ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Where’s Parsons? Opponents will be looking for Cowboys’ star

By SCHUYLER DIXON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDAix_0h9h1zVg00
1 of 2

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Micah Parsons might not lobby for playing time in the preseason this month the way the Dallas linebacker did last year in one of the “Hard Knocks” highlights for the Dallas Cowboys.

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year wants to be clear. Parsons still wants to play in preseason games, even though there’s a decent chance he won’t because of how the Cowboys set up their training camp schedule in California.

“I don’t care what game it is, I’m going to try to win,” Parsons said. “If you don’t have that competitiveness, I wouldn’t want to play with you. I even get mad at my sister when we play Scrabble.”

The question is no longer whether Parsons is playing. That was answered in a 13-sack season that was among the best for a rookie at his position in NFL history. The question now is where the first-round pick from a year ago will play.

After the addition of free agent linebacker Anthony Barr a week into camp, there’s even more talk of “hand in the ground” Parsons — meaning the three-point stance of an outside pass rusher.

The same conversation started early last season, after defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot in practice the week after the opener.

By then, Parsons had already shown versatility with his knack for getting to quarterbacks. He played almost exclusively on the line in just his second game — a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers that started a six-game winning streak.

Now he has something of a traveling companion on work days. Linebackers coach Scott McCurley goes with Parsons when he meets with the defensive line group.

“It’s something the more you can keep him involved, the better he is in that setting,” McCurley said. “He’s a natural competitor by heart. I think the meeting room is kind of the same way, in staying involved in everything that’s going on.”

Ask Dan Quinn about Parsons spending time in both meeting rooms, and the defensive coordinator doesn’t need long to remember that his young star believes there isn’t much he can’t do.

“That’s a good question because he does spend time in different rooms and different spots, to go from D-line, LB some,” Quinn said, trying to keep a straight face. “I’m sure you probably heard he’s working with the running backs ... wide receivers, kicking.”

Quinn finally cracked a smile, but there was a serious side to the answer.

“What’s unique about Micah is the way we can align him in different spots where he’s counted as a down guy, an off-the-ball guy, so I think that’s important to say, ‘Where’s the alignment in how we would deploy him from there?’” Quinn said. “Because certainly they value his rush ability and his speed, but we want to make sure we’re not just putting him into one spot.”

Parsons’ value as a pass rusher probably went up when defensive end Randy Gregory switched to Denver in free agency after agreeing to a contract to return to the Cowboys. The signing of Barr was the next step — an important piece for depth at the position Parsons vacates when he joins the defensive front.

Still, the conversation appears to stop short of Parsons becoming a full-time pass rusher.

“I hate to limit myself, because of how much I can do in coverage and man on man,” Parsons said. “I think that’s what adds the versatility, that’s what adds the matchup nightmare. So I’m going to keep floating around and make these people try to find me.”

They will be looking for him, which is something his coaching staff knows. McCurley said Parsons’ competitive nature works in his favor in trying to improve on such a remarkable debut.

“That’s a starting point that he’s going to continue to grow off of, once he gets on the field, he comes alive,” McCurley said. “Aside from that, he just needs to understand that there’s still going to be bumps in the road.”

Besides believing he can play several positions in football, Parsons fancies himself a multisport athlete. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis, a basketball enthusiast, chuckles at Parsons’ eagerness to challenge on the hardwood.

Parsons will concede on one sport, though.

“Golf,” he said. “But that’s an older man’s game. I’m going to get there.”

Still, he never said he wasn’t up to a challenge.

“When we go to Top Golf, $50 a shot,” Parsons said. “Who can hit it further? I got a Happy Gilmore swing right now.”

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones thinks of former quarterback Tony Romo, the club’s career passing leader, when asked to remember a player as competitive as Parsons.

“He’d flip a coin for us right here to see who gets this white line first,” Jones said of the current CBS analyst, pointing at the tennis court near the club’s training camp practice fields in Oxnard, California.

“He just came looking for gaming and competitiveness. And Tony was competitive in every way, physically and otherwise.”

