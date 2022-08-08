ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"

Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
Financial ramifications of one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson revealed

Following an extensive investigation, an independent arbitrator recommended a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson over sexual assault allegations. Predictably, the NFL was quick to appeal that recommendation. In the aftermath of the league’s appeal, Watson and his representation reportedly proposed a counter-offer. Rather than serving a one-year suspension, which is...
Hall of Famer Deion Sanders: Hall of Fame is becoming a 'free for all'

The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced back in February. The inductees included offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive lineman Bryant Young. It's been 11 years since...
Knicks SG Quentin Grimes deletes tweet regarding NBA retiring Bill Russell's jersey number

The NBA announced Thursday afternoon that it is retiring the late Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey, less than two weeks after the Boston Celtