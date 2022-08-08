Read full article on original website
3 Storylines ahead of the Flyers 2022-2023 training camp
The Philadelphia Flyers can officially work towards their 2022-2023 goals when they hit the ice at the Flyers Training Center in a little over a month for training camp. Last season was embarrassing for all parties involved. Attendance figures dropped, and a vocal sect of the fanbase went as far as putting bags on their heads. All the doom and gloom is very present, and it’s understandable. The feeling is that the team doesn’t have a plan, especially following an off-season opportunity to sign Johnny Gaudreau under the impression that Chuck Fletcher and Dave Scott were fishing for an “aggressive retool.”
3 Keys to Wild Having a Successful 2022-23 Season
As a new season approaches, the Minnesota Wild continue to put the finishing touches on their roster before their first game. The roster isn’t the only thing that requires some changes though, as they’ll need to improve several parts of their game to have a chance at a successful season. They’ve already done some things to hopefully get better, but there’s always more.
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success
Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
NHL Rumors: Nazem Kadri, New York Islanders and the Housekeeping
TSN: David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked if he thinks Nazem Kadri has a contract with the New York Islanders and that it will get announced eventually, or that Kadri will be signing somewhere else. “Seven-year contract for Nazem Kadri with the Islanders. They’ll announce...
NHL・
Copenhagen Flames assemble new CS:GO roster
Former ECSTATIC in-game leader Thomas “birdfromsky” Due-Frederiksen joined the Copenhagen Flames’ new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Saturday. He is
NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban
TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
NHL・
Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett moves to a new Dutch club
Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett switched teams in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday. The Rapids recalled Bassett from Feyenoord Rotterdam
Blackhawks Eyeing Patrick Sharp to Replace Eddie Olczyk in TV Booth
The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing a complete rebuild as an organization. While the reset on the ice is a planned maneuver, impending changes elsewhere are of more of the on-the-fly variety. Longtime TV color analyst Eddie Olczyk made headlines Thursday when he officially took a gig with the Seattle Kraken. According to Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Blackhawks are pursuing another beloved former player, Patrick Sharp, to fill the role.
NaVi readying headtr1ck to step in for s1mple
Natus Vincere could be without Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev for the BLAST Premier Fall Groups and is readying junior player Daniil
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Bruins GM on Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and David Pastrnak. Matt Dolloff of 985 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on if Patrice Bergeron will play past this season. “That’s going to be Patrice’s decision ultimately....
The Jose Berrios Rollercoaster Ride Continues in 8-0 loss to Cleveland
After dropping two games to the Orioles, the good vibes were simply not found on Friday night for the Toronto Blue Jays, as the Cleveland Guardians took the first of a three-game series 8-0. It was the “perfect storm” for the Guardians, as their offense clicked big time in the 3rd and 4th innings, and they got shutout pitching from their staff.