Careful, Jerry. Parsons might decide he can be a TV star, too.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP source: Watson willing to accept 8-game suspension, fine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season, a person familiar with his defense told The Associated Press on Thursday. Watson, who is facing a potential year-long ban for sexual misconduct, would agree to a lesser penalty in a settlement, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case. The biggest question is whether the NFL would make this compromise. A settlement has always been possible, but it’s not clear if the sides are in active discussions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Cardinals beat Bengals 36-23 in preseason opener

The most encouraging sight for the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason opener might have been quarterback Joe Burrow running warmup sprints with his teammates before the game. The Bengals star, who had an appendectomy on July 27, is expected to be ready for the regular-season opener Sept. 11. He watched from the sideline with the rest of the starters from both teams in a predictably sloppy preseason opener won by the Arizona Cardinals 36-23. Jonathan Ward, trying to win a spot in a crowded Arizona backfield, ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns in the second quarter. Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano, in competition to be the third-string quarterback, shared the snaps for the Cardinals. McSorley, who was signed midway through the 2021 season, threw for 163 yards and a touchdown to Andre Baccellia.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Star, TX
The Associated Press

Browns' Watson apologizes 'to all the women I have impacted'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland’s exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game since Jan. 3, 2021, with the Houston Texans. Watson was suspended six games earlier this month by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league’s personal conduct policy with “egregious” and “predatory” behavior. As part of her decision, the retired federal judge noted Watson’s lack of remorse.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Micah Parsons
The Associated Press

Johnson contends for backup job in Denver, his 14th NFL team

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson has been signed, released and signed again so often over his NFL career that he’s lost count. For the record: 27 signings/re-signings to go with 17 releases/cuts spanning 14 different teams, according to his lengthy transaction page. The 36-year-old can’t instantly recall all the quarterbacks he’s backed up, competed against or beaten out since being picked in the fifth round by Tampa Bay in 2008. He had to think for a long moment just to name the ones he’s crossed paths with who’ve won Super Bowl titles (three, by his tally). “If I’m leaving out somebody, sorry,” Johnson said with a laugh after a recent practice, where he continues to make a strong case to back up Russell Wilson. “Being able to throw the ball, put that jersey on, that’s a blessing. I’m just enjoying every minute of every moment.”
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Friday’s Sports in Brief

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Mercury beat Wings, move into 7th place tie with New York

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored 24 points, Shey Peddy had 18 points and a career-high eight assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 86-74 on Friday night. Phoenix (15-20) is tied with New York for seventh in the WNBA standings with one game remaining. The Mercury, who haven’t missed the playoffs since 2012, play at Chicago on Sunday, while the Liberty host Atlanta. Dallas (17-18) is locked into the No. 6 seed and plays Los Angeles on Sunday, Phoenix started the second half on a 16-5 run, capped by Jennie Simms’ three-point play for a 55-48 lead. DeShields scored 16 of Phoenix’s 23 points through the opening eight minutes of the third quarter and Dallas was 3-of-14 shooting during the same stretch, scoring just 10 points. Sophie Cunningham made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Phoenix, which was without Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi. Simms scored a career-high 14 points.
NBA
The Associated Press

Jets QB Wilson injures knee in preseason win against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A knee injury to Zach Wilson in Friday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles has turned the Jets’ high hopes for their second-year quarterback into concern. Wilson hurt his right knee in the first quarter of the Jets’ 24-21 preseason victory. After going back to pass with 4:29 left in the period, Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to his right for 7 yards, but went down after the play. He appeared to injure his knee when planting to cut on Philadelphia’s grass field. After being checked by trainers, Wilson limped to the sideline on his own power before heading to the locker room. After the game, Jets coach Robert Saleh said the initial tests on Wilson showed the ACL “is supposed to be intact,” but the team is waiting for the MRI on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
The Associated Press

Watson apologizes, then struggles in Browns preseason debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Deshaun Watson apologized before his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns and then got an earful from opposing fans. Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Potentially facing a year-long suspension, Watson publicly expressed remorse and contrition for the first time since he was accused of sexually harassing or assaulting the women during therapy sessions in 2020 and 2021. He spoke before the team’s exhibition opener, a 24-13 victory at Jacksonville (0-2) in which Watson was roundly booed during three series of work. Fans in one end zone could be heard chanting vulgarities at Watson during his first drive.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Rodon stays sharp at home, leads Giants past Pirates 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodon allowed two runs over six innings, Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Friday night. Just 7-14 since the All-Star break, the Giants snapped a four-game losing streak at home as they try to stay within striking distance of the postseason. At 55-57, they’re 7 ½ games behind the San Diego Padres for the National League’s third and final wild-card spot. Rodon (11-6) gave up six hits, struck out seven and didn’t allow a walk. His 2.95 ERA is tied for ninth in the league. The All-Star left-hander, in his first season with the Giants, has been particularly sharp at home, where he improved to 6-1 with a 1.89 ERA, fifth-best in the majors. “It’s definitely a good place to pitch,” Rodon said of Oracle Park. “The field, it’s usually pretty big … The mound feels good. I mean, everything about it.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy