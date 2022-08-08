Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
2022 Friday Night Rivals Schedule
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - In two weeks the high school football season kicks off and that means so does the return of Friday Night Rivals. Where we broadcast over four hours of live coverage at a local game each Friday night. So let's take a look at the schedule!. Starting...
newschannel20.com
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Lanphier Lions
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - There are good vibes at the Lanphier Lions football practice, which they didn't have much of last season. Players have stepped up into leadership roles and are motivating their teammates. Many have returned from not playing during COVID-19 and others are returning from injuries. Like lineman...
newschannel20.com
2022 FNR Preview: Springfield Senators
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Over the next three weeks, high school football teams across Central Illinois will prepare for a grueling nine week season hoping to clinch a playoff spot for a chance to compete for a State Championship in November. The Springfield Senators not only have a new head...
newschannel20.com
New vice president and deans at LLCC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a new vice president and two new deans at Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC). Kelli Sinclair is the new vice president of student services at LLCC. “Kelli has more than 20 years of proven leadership experience in community college student affairs and enrollment...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Memorial Foundation awarded over $755,000
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Memorial Foundation has awarded more than $755,000 to help fund health-related projects in the community and support Memorial Health initiatives. The money will be split up and go to support community organizations like SIU School of Medicine, Springfield Public Schools, Illinois College, Girls...
newschannel20.com
Kansas concert canceled due to COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This weekend's Kansas concert with Blue Oyster Cult has been canceled. The show was set to take place on Friday, Aug. 12 at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre in Decatur. Devon officials say multiple members of the band Kansas and its touring organization have tested positive...
newschannel20.com
Children's ID wristband offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your child a free ID wristband at the Illinois State Fair. Parents can get the wristbands at Illinois State Police Safety Education Tent near the Grandstand. The point of the wristband is to help police find your child if they get lost...
newschannel20.com
Non-profit holding school supply drive in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There's another chance this weekend for local kids to get free school supplies for the new year. One in a Million is a multi-racial, multi-issue, not-for-profit organization that is hosting its annual Start Smart School Drive. The school supply giveaway is being held between 10...
newschannel20.com
Otter at central Illinois zoo dies
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own. Spencer, one of Miller Park Zoo's North American River Otter, has passed away. Zoo officials say the death was not related to COVID-19. An autopsy will be performed on Spencer at the...
newschannel20.com
Local schools prepare for free lunch waiver to end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — School lunches might take more money out of your pocket this school year. The federal lunch waiver that started at the beginning of the pandemic has now expired. Here's what that could mean for families in the area and how you could still get free...
newschannel20.com
Local firefighters awarded Stork Pins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Some local first responders got a special award on Thursday from HSHS St. John’s Hospital for the help they gave to a mom. Three members of the Springfield Fire Department, Michael Flynn, Frank Morrell, and Ben Mundstock, and two members of the Chatham Fire Department, Jeffery Bone, and Kyle Enstrom were awarded stork pins for their help in delivering a baby on June 18.
newschannel20.com
Illinois State Fair unveils Butter Cow
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One of the most anticipated highlights of the Illinois State Fair was unveiled on Wednesday: the Butter Cow. This year's Butter Cow features the theme "Grow With Us." This year's buttery creation shows bovine holding a sunflower in his mouth that he stole from the...
newschannel20.com
Springfield teachers union rejects contract agreement with District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Education Association (SEA) members have voted 'no' on a contract with Springfield District 186. A tentative agreement was reached between the Board of Education and the SEA, but at a ratification meeting on Tuesday, members rejected it. We're told 80% of the membership...
newschannel20.com
DeMarco Jones sentenced to 44 years in Alaysia Bennett murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — DeMarco Jones has been sentenced to 44 years behind bars for his part in the shooting death of Alaysia Bennett during an attempted robbery. “We respect the Court’s thorough and considered analysis of the evidence in aggravation presented during the sentencing hearing," wrote Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright. "The Defendant’s 44-year sentence should reverberate throughout our community to individuals who would commit acts of gun violence and participate in gang activity. You will be held accountable. This case is an example of the real life consequences of gun violence. Alaysia Bennett’s family and our entire community lost a bright light as a result of the actions of the Defendant and his associates. Demarco Jones wasn’t the first violent gang member to be removed from our streets and he will not be the last thanks to the tireless efforts of the Springfield Police Department.”
newschannel20.com
Local law enforcement receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
newschannel20.com
Sangamon County Rescue Squad members are getting certified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Rescue Squad was asked to stand down in July because members of the team were not certified in certain areas. Those certifications were needed after making changes to their bylaws. Squad members will start a 5-week course starting on Monday, August 15.
newschannel20.com
Cell tower problems prevent 911 calls
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dialing 9-1-1 is supposed to be an emergency line that can connect from any phone, but it wasn't for a Morgan County resident last week. Julia Johnson, a Manchester resident, found it difficult to call 911 when her mother fell and suffered a head injury. Johnson said her father and neighbors tried to call but no one could get through because of poor cell phone service in the area.
newschannel20.com
Springfield receiving over $19 million for railroad underpass
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The State of Illinois is receiving $83.5 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Out of the $83.5 million, Springfield will be getting $19.8 million. Springfield will use the money to construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North Grand...
newschannel20.com
National Park Service studying 1908 Springfield Race Riot site
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The National Park Service (NPS) is considering a new national historic site in Springfield. They are currently conducting a research study on the 1908 Springfield Race Riot to see if it should become a National Historic Site. A public forum was held on Wednesday night...
newschannel20.com
COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your COVID-19 vaccine this year at the Illinois State Fair. You can also get tested for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with health care companies to provide several services during this year's state fair. The free shots...
