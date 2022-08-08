Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho bans abortion at 6 weeks, trigger law to take effect
The Idaho Supreme Court on Friday allowed a six-week abortion ban to take effect and refused to block the state's trigger ban, which is set to take effect on Aug. 25. Driving the news: Abortion providers sued state officials in June, shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, arguing that the law was "constitutionally vague" and therefore should be "invalidated and declared unconstitutional."
Washington state's blue Legislature bucks GOP trend.
Data: NCSL; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsWashington's Legislature — with its strong Democratic majorities in both chambers — is bucking a years-long trend of statehouses leaning Republican.The big picture: Between 2012 and 2022, Republicans consistently held more seats in state legislatures than Democrats, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.During that time, the GOP held between 52% and 57% of state legislative seats nationwide.Meanwhile, in Washington state, Democrats have controlled both chambers since late 2017.Democrats now hold 58% of state House seats and 57% of state Senate seats in Washington.State of play: Those majorities don't appear to be in jeopardy this year.In several races considered potential pickups for the GOP, Democrats captured more than 50% of the vote in the Aug. 2 primary.
Massachusetts legalizes sports betting
Massachusetts on Wednesday became the 36th state (plus Washington, D.C.) to legalize sports betting after Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill into law. State of play: Betting isn't actually operational there yet, and perhaps won't be until 2023, as it's one of six states that's legalized but not yet solidified regulations and licensing. The other five: Maine, Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas and Florida.
Arizona filling gaps in U.S.-Mexico border wall without federal permission
Arizona has begun stacking shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma after Gov. Doug Ducey (R) issued an executive order Friday directing the state to immediately fill remaining gaps. Why it matters: Ducey says the Biden administration has repeatedly ignored the crisis caused...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs tax cut and school safety bills
Following the adjournment of the Arkansas Legislature's special session Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed three historic bills into law. Two identical measures provide $400 million in tax relief to residents and one commits $50 million of the state's revenue surplus to making schools safer.The legislation is likely the last Hutchinson will sign as a term-limited governor. Driving the news: While inflation leveled off in July, it hasn't been this high since the 1980s, and U.S. consumers are feeling the pinch. Reducing income taxes will help Arkansans by putting more money in their pockets, Hutchinson said.Yes, and: Students are returning to...
Florida swing voters: Bring on the search warrants
Florida swing voters in our latest Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups said the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago was justified — and that it would be a "serious crime" if former President Trump did take classified documents from the White House. Why it matters: Trump's GOP allies are almost universally echoing his...
Iowa's Department on Aging to merge with Health and Human Services
The Iowa Department on Aging will become a division within the state's Department of Health and Human Services, HHS director Kelly Garcia announced in an email to employees Thursday.The expected transition will occur July 1, 2023, she wrote.Why it matters: The IDA provides support services for the state's growing 60+ population. Garcia said in her email this is an opportunity for IDA to gain efficiency and better coordinate services for older Iowans.Catch up fast: IDA will be the third state department to merge under HHS' heading in a year.HHS launched in July, combining the state's public health and human services departments.State of play: Planning and preparations for the move will begin this fall.Of note: HHS and IDA did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.
Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan
Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
Charted: The social media hype of Oz vs. Fetterman
The number of online news articles and social media interactions about Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, has exceeded his Democratic rival John Fetterman's metrics for most of the year. Why it matters: That's not necessarily a good thing. Oz is polling at an average of...
ACLU of Tennessee picks a new director
Nashville attorney Kathy Sinback will take the reins as the next executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, the organization announced yesterday.Sinback will replace longtime director Hedy Weinberg. Her first day is Sept. 6.Why it matters: The ACLU-TN is often at the forefront of legal work challenging state laws and advocating for marginalized groups.Between the lines: Sinback has served as the administrator of the Davidson County Juvenile Court since 2014.She previously worked as a public defender, and she represented Cyntoia Brown-Long, who got a life sentence for murder as a teenager.Sinback was a prominent force in Brown-Long's successful clemency fight. What she's saying: "The ACLU of Tennessee's work is more important than ever as we are faced with multiple attacks on our civil rights and civil liberties here in Tennessee and across our country," Sinback said in a statement.
Ghost gun parts maker barred from selling to D.C. residents
In a landmark ruling, Washington, D.C. won a permanent injunction Wednesday against Polymer80 after a judge ruled the company was illegally selling ghost gun parts in the city and falsely telling consumers it was legal. Driving the news: Polymer80, one of the largest manufacturers of ghost guns in the U.S.,...
