Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Belarus commander in Ukraine says ‘troop sabotage’ likely if Minsk sends forces to fight with Russia
As concerns mount that Russia may be looking to foreign allies like Belarus to provide more boots on the ground as its forces flag in Ukraine, one Belarusian commander tells Fox News Digital this strategy could mean trouble in Minsk’s ranks. "My forecast is that it is unlikely to...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Top Taliban cleric killed in blast triggered by explosives in artificial leg
Prominent Taliban cleric Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani was killed when an attacker detonated explosives hidden in a plastic artificial leg, according to officials.“Very sadly informed that respected cleric (Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani) was martyred in a cowardly attack by enemies,” Bilal Karimi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration said in a statement.Soon after the attack, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) armed group claimed responsibility for the attack.Four Taliban sources told Reuters that the attacker was someone who had previously lost his leg and had hidden the explosives in a plastic artificial leg.“We are investigating who this...
First look: Richard Haass names America's biggest threat
CFR President Richard Haass writes in a preface to his forthcoming book, "The Bill of Obligations," out Jan. 24, that he's often asked: "Richard, what keeps you up at night?" Questioners usually suggest possible answers: Is it China? Russia? North Korea? Iran? Terrorism? Climate change? Cyberattacks? Another pandemic?. Haass' answer...
Iran talks approach take it or leave it phase
EU mediators have submitted the "final text" of a nuclear agreement to Iran and the other signatories of the 2015 deal, and they have requested a "yes" or "no" by Monday, the WSJ reports. Why it matters: Europe's top diplomats have described this updated text and the latest round of...
Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul
Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power. - 'Making women invisible' - While the Taliban authorities have allowed and even promoted some rallies against the United States, they have declined permission for any women's rally since they returned to power.
"He didn't have to see this anniversary in detention": Austin Tice's mom ahead of 10-year mark
President Biden on Wednesday commemorated the 10-year anniversary of the abduction of American journalist and Marine Corps veteran Austin Tice, reiterating calls for the Syrian government to release him. Why it matters: Tice, who was kidnapped in Syria in 2012, is one of the longest-held and most high-profile American hostages.
UN chief: Military activity around Ukraine nuclear plant must "cease immediately"
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday called for the immediate cessation of military activity around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the withdrawal of military personnel and equipment from the site. Driving the news: Last week, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of being responsible for recent shelling at...
Former German chancellor with ties to Russia sues over lost privileges
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has filed a lawsuit against the German parliament over its decision to strip him of some of his allowances because of his ties to Russia, German wire service DPA reports. Driving the news: The German parliament's finance committee in May cut funding for Schröder's...
Activists accuse Iran of responsibility for Rushdie attack
Iran's rulers bear responsibility for the attack against the British writer Salman Rushdie as the Islamic republic never repudiated a 1989 order issued by its founder calling for the novelist to be killed, activists and opponents charged Saturday. "There's been a fatwa on Salman Rushdie from Khomeini since 1989 and the Islamic Republic of Iran never backed off the fatwa. @khamenei_ir repeated it on Twitter as well.
South Korean president pardons Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee
South Korea's president on Friday pardoned Jay Y. Lee, Samsung Electronics' de facto leader who served 18 months in prison after being convicted of bribery and embezzlement. Why it matters: The pardon will enable Lee, the grandson of Samsung's founder, to formally take the helm of the electronics giant at a critical moment as South Korea's government seeks to recover the country's pandemic-hit economy in the face of surging inflation.
