take in more than $280,000 in funding from the state of Iowa
SIOUX CITY — Sioux Gateway Airport will receive more than $280,000 in state funds for airport improvements, according to a statement from State Senator Jackie Smith, of Sioux City. The funding will come from the State Aviation Fund for aviation safety, planning, and airport development projects throughout Iowa. "The...
WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle garage fire on Center Street
Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters work to extinguish a fire at 1701 Center Street in Sioux City Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The fire reportedly started in a detached garage and spread to the house.
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $324,900
Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision Elk Creek. This new construc…
6th District Judge Vampola to resign
FREMONT, Neb. — Sixth Judicial District County Judge Ken Vampola has announced his resignation, effective Sept. 2. Vampola has served as a judge from 2005-22 in the Sixth District, which includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. He was most recently retained by voters in 2020.
WATCH NOW: SkyWest flight from Chicago lands at Sioux Gateway Airport
United Airlines Flight 5142 from Chicago taxies to the terminal at Sioux City's Sioux Gateway Airport Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. SkyWest, the regional carrier that operates the flight, is still offering flights to both Chicago and Denver from Sioux Gateway.
Weekender Calendar
Rockzilla Tour: Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, 6 p.m., Aug. 12; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Music in the Pasture with Gary & Dani, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; The Koffie Knechtion, 419 Golf Rd, South Sioux City. Information: gary@guitarmans.com. Rivieras at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Aug. 13;...
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
MINI: It is a very sad coincidence that the world lost not one but two excellent Australian female signers
It is a very sad coincidence that the world lost not one, but two excellent Australian female singers within a week of each other. Most everybody knows about Olivia, but Judy Durham of The Seekers folk group, had a stunningly beautiful and unique voice that will never be duplicated. The younger generation needs to check them out. --Tom Anderson, Sioux City.
Kansas man pleads not guilty of giving marijuana to teens
SIOUX CITY — A Kansas man accused of driving to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty of providing marijuana to her and a second juvenile female. Sharan Monger, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of drug distribution to a person under age 18 and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Neglected rabbits recovered from Sgt. Bluff home
SIOUX CITY -- The discovery of a house full of neglected rabbits has led the Siouxland Humane Society's rabbit population to multiply faster than, well, you know what. The Humane Society received 13 rabbits at its shelter at 1015 Tri-View Ave. Wednesday after Sergeant Bluff police recovered them from a house in Sergeant Bluff.
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (45) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
UTV rollover near Hinton results in death of 8-year-old boy
HINTON, Iowa — An 8-year-old boy died Wednesday from injuries in a utility vehicle rollover west of Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at 11:46 a.m. at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane, where the boy was driving a Polaris Ranger owned by the homeowner.
'Christmas with the Nelsons' bringing holiday cheer to Anthem
SIOUX CITY — "Christmas with the Nelsons," starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Dec. 3. Fresh off of the success of their two Top 10 Billboard Christmas singles, brothers Matthew and Gunnar Nelson are following in the footsteps of their real-life dad Rick Nelson (of "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet" fame).
WATCH NOW: Meet Greg Garcia, producer of “Sprung”
“Sprung” producer Greg Garcia reflects on constructing the show and reminisces about watching “The Love Boat” with Fred Grandy as a kid. Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal. He has covered entertainment for more than 40 years and teaches newswriting at Briar Cliff University.
'Impractical Jokers' James Murray coming to Anthem
SIOUX CITY — "Impractical Jokers" star James Murray will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem on Oct. 22. Best known as "Murr" from truTV's "Impractical Jokers," Murray is also one of the stars on TBS's "The Misery Index," along with his comedy troupe The Tenderloins. Tickets...
WATCH NOW: Cohesion could be the spark for a Briar Cliff football turnaround in 2022
SIOUX CITY — From year one to year two, Briar Cliff University football coach Shane LaDage can see a noticeable difference. The Chargers spent a lot of time together in the summer. Most of the players stayed in town and they had practices and workouts together. All those moments spent make Briar Cliff a much more confident team than they were a year ago.
