Brownsville, TX

Trauma Training: BISD preps staff for school shooting

By Natasha Trindade
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School nurses and police officers in the Brownsville Independent School District received medical training on how to save and treat students in case of an active shooter on campus.

As school districts in the Rio Grande Valley prepare for the return of students, many have been conducting active shooter training for teachers and administrators.

Brownsville ISD added trauma training in hopes the staff would be prepared if the unthinkable happened.

The first of the two-day seminar was held at Veterans Memorial Early College High School and taught staff how to care for students if they are wounded in a shooting.

DHR Health is leading this training since nurses and officers would be the first responders in case of an emergency.

“Given the situations that have been occurring throughout the country we think it’s important that everybody should be prepared to the highest capacity that they can be at,” said Daniel Tuttle, Director of EMS at DHR Health.

Brownsville ISD school nurse Doralee Alvarez agreed this training gives them an advantage against a possible medical emergency.

“Being very proactive in case of life-threatening emergency and I think together we will definitely be more prepared to achieve that.”

The training will continue with a more hands-on level where nurses will be able to apply their skills to possible real scenarios.

Organizers will recreate the aftermath of a shooting scene to give staff the opportunity to care for students they hope will never have to experience real-life trauma.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

