Flat out, these " teachers " are over stepping boundaries that are not within their purview. The parents have the right to make these decisions NOT the teachers !!!!
"Schools have become a battleground across the country, as ..." For whatever reason Americans have decided that CHILDREN should be involved in the war on ... The "war on" has gone on long enough. We have been at it for 30 years. TIME FOR Peace in America between parents, teachers and schools and governments. Pay teachers with they're worth and let teachers will teach what should be taught to children to be great in society.
Teachers keeping secrets with children from their parents is NEVER a good idea, what's next? Why don't taxpayers have any input?
Related
Iowa's Department on Aging to merge with Health and Human Services
DeJear Says State Must Do More To Address Teacher, Staff Shortages In Iowa Schools
How is the national teacher shortage impacting rural school districts in Iowa?
Florida to block use of Medicaid for gender-affirming care
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Reynolds asks district court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on Iowa fetal heartbeat bill
Is Human Trafficking Bad at the IA State Fair? New Study Launched
Idaho bans abortion at 6 weeks, trigger law to take effect
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republicans accuse Miller of overseeing ‘taxpayer-funded slush fund’
Nunn pushes back on new Axne ad targeting his 'no exceptions' abortion stance
Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs tax cut and school safety bills
Massachusetts legalizes sports betting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Back to school, but not for all Texas teachers
Newscast 08.12.22: Iowa farmland values grow 21% this year; Iowa state taxes down
IA DNR Taking Comments On New Veteran Licenses
Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan
Summit Carbon Solutions updates list of Iowa properties it seeks for easements
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
ACLU of Tennessee picks a new director
Axios
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 27