Iowa State Fair: The actual tips and tricks you need
Ah, the Iowa State Fair. Our state's biggest event of the year.So influential, we plan our school start dates around it. So notorious, squirting butter grease once graced the New York Times.Whether you're a fair veteran or new to the event, it's an experience that takes a little planning and preparation to make it a more enjoyable time.Here are some tips from other Axios Des Moines readers on how to make the most out of your visit:"If your enthusiasm for the fair is greater than your stamina, rent a scooter. Great way to see the fair." — Pat Edington"Bring a cooling...
Back to school, but not for all Texas teachers
Texas is in the midst of a teacher shortage that could get even worse this year. Driving the news: Classes resumed this week at some school districts, including Plano and Lewisville. Dallas ISD returns to school next week. State of play: School districts across North Texas have adopted new retention...
Hains Point pool fight between D.C., architect
D.C. has been locked in a behind-the-scenes legal battle with an architect over the renovation of the pool at Hains Point — leaving it without any timeline for reopening. Why it matters: This makes six summers that the Olympic-sized pool — a popular destination for swim teams — has been shuttered.
Scoop: Man sues Starbucks in class action, claiming lack of gift card refunds
When a Boston man's Starbucks' gift card dipped below $5 this month and wanted a cash refund — but learned he couldn't — he didn't reload his card with more money. What's happening: In fact, Richard Spencer filed a class-action lawsuit against the Seattle-based coffee giant, alleging that Starbucks is ripping him off, and an untold number of other customers in multiple states by not offering refunds for balances on their coffee store gift cards.
Three native Utah flowers for fall gardening
Fall is an underrated season for flower gardening. Plants adjust better when they're not blooming, and winter precipitation helps them get established. State of play: That means now is a good time to start thinking about landscape plants. Why it matters: Replacing grass with drought-tolerant plants is an important step...
Three places to get THC-infused drinks in the Twin Cities
Twin Cities breweries are rolling out THC-infused beverages. Here are three places to try the trending drinks. What to know: The legal limit for edibles and beverages in Minnesota is 5 milligrams of THC. Though these are sold at breweries, THC beverages can't also include alcohol. 🍋 Indeed Brewing: The...
Chalk art and IgboFest: What to do in the Twin Cities
📸 Check out 3D chalk art at the Downtown Art Street Festival on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis. Tip: The pieces make for cool photo ops. Free. 🔮 Dive into the multiverse this weekend at CONvergence, a Minneapolis convention for fans of sci-fi, fantasy and alternate realities. $75. 🇳🇬 Learn about Nigerian culture tomorrow at IgboFest in Brooklyn Park, a family-friendly festival celebrating the ethnic group native to Nigeria. Free.🎸 Nershfest music festival takes over Inbound Brewing this weekend, with an all-day lineup of live music and a night of silent disco. Free.🚶♀️Open Streets is back on Sunday. This month’s street festival shuts down 20-plus blocks of East Lake Street for an all-day, walk/bike/skate party. Free.
Try an "underground drink" at these six Twin Cities speakeasies
The "secret" speakeasy is growing in popularity again in the Twin Cities as people search for a unique way to enjoy a drink.The big picture: Speakeasies, which are "underground" venues inspired by illegal bars during the Prohibition era, traditionally serve craft cocktails and small plates at a higher price point, and are "hidden" inside existing venues.What's happening: Established Twin Cities restaurants like Billy Sushi are revamping their underground spaces to join the trend and some restaurateurs are now making them a staple of their newest haunts. Twin Cities chef Ann Kim opened bonus bars tucked into both Young Joni in Northeast...
Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $310K
This week's hot homes collection includes a Longfellow Tudor and a cozy Mac-Groveland bungalow.4625 Grand Ave. S. - $310,000Why we love it: Conveniently located near Lake Harriet and Minnehaha Creek, this updated bungalow features a stylish remodeled kitchen.Location: Tangletown (Minneapolis)Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 947 square feetListed by: Susie and Elizabeth Williamson at Keller Williams Integrity RealtyFeatures: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, original hardwood floors, new electrical, walk-up attic. Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Mod+Dot Realty Group Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Mod+Dot Realty Group Photo: 8710 Photography, courtesy of Mod+Dot Realty Group2822 Grand St. N.E. - $319,900Why we...
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 3