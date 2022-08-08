Read full article on original website
Hy-Vee will host COVID-19, pneumonia and shingles vaccination clinics during the first six days of the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, IOWA – According to the statement, the vaccination clinics will be held daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 through Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials also said thatthere is no appointment necessary to receive a vaccine. Hy-Vee Pharmacy team members will be at Booth #10040 just west...
KCCI.com
Gov. Reynolds asks district court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this morning that she's asked a district court to lift an injunction that put Iowa'sfetal heartbeat law on hold. The law passed in 2018. It outlaws abortion at six weeks, which is around the time a fetus's heartbeat can first be detected.
KCCI.com
Iowa DPS launching study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is starting a new study to determine if there is a problem with human trafficking at the fair and other large Iowa events. They also want to determine if the crimes take place at the fair, or at areas...
City in Iowa Will Pay Remote Workers More Than $10K to Move There
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over two years ago, remote work has become more and more prevalent. I know people who used to be in an office every single day that now either don't go in at all or only go to their workplace once or twice a week. I...
Abortion investigations would be prohibited under Des Moines proposal
Des Moines police would not be able to investigate complaints about health care providers that facilitate access to abortion under a resolution shared with Axios that was drafted by city councilperson Josh Mandelbaum. It would also direct city staffers to draft an ordinance to prohibit discrimination in housing or employment...
newsfromthestates.com
Former teacher accuses Polk County principal of discrimination
A former central Iowa school teacher is suing the Saydel Community School District for alleged gender discrimination. (Photo by Getty Images.) A former central Iowa school teacher is suing the Saydel Community School District for alleged gender discrimination. Jacqueline Loew began working for Polk County’s Saydel Community School District in...
Why young people are leaving Des Moines and where they're going
The average young adult who grew up in Des Moines moved about 161 miles away for their job, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies (CES). That's about 20 miles less than the national average. Why it matters: The pattern of leaving reflects where the...
KCCI.com
Creston plant to pay $500K for allegedly faking test results
CRESTON, Iowa — A Creston manufacturing plant will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it faked test results for materials used in military aircraft. The U.S. Department of Justice says Wellman Dynamics failed to properly test the strength and structure of its large metal casings from 2014 to 2021.
iheart.com
Des Moines School District Still Needing To Hire Dozens of Teachers
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's largest public school district is still trying to hire 40-teachers and some support staffers ahead of the start of the new school year. The Des Moines Public School district is offering veteran teachers $50,000 toward their retirement savings if they agree to stay on another year. Des Moines Schools Spokesman Phil Roeder says 60-veteran teachers have accepted the offer, but they still need to hire 40-more teachers. He says the district employs 2,700 teachers and typically each year they'll see 200 retirements/resignations, but this past year that number was 300. Roeder says they expect to use long-term subs as the new school year begins, until the permanent positions can be filled. He says the daily pay for subs has gone from $150 to $180.
iheart.com
Iowa State University Issues Statement On Student's Death
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University has released a statement after the death of a student. A body was found at an apartment complex at 425 Welch Avenue yesterday (Wednesday). An Autopsy willb e performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office. The individual's name has not been released. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
kjan.com
Iowa company to pay $500,000 settlement after whistleblower complaint
(Radio Iowa) – Federal officials say a southwest Iowa manufacturer has agreed to pay a half a million dollar settlement after a whistleblower claimed the company failed to properly test parts it made for military contractors. W-D-C Acquisitions in Creston, known by its trade name Wellman Dynamics, makes aluminum and magnesium metal castings. A news release from the U.S. Justice Department says Wellman Dynamics parts have been used in the military’s Apache, Osprey and Black Hawk helicopters.
Penalties mount for late Des Moines park project
Graphite Construction faces at least $35,500 in penalties for failing to complete a Des Moines park project on time. Driving the news: Witmer Park's $560,000 playground and restroom project was supposed to be ready to go by May 31. But more than two months later, the park isn't finished. Liquidated...
Possible human bones found in Iowa River
Authorities have sent the remains to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office.
Iowa Democratic governor candidate DeJear challenges Gov. Reynolds to 3 debates
Debates have been used in the past as a way for voters to see and hear candidates defend their policy actions and ideas.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
LIST: Everything you need to know for Central Iowans heading back to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the sun sets on summer fun and school days are on the horizon once again for Iowa's kids, Local 5 has all the information you need to know ahead of the first day. The Iowa Department of Public Health hasn't released any new information...
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
KCCI.com
Mahaska County GOP censures Rep. Miller-Meeks over her Respect for Marriage Act vote
Mahaska County Republicans voted to censure Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks at a meeting last Thursday after Miller-Meeks voted to protect same-sex and interracial marriages last month. Jean Stanford, chair of the Mahaska County GOP central committee, told KCCI that "a couple of grassroots conservatives in Mahaska County noticed how Ms....
Iowa Vietnam veterans still fighting Agent Orange decades later
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Vietnam War claimed the lives of more than 800 Iowans. Local veterans hope a special event Wednesday can also honor the soldiers who died years later or are still feeling the deadly effects of a toxin used in combat. “On the Iowa Vietnam Wall there are 868 combat-related deaths. Their […]
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Texas company buys two warehouse properties on Delaware Avenue
An Austin, Texas, venture capital group has purchased two industrial properties located in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The company, AIC Ventures, bought both properties from ColorArt LLC, located in Sarasota, Fla. 2525 Delaware Ave. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes 65,134 square feet of warehouse and other...
