ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City riverfront to host Lewis and Clark activities Aug. 20-21

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's riverfront will be transformed on August 20 and 21 into an 1804 living-history camp replicating the Lewis and Clark expedition’s stay in present-day Sioux City at the annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment. This year's commemoration on the grounds of the Sergeant Floyd River Museum...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Water boiling advisory for Whiting until at least Thursday, August 11

WHITING, Iowa — Whiting residents are being advised to boil water used for drinking or cooking until late Thursday morning. A water main break Tuesday afternoon led to the advisory. The break has been repaired and water service restored, but the city is awaiting water test results from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to confirm the water is safe for consumption. The boil advisory is in effect until at least 11 a.m. Thursday.
WHITING, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle garage fire on Center Street

Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters work to extinguish a fire at 1701 Center Street in Sioux City Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The fire reportedly started in a detached garage and spread to the house.
Sioux City Journal

6th District Judge Vampola to resign

FREMONT, Neb. — Sixth Judicial District County Judge Ken Vampola has announced his resignation, effective Sept. 2. Vampola has served as a judge from 2005-22 in the Sixth District, which includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. He was most recently retained by voters in 2020.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tap Water#Urban Construction#The Sioux City Council#American
Sioux City Journal

Weekender Calendar

Rockzilla Tour: Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, 6 p.m., Aug. 12; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Music in the Pasture with Gary & Dani, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; The Koffie Knechtion, 419 Golf Rd, South Sioux City. Information: gary@guitarmans.com. Rivieras at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Aug. 13;...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
Sioux City Journal

MINI: It is a very sad coincidence that the world lost not one but two excellent Australian female signers

It is a very sad coincidence that the world lost not one, but two excellent Australian female singers within a week of each other. Most everybody knows about Olivia, but Judy Durham of The Seekers folk group, had a stunningly beautiful and unique voice that will never be duplicated. The younger generation needs to check them out. --Tom Anderson, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Kansas man pleads not guilty of giving marijuana to teens

SIOUX CITY — A Kansas man accused of driving to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty of providing marijuana to her and a second juvenile female. Sharan Monger, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, entered his plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of drug distribution to a person under age 18 and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sioux City Journal

Neglected rabbits recovered from Sgt. Bluff home

SIOUX CITY -- The discovery of a house full of neglected rabbits has led the Siouxland Humane Society's rabbit population to multiply faster than, well, you know what. The Humane Society received 13 rabbits at its shelter at 1015 Tri-View Ave. Wednesday after Sergeant Bluff police recovered them from a house in Sergeant Bluff.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

UTV rollover near Hinton results in death of 8-year-old boy

HINTON, Iowa — An 8-year-old boy died Wednesday from injuries in a utility vehicle rollover west of Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at 11:46 a.m. at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane, where the boy was driving a Polaris Ranger owned by the homeowner.
HINTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

'Christmas with the Nelsons' bringing holiday cheer to Anthem

SIOUX CITY — "Christmas with the Nelsons," starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Dec. 3. Fresh off of the success of their two Top 10 Billboard Christmas singles, brothers Matthew and Gunnar Nelson are following in the footsteps of their real-life dad Rick Nelson (of "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet" fame).
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Meet Greg Garcia, producer of “Sprung”

“Sprung” producer Greg Garcia reflects on constructing the show and reminisces about watching “The Love Boat” with Fred Grandy as a kid. Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal. He has covered entertainment for more than 40 years and teaches newswriting at Briar Cliff University.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

'Impractical Jokers' James Murray coming to Anthem

SIOUX CITY — "Impractical Jokers" star James Murray will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem on Oct. 22. Best known as "Murr" from truTV's "Impractical Jokers," Murray is also one of the stars on TBS's "The Misery Index," along with his comedy troupe The Tenderloins. Tickets...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Cohesion could be the spark for a Briar Cliff football turnaround in 2022

SIOUX CITY — From year one to year two, Briar Cliff University football coach Shane LaDage can see a noticeable difference. The Chargers spent a lot of time together in the summer. Most of the players stayed in town and they had practices and workouts together. All those moments spent make Briar Cliff a much more confident team than they were a year ago.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy