White Co BOE Postpones Selling Central View School
After eight months of discussion, the White County School Board decided to postpone selling the Central View School building. Members voted 4-2 Thursday on a twice amended motion to not sell the property until October 31st 2024. The motion includes a contingency that if facility upkeep exceeds $100,000 per year...
Clay School Board Requesting Bids for Rest Area Improvements
The Clay County School Board approved requesting bids for rest area and restroom improvements within the school system. Chairman Benji Bailey said they are currently in the preliminary phase of multiple renovation projects. One of which is a plumbing project at the Celina K-8 facility. “We are in the process...
Sparta Scheduling Work Session To Address Employee Pay
An in-house pay study of Sparta employees has shown a need to increase wages. Just how much the raises would amount to unknown at this time. City Administrator Brad Hennessee told Aldermen Thursday night he recommended scheduling a work session to layout option. “A meaningful and effective adjustment is going...
Hilham Elementary School Cleared For Classes To Resume Friday
Hilham Elementary School will resume classes as normal Friday after a gas leak caused an early dismissal Thursday morning. Principal Kelly Montgomery said the school has been thoroughly inspected and cleared to reopen. “The maintenance team has actually been on the roof all day long,” Montgomery said. “So they are...
Recovery To Work Program Seeking To End Addiction Stigma In Workforce
Business owners and employers from around the Upper Cumberland heard about the importance of grace at the Recovery to Work Regional Employment Seminar. Mikel Miller is the Regional Employment Manager for the Recovery to Work program. He said the goal is to help employers understand recovering addicts have a story, and that their past doesn’t always reflect their ability to be hired.
State Evaluating Need For Turn Lanes At Two White Co Schools
Turn lanes at Findlay Elementary and White County High School could be a project coming in the future. State Representative Paul Sherrell reported to the White County School Board that TDOT is studying the matter. “There’s has been some people that has approached me and wanting to know why can’t...
Upperman High School Running Well Amidst High Student Capacity
Upperman High School starting the school year at 107.3 percent capacity, but that doesn’t mean the school is bursting at the seams. Putnam Schools Attendance Supervisor Chris Pierce said that number has to do with a capacity rating set when the building was built. He said high school capacity ratings at high schools differ from other levels.
Baxter Crossroads Residents Bring Water Bill Concerns To Aldermen
About a dozen homeowners of the new Baxter Crossroads subdivision spoke at the city’s Board meeting with concerns about high water bills. The homeowners lacking irrigation systems have used hoses to water their lawns. As it turns out, the amount of water used turns that into a sewer rate issue. Councilman Dustin Stanton:
CDC Lists Six UC Counties With High COVID Numbers
If you feel like you’ve heard more friends and neighbors contracting COVID in recent days, you are correct. The Centers for Disease Control reports Putnam, Clay, Jackson, Overton, Pickett and White Counties with high community COVID levels. The updated numbers released Thursday estimated 223 cases per 100,000 people in Putnam County. That number along with hospital admissions and the number of inpatient beds currently being used in a community on COVID patients make up the statistic.
UC Economic Summit Concludes With Healthy Participation
About 130 people participated in the first-ever Upper Cumberland Economic Summit. Wednesday concluded the two-day event held at Tennessee Tech. Putnam County Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Amy New said planning has already begun for the next conference. “We would like to start doing this at a minimum once...
Celina Aldermen Approve Incentive Program For EMS Department
EMS staffing issues have once again caused Celina Aldermen to explore new ways to cover shifts. The Board approved new incentive pay that provides bonuses for employees that pick up extra shifts. EMS Director Andy Hall said the $15,000 proposal will last three months. “I was proposing a $100 incentive...
Monterey Fire Chief To Inspect Ladder Truck For Purchase
Monterey has finally located a used ladder truck to purchase after searching for a couple of years. Mayor Nathan Walker said the town has received one bid from a Texas fire department that can move forward upon inspection. “Our fire chief should be going out to take a look at...
Celina Approves Match Cost In Joint Sewer Project
The Celina board of Aldermen approved its $65,000 match for a sewer line project Tuesday night. A $500,000 grant will fund the work along with local funding from the city, county and Industrial Development Board. During discussion over the project, Alderman Winton Dillon expressed his concerns to UCDD which is facilitating the project.
Crossville City Manager Submits Letter Of Resignation
A special called Crossville City Council meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to discuss the resignation of City Manager Greg Wood. The agenda states that Wood submitted a letter of resignation effective August 31st. According to the meeting notice, the council will review the resignation and the process of accepting applications for city manager.
Baxter Planning Discusses Potential Development Options For First Ave. S. Property
Baxter could see a new commercial and residential development located at 330 First Avenue South in the future. Developer Lynn McHenry addressed Baxter Planning Commission to get a feel for what the community would like to see. He said he didn’t have a set plan of action for the almost two acres of land, be it townhomes, single-family homes, or a combination of commercial and residential areas.
Putnam Co Fair Entering Its Closing Weekend
A big turnout expected at the closing weekend of the Putnam County Fair after inclement weather shut down the event Wednesday night. Public Relations Chair Dawson Davidson said the motorcycle races scheduled for that night have now moved to Sunday. “It brings in almost right under $1 million of revenue...
Crossville Mayor On Timing Of City Manager’s Resignation
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry called the timing of City Manager Greg Wood’s resignation “interesting.”. Mayberry said Wood submitted his resignation Wednesday before the city received final results of an investigation over the Village Inn closure. “Mr. Wood he agrees that he is the top of the chain, and...
Jackson Commission Approves Budget For Next Fiscal Year
Jackson County will finally be able to take steps on its long-awaited fairgrounds project. Mayor Randy Heady said this project is officially in the new fiscal year budget, which received unanimous approval from the county commission. “It’s been going on quite honestly for I feel like forever but it’s only...
Sparta Judge Seat And City Attorney Position Vacant After Tie Vote
Sparta’s Municipal Court Judge and City Attorney positions will remain vacant for the foreseeable future after two tie votes by the Board of Aldermen. City Attorney Lynn Omohundro resigned from the position. Municipal Judge John Meadows won the General Sessions Judge seat. Alderman Hoyte Jones was one of the three no votes.
Overton Election Commission Preparing For Friday Election Certifications
Overton County election commission set to certify election results by this Friday. Election Administrator Craig Story said the commission met Tuesday to go through provisional ballots. He said once they do that and get final numbers, they prepare for certification. “We just double check and triple check and then check...
