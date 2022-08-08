Read full article on original website
First look: Richard Haass names America's biggest threat
CFR President Richard Haass writes in a preface to his forthcoming book, "The Bill of Obligations," out Jan. 24, that he's often asked: "Richard, what keeps you up at night?" Questioners usually suggest possible answers: Is it China? Russia? North Korea? Iran? Terrorism? Climate change? Cyberattacks? Another pandemic?. Haass' answer...
Poll: 81% of Americans think pandemic further divided the country
Majorities across 15 of 19 wealthy democracies polled by Pew feel the pandemic has left their country more divided, with the U.S. leading the way. Yes, but: The exceptions are interesting. Sweden's laissez-faire approach to lockdowns took some criticism, but 60% of Swedes say the pandemic united the country. Japanese...
Russia confirms prisoner swap negotiations are underway for Griner, Whelan
Russia confirmed for the first time on Thursday that it is negotiating with the U.S. regarding a possible prisoner swap deal that would secure the freedom of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. Driving the news: The news comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed last...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow warns US over diplomatic ‘point of no return’ – live
Foreign ministry warns US not to place Russia on its list of state sponsors of terrorism
Source: Iranian plot had $1M Pompeo bounty
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was told by the Justice Department that he was a second target of a plot, revealed Wednesday, by an Iranian operative to murder former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton. Driving the news: A source close to Pompeo told Axios that DOJ "has...
Top Taliban cleric killed in blast triggered by explosives in artificial leg
Prominent Taliban cleric Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani was killed when an attacker detonated explosives hidden in a plastic artificial leg, according to officials.“Very sadly informed that respected cleric (Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani) was martyred in a cowardly attack by enemies,” Bilal Karimi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration said in a statement.Soon after the attack, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) armed group claimed responsibility for the attack.Four Taliban sources told Reuters that the attacker was someone who had previously lost his leg and had hidden the explosives in a plastic artificial leg.“We are investigating who this...
Trumpworld speculates about "flipped" aide after FBI search
Trumpworld is abuzz with speculation about which close aide or aides has "flipped" and provided additional sensitive information to the FBI about what former President Trump was keeping at Mar-a-Lago, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Trump's orbit is always an environment rife with mistrust and paranoia. Now, that's intensified.
President Biden signs bill to help veterans exposed to burn pits
President Biden signed the PACT Act into law Wednesday, expanding health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Driving the news: The bipartisan bill is the biggest expansion to veterans' health care and benefits in the last three decades, the White House said. Details: The Honoring Our Promise...
National Archives rejects Trump's claim that Obama took classified documents
The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration on Friday rejected former President Donald Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama took classified documents from the White House. The big picture: After the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday — finding 11 sets of classified documents — the former president...
Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul
Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power. - 'Making women invisible' - While the Taliban authorities have allowed and even promoted some rallies against the United States, they have declined permission for any women's rally since they returned to power.
UN chief: Military activity around Ukraine nuclear plant must "cease immediately"
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday called for the immediate cessation of military activity around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the withdrawal of military personnel and equipment from the site. Driving the news: Last week, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of being responsible for recent shelling at...
Trump says he invoked Fifth Amendment in N.Y. attorney general deposition
Former President Trump said Wednesday that he refused to answer any questions from New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in the civil investigation over his business. Why it matters: The deposition comes as Trump has faced a new level of legal scrutiny and just days after the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in an unrelated investigation.
Former German chancellor with ties to Russia sues over lost privileges
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has filed a lawsuit against the German parliament over its decision to strip him of some of his allowances because of his ties to Russia, German wire service DPA reports. Driving the news: The German parliament's finance committee in May cut funding for Schröder's...
Mulvaney: Possible FBI tipster would have to be "very close" to Trump
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told CNN Thursday that if someone inside Former President Trump's circle provided information to the FBI that led to its raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, it was likely "somebody very close" to Trump. Why it matters: A lawyer for Trump...
Explosions at Russian base show Crimea now in play in Ukraine war
A series of explosions this week at a Russian military base on the Crimean coast carries major symbolic and strategic ramifications for both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Why it matters: Satellite images appear to confirm that the explosions — which sent frantic Russian tourists scrambling...
Alleged member of ISIS "Beatles" cell charged in U.K. with terrorism offenses
An alleged member of the Islamic State who kidnapped, tortured and beheaded hostages in Syria was charged with terrorism offenses in Britain on Thursday. Driving the news: Aine Davis, 38, was arrested in London on Wednesday night after arriving on a flight from Turkey. He was charged with various offenses under the Terrorism Act, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Investors like the climate deal
The early verdicts have arrived: Investors are confident the Democrats' climate deal will translate into expanded real-world deployment of low-carbon energy. Driving the news: The movement of exchange-traded funds and individual companies in several segments of the energy sector tell a similar story. The Climate Tech Index from the VC...
London children offered polio booster vaccine as more virus detected
Children in London were offered booster doses of the polio vaccine Wednesday after British health authorities discovered more virus samples throughout the city. The big picture: Poliovirus has been recently detected in multiple countries , prompting health officials to act in order to curb the spread. Driving the news: The...
McDonald's to soon reopen restaurants in Ukraine
McDonald’s said it plans to soon start a phased reopening of some of its restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine even as the war with Russia continues. Why it matters: The fast-food chain, which announced in February that it would pause its operations in Ukraine because of the ongoing war, said Thursday that reopening could “support a small but important sense of normalcy.”
