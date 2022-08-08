It is a very sad coincidence that the world lost not one, but two excellent Australian female singers within a week of each other. Most everybody knows about Olivia, but Judy Durham of The Seekers folk group, had a stunningly beautiful and unique voice that will never be duplicated. The younger generation needs to check them out. --Tom Anderson, Sioux City.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO