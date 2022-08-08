ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Abortion investigations would be prohibited under Des Moines proposal

Des Moines police would not be able to investigate complaints about health care providers that facilitate access to abortion under a resolution shared with Axios that was drafted by city councilperson Josh Mandelbaum. It would also direct city staffers to draft an ordinance to prohibit discrimination in housing or employment...
DES MOINES, IA
newsfromthestates.com

Former teacher accuses Polk County principal of discrimination

A former central Iowa school teacher is suing the Saydel Community School District for alleged gender discrimination. (Photo by Getty Images.) A former central Iowa school teacher is suing the Saydel Community School District for alleged gender discrimination. Jacqueline Loew began working for Polk County’s Saydel Community School District in...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Creston plant to pay $500K for allegedly faking test results

CRESTON, Iowa — A Creston manufacturing plant will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it faked test results for materials used in military aircraft. The U.S. Department of Justice says Wellman Dynamics failed to properly test the strength and structure of its large metal casings from 2014 to 2021.
CRESTON, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines School District Still Needing To Hire Dozens of Teachers

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's largest public school district is still trying to hire 40-teachers and some support staffers ahead of the start of the new school year. The Des Moines Public School district is offering veteran teachers $50,000 toward their retirement savings if they agree to stay on another year. Des Moines Schools Spokesman Phil Roeder says 60-veteran teachers have accepted the offer, but they still need to hire 40-more teachers. He says the district employs 2,700 teachers and typically each year they'll see 200 retirements/resignations, but this past year that number was 300. Roeder says they expect to use long-term subs as the new school year begins, until the permanent positions can be filled. He says the daily pay for subs has gone from $150 to $180.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa State University Issues Statement On Student's Death

(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University has released a statement after the death of a student. A body was found at an apartment complex at 425 Welch Avenue yesterday (Wednesday). An Autopsy willb e performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office. The individual's name has not been released. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
AMES, IA
kjan.com

Iowa company to pay $500,000 settlement after whistleblower complaint

(Radio Iowa) – Federal officials say a southwest Iowa manufacturer has agreed to pay a half a million dollar settlement after a whistleblower claimed the company failed to properly test parts it made for military contractors. W-D-C Acquisitions in Creston, known by its trade name Wellman Dynamics, makes aluminum and magnesium metal castings. A news release from the U.S. Justice Department says Wellman Dynamics parts have been used in the military’s Apache, Osprey and Black Hawk helicopters.
CRESTON, IA
Axios

Penalties mount for late Des Moines park project

Graphite Construction faces at least $35,500 in penalties for failing to complete a Des Moines park project on time. Driving the news: Witmer Park's $560,000 playground and restroom project was supposed to be ready to go by May 31. But more than two months later, the park isn't finished. Liquidated...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Vietnam veterans still fighting Agent Orange decades later

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Vietnam War claimed the lives of more than 800 Iowans. Local veterans hope a special event Wednesday can also honor the soldiers who died years later or are still feeling the deadly effects of a toxin used in combat. “On the Iowa Vietnam Wall there are 868 combat-related deaths. Their […]
DES MOINES, IA

