hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Teases New "Caresha Please" Episode With JT & Saucy Santana
As she captivates attention by sharing more moments with Diddy and sending social media into a firestorm, Yung Miami is still on her hustle. The chart-topping rapper has been flexing her hosting muscles on her REVOLT series Caresha Please, and after having guests like Diddy and Kevin Gates, it was only fitting that Yung Miami is joined by her best friends, Saucy Santana and her City Girls partner-in-crime, JT.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Says He Thought Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Would Last After He "Accepted Her Flaws"
Boosie is back with yet another Vlad TV interview. For a while now, it has seemed that the two collaborate every time something major takes place. Whether he's dishing out his own personal business or talking about scandal within the entertainment industry, the rapper has no problem voicing his opinion.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter
The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lori Harvey Talks Dating: "If It's No Longer Serving Me, I'mma Move On"
Her love life has been on full display for years and as she moves from one relationship to the next, Lori Harvey has faced severe criticism. The model has been enjoying her dating life just as any other person would, but because she's often publicly tied to some of the biggest stars in the industry—or at least the most influential—she has often faced backlash over her choices. In recent years, she reportedly had romances with Sean "Diddy" Combs, Future, and Michael B. Jordan, and in a chat with Teyana Taylor for Bumble's Luv2SeeIt series, Harvey dished on her dating life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Jackson's Estate & Sony Music Reach Settlement Over Alleged Fake Music
In 2010, Michael Jackson's first posthumous album, Michael, came out. Fans across the globe were ecstatic to hear unreleased music from the King of Pop, but upon listening, many believed the vocals on the records weren't his. For a while, many alluded that it was simply a conspiracy theory, but MJ's estate took the matter rather seriously.
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
hotnewhiphop.com
Missy Elliott Is Humbled After Learning Hometown Names Street After Her
Hometown heroes are often celebrated in the cities that helped shape them into the successes that they are, and Portsmouth is making sure Missy Elliott continues to feel appreciated. The renowned innovator has been long awarded for her decades of unmatched contributions to the entertainment industry, including receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Missy has topped the charts, written and produced classics, created visuals and choreography that has inspired millions of dancers, and now, she will have a street named after her in her hometown.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Explains Why He Refuses To Give Ashanti Her Masters
Each Drink Champs episode provides several takeaways that often go viral, but few have been so incendiary as Irv Gotti and Ja Rule's appearance. The friends double-teamed the series and discussed all things Murder Inc as the documentary is on the horizon, and during the discussion, Ashanti was a hot topic. We've been steadily reporting on the evolution of those remarks and how they have affected social media conversations, including an addition from Fat Joe who wasn't happy with Irv's comments.
Clip Of Camille Vasquez Calling Johnny Depp An ‘Abuser’ Goes Viral, But Insider Says It’s Not What It Seems
A snippet from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial went viral of Camille Vasquez.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Bless Stephen Curry With A Deathrow Chain
This year has been one hell of a ride for Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors starting point guard is now a four-time NBA champion, a first-time NBA Finals MVP, and the latest recipient of the Best NBA Player award at the ESPYS. Now, following all of those accolades, #30 has added another major achievement to his resume.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Brings Mystery Woman To Home In Malibu
Kanye West has been taking a step back from the public eye as of late. While he is spotted in public from time to time, it is clear that he is not going out of his way to be seen. Instead, he is simply living his day-to-day life and going about his business.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Says Ashanti "Ran Like A Cockroach" When He Was Arrested
Irv Gotti says that Ashanti, who was signed to his record label, Murder Inc. Records, "ran like a cockroach" after he was arrested for laundering money for Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff of the legendary Supreme Team. Speaking with Page Six, Gotti said that he felt betrayed by the singer after the incident back in 2005.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow Is Still Trying To Manifest An André 3000 Collab
We haven't heard much from Jack Harlow's camp in recent weeks, but the rapper popped up on the Today show this morning (August 12). After an epic rollout of his last project Come Home The Kids Miss You, Harlow is preparing for the launch of his tour with the City Girls. Things kick off in just a few weeks, and with that on the horizon, the rapper visited Today for a Citi Concert Series outdoor performance of his single, "Nail Tech."
hotnewhiphop.com
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
hotnewhiphop.com
Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods Shop For Jewelry In Italy & Appear To Check Out Rings
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods were spotted in Bellagio, Italy on Wednesday shopping at a jewelry store, where TMZ reports that they seemed to take a look at engagement rings. The outlet reports that witnesses confirmed they primarily spent their time shopping for necklaces and other items, but did take a peek at the rings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Run The Jewels Perform Stripped-Back Version Of "A Few Words For The Firing Squad" On "Late Show"
Run The Jewels, the critically acclaimed duo made up of El-P and Killer Mike, have never shied away from getting political. They were among the over 600 musicians who called for a boycott of Israel after the country besieged Gaza last year. Their fourth album, RTJ4, came out in June of 2020, near the height of the Black Lives Matter protests that seized the United States following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Much of the album directly addressed the injustices that were being protested.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bow Wow Announces "The Millennium Tour: Turn Up" With Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Crime Mob, Bobby V & More
Get ready to get punched in the face by nostalgia because The Millennium Tour is back in action. This tour first came together with B2K as the headliner and floated through the U.S., selling out arenas from coast to coast. There was a bit of controversy behind the scenes because it came during the height of Omarion and Fizz's B2K beef, and these days, it doesn't look like the Pop-R&B quartet will be able to lay their swords down long enough to chase that Millennium bag.
hotnewhiphop.com
Oscars Producer Responds To Will Smith's Apology To Chris Rock
Although the 2022 Oscars (and the slap heard across the world) took place nearly five months ago, the infamous story is still unfolding right before our eyes, in real-time. Last month, Will Smith took to social media and issued a public video apology to the comedian for slapping him on national television. On Wednesday, the ceremony's producer, Will Packer, commended Will on his apology, saying, "I love the fact that he’s being so transparent about his process. He is being very public and honest and open about his remorse.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Alicia Keys & Brent Faiyaz Reunite On “Trillions” From “KEYS II” Deluxe Album
Alicia Keys and Brent Faiyaz are no strangers to collaborating. Earlier this summer, they worked on “GHETTO GATSBY” from the latter’s Wasteland album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, and now, they’ve reconnected for “Trillions” from the former’s new KEYS II deluxe cut.
