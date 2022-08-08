ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Person
William Ruto
Person
Raila Odinga
DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
The Independent

Top Taliban cleric killed in blast triggered by explosives in artificial leg

Prominent Taliban cleric Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani was killed when an attacker detonated explosives hidden in a plastic artificial leg, according to officials.“Very sadly informed that respected cleric (Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani) was martyred in a cowardly attack by enemies,” Bilal Karimi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration said in a statement.Soon after the attack, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) armed group claimed responsibility for the attack.Four Taliban sources told Reuters that the attacker was someone who had previously lost his leg and had hidden the explosives in a plastic artificial leg.“We are investigating who this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

First look: Richard Haass names America's biggest threat

CFR President Richard Haass writes in a preface to his forthcoming book, "The Bill of Obligations," out Jan. 24, that he's often asked: "Richard, what keeps you up at night?" Questioners usually suggest possible answers: Is it China? Russia? North Korea? Iran? Terrorism? Climate change? Cyberattacks? Another pandemic?. Haass' answer...
POTUS
Axios

Iran talks approach take it or leave it phase

EU mediators have submitted the "final text" of a nuclear agreement to Iran and the other signatories of the 2015 deal, and they have requested a "yes" or "no" by Monday, the WSJ reports. Why it matters: Europe's top diplomats have described this updated text and the latest round of...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Kenyans
AFP

Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul

Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power. - 'Making women invisible' - While the Taliban authorities have allowed and even promoted some rallies against the United States, they have declined permission for any women's rally since they returned to power.
PROTESTS
Axios

Former German chancellor with ties to Russia sues over lost privileges

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has filed a lawsuit against the German parliament over its decision to strip him of some of his allowances because of his ties to Russia, German wire service DPA reports. Driving the news: The German parliament's finance committee in May cut funding for Schröder's...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
China
AFP

Activists accuse Iran of responsibility for Rushdie attack

Iran's rulers bear responsibility for the attack against the British writer Salman Rushdie as the Islamic republic never repudiated a 1989 order issued by its founder calling for the novelist to be killed, activists and opponents charged Saturday. "There's been a fatwa on Salman Rushdie from Khomeini since 1989 and the Islamic Republic of Iran never backed off the fatwa. @khamenei_ir repeated it on Twitter as well.
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

South Korean president pardons Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee

South Korea's president on Friday pardoned Jay Y. Lee, Samsung Electronics' de facto leader who served 18 months in prison after being convicted of bribery and embezzlement. Why it matters: The pardon will enable Lee, the grandson of Samsung's founder, to formally take the helm of the electronics giant at a critical moment as South Korea's government seeks to recover the country's pandemic-hit economy in the face of surging inflation.
POLITICS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy