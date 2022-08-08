ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

Smith Shines In Baseball Hall Of Fame Ambassador Role

Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is one of baseball's most generous people. Smith, elected to the Hall twenty years ago after a 19-season MLB career, in his post-playing days continues to demonstrate a sense of pride and ownership to the game. When it comes to fundraising and supporting the mission of arguably sport's most famous museum, Smith is at the front of the line. Recognized as one of baseball's greatest defensive shortstops of all-time, Smith isn't cheap with his time while in Cooperstown, New York.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville

It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
BOUCKVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field

One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Shenendehowa’s Ian Anderson Optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers

CLIFTON PARK — Ian Anderson, a 2016 Shenendehowa High School graduate turned big-leaguer has run into turmoil on the mound this season. Anderson, who helped lead the Atlanta Braves to a 2021 World Series championship, has been optioned to the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, after 21 starts, a 9-6 WL record and an ERA that has climbed north of 5.00.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Canastota, NY
Cooperstown, NY
Entertainment
Cooperstown, NY
Sports
WIBX 950

Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars

Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Fowler
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Tony Oliva
Person
Buck O'neil
Person
Minnie Miñoso
Person
Don Was
Person
Bernard Hopkins
Person
Jim Kaat
Person
Laila Ali
flackbroadcasting.com

Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
BOONVILLE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Yankees Hall Of Famer
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: August 12 - August 18, 2022

Brian and Elizabeth Theilemann sold property at 28 Lancaster Ct. to Matthew Brousseau and Emily Clark for $506,000. John and Angelique Wright sold property at 149 Hop City Rd. to Dee and Leanne Talley for $375,000. Barbera Homes Kelley Farms LLC sold property at 18 Stablegate Dr. to Donald and...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

The County in New York with the Highest Suicide Rate

PLEASE NOTE: Suicide is a very serious issue, and we're not taking this information lightly. The unfortunate truth is that, in 2020 alone, over 45,900 Americans took their own lives, making it the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. The stress of the pandemic certainly didn't make it easier. People who already struggled with feelings of isolation were suddenly forced to stay home, exacerbating their feelings of aloneness.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy