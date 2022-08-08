Read full article on original website
2 food delivery men robbed at gunpoint in front of Bronx building, 3 suspects sought
Police are searching for three suspects wanted for robbing two food delivery men at gunpoint in front of a Bronx residential building, authorities said.
3 gunmen in Jaguar shoot at man, woman on Long Island
Police are searching for a group of gunmen in connection to a shooting that happened on Long Island Wednesday evening.
Bronx fatal stabbing arrest: Teen charged in cab driver’s killing
BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a cab driver in Baychester, according to authorities. Jaivon Cherry was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the July attack, officials said. Police had previously said that Jorge Valentin, 30, […]
Man arrested after barricading himself, threatening officers on LI
Police arrested a man after he barricaded himself inside his home following a disturbance and threatened officers on Long Island.
Nassau police: Levittown man barricaded himself, made terroristic threat
Police say officers responded to the Kent Garden Apartments on Thursday for a disturbance involving Issac Kodsi and another tenant.
Levittown Man Apprehended After Threatening Officers During Standoff, Police Say
A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly barricading himself in an apartment and threatening police officers following a fight with another person. The incident took place in Levittown around 3:40 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Kent Garden Apartments on Division Avenue. According to Nassau County PD detectives, officers...
Police Search For Men Accused Of Stealing Nearly $2K In Items From Selden Home Depot
Police are searching for three men who are accused of stealing about $1,980 in merchandise from a Long Island store. The men stole items from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza in Selden, at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Trio Fires Shots At Man, Woman In Uniondale, Police Say
Police are searching for three suspects who fired shots at a man and a woman on Long Island. The incident happened at 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Uniondale, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said a 24-year-old man was sitting in a parked 2009 BMW, and...
Herald Community Newspapers
Gang member, Baldwin Harbor killer, sentenced
Richard Michel, 41, the leader of the Red Lane Gorillas section of the Bloods street gang, was sentenced in federal court last Friday to 30 years in prison for multiple violent crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Michel’s rap...
Man Convicted In Violent Home Invasion In Shirley Involving Well-Known Rapper
A gang member accused of taking part in a violent, home-invasion robbery on Long Island that left an autistic teenager injured has confessed to the crime. Bellport resident Miguel Ruiz, age 29, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary Thursday, Aug. 11, in Suffolk County court. Prosecutors said Ruiz, a known member...
Boy, 14, found fatally shot in Bronx lobby
A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in an apartment lobby in the Bronx early Thursday, police said. The victim, identified as Jacob Borbin, had been shot in the chest in the lobby of 237 E. 194th St. in Fordham Manor.
At least 10 shoppers fall victim to wallet theft scam in Costco parking lots on LI, police warn
Suffolk County police are investigating a group of scammers who are targeting shoppers in Costco parking lots. At least 10 people have had their wallet stolen while speaking to a conspirator pretending to ask for directions since July 14.
MTA worker found dead at Bronx train yard, possibly made contact with 3rd rail: police
The worker, a 38-year-old woman, was found lying on the tracks around 8:20 a.m. at the rail yard on Jerome Avenue in Jerome Park. She was transported to Montefiore Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Mother and teen son stab, wound each other during crazed fight in their Brooklyn apartment
A Brooklyn woman and her teen son stabbed and wounded each other during a crazed fight inside their Brooklyn apartment, police said Thursday. Mother and son attacked each inside their Coney Island Houses apartment on W. 29th St. shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The 44-year-old mom is in critical but stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with stab wounds to her face, ...
Mom, teen son stab each other during fight inside Brooklyn home: NYPD
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mother and son stabbed each other during an argument inside their Brooklyn home Wednesday night, police said. The 44-year-old mom and her 17-year-old son were each slashed multiple times during the altercation in their Coney Island apartment on 29th Street at around 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. […]
Man accused of burglarizing 14 Suffolk businesses faces a judge
Robert Porter, 55, is accused of the break-ins at 11 different businesses.
NBC New York
Fake ‘I Need Help' Scheme Targets Women Shopping at Long Island Costcos: Cops
At least 10 shoppers have been robbed in Costco and Bed & Bath parking lots in five different Long Island communities in the last month by people pretending to need to help, Suffolk County police said Thursday as they revealed the apparent scheme. The most recent case in the pattern...
‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect Park, police say
Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the dog barked at the man, per information from police. The dog’s owner said this was incorrect. The post has been updated with accurate information from Moose’s owner about the encounter. BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Park Slope woman is seeking justice after she says a violent […]
Carjacker puts gun to man's face, punches him in Brooklyn: NYPD
A man in Brooklyn last month carjacked a 51-year-old man and punched him in the head before escaping with the victim’s car and other belongings, police said Wednesday as they released video of the suspect.
