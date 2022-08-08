ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Central Texas parents share concerns ahead of the upcoming school year

AUSTIN, Texas — A global pandemic, a school shooting, and a shortage of teachers are all issues shaping the upcoming school year. For some, it's a lot to digest. Lauren Clark is a parent to a rising kindergartener over at Austin ISD. While she's excited about this big milestone in her child's life, she also worries about safety.
Hays CISD opening new Sunfield Elementary School

BUDA, Texas — When Hays CISD students return to class on Aug. 16, some will be heading into a new building. On Thursday, Hays CISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sunfield Elementary School. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-teacher event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Eanes ISD highlights safety measures in place for upcoming school year

AUSTIN, Texas — At a meeting Tuesday night, Eanes ISD said the district is nearly full-staffed for the upcoming school year. District leaders also highlighted the safety measures in place. Those measures include increased perimeter fencing and inspection of all the doors across the district. "Every door lock and...
Thomas J. Henry, TEXAS YES distribute school supplies

AUSTIN, Texas — Philanthropist and personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry distributed school supplies alongside nonprofit TEXAS YES at Del Valle ISD's Hillcrest Elementary School Friday morning. The event, which ran from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., stems from TEXAS YES's Box of Dreams program. The initiative gifts Title 1...
Austin ISD moving forward with plans to create affordable housing for teachers, but not as part of bond package

AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers are crucial to a community but, right now, many Austin ISD teachers cannot afford to live in the communities they serve. “It’s so huge for our teachers to be able to live in the communities they serve. It helps them better understand the experiences of their students,” said Jeremy Striffler, the Austin ISD director of real estate. “We have a great diverse student population here and, so, being able to be part of the communities, rather than having to drive in 45 minutes or an hour-plus to get to the schools where they work at.”
Austin ISD board votes to approve $2.44 billion bond package election

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD board of trustees on Thursday officially approved a motion to call for a bond election this fall. According to the district, this $2.44 billion bond package provides funding for improvements to enhance safety, centers on equity, benefits every campus and address affordability. Here's...
How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'

HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
Austin Pets Alive! takes in 19 puppies following mothers' heat-related deaths

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) took in 19 puppies Wednesday evening after their mothers, who were left outside, died from the intense heat. The puppies, all roughly two months old and named after food, include Parmesan, Brie, Soft Serve and Gelato. The shelter needs fosters and adopters to give these puppies, as well as countless others, new homes.
Texas police department welcomes 5-year-old battling cancer to its ranks

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas — The Granite Shoals Police Department in Burnet County has a new officer ⁠in town, but she's a little younger than the rest of the department. Isabella, who is just 5 years old, was recently welcomed to the department as she battles high-risk neuroblastoma. This is her second time with cancer after first being diagnosed and treated back in 2020.
Leander ISD still looking to fill around 80 teaching positions as new school year approaches

LEANDER, Texas — As the first day of school approaches, Leander ISD (LISD) still has dozens of open teacher positions it is looking to fill. As of Aug. 8, Leander ISD Executive Director of Talent Acquisition and Elementary Support Lisa Gibbs told KVUE there are around 80 vacancies for teachers and about 80 vacancies for instructional assistants. She said in her more than 30 years working in Leander ISD, she has never seen a shortage like this.
Austin leaders push for electric buses in Austin ISD

AUSTIN, Texas — Mayor Steve Adler, Congressman Lloyd Doggett and other leaders have asked the Austin ISD Board of Trustees to switch the district from diesel buses to electric buses. The request letter went out to trustees president Geronimo Rodriguez on Monday. The letter asked trustees to make it...
LIST: Which Austin-area counties are under a burn ban?

AUSTIN, Texas — Droughts and wildfires continue to plague Texas. In just the past week, fire crews fought the Smoke Rider fire in Hays County, Big Sky fire near Fredericksburg and Blue Bluff fire in eastern Travis County, among others. Several counties surrounding Austin have instituted burn bans as...
City council approves audit for Austin Animal Center

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council recently approved an audit for the Animal Services Office, which runs the Austin Animal Center. In late July, the council approved a resolution calling for the Office of the City Auditor to report on the shelter's effectiveness and to bring in an expert on no-kill shelter policies to try to find solutions.
Austin local news

