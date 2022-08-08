Baxter could see a new commercial and residential development located at 330 First Avenue South in the future. Developer Lynn McHenry addressed Baxter Planning Commission to get a feel for what the community would like to see. He said he didn’t have a set plan of action for the almost two acres of land, be it townhomes, single-family homes, or a combination of commercial and residential areas.

BAXTER, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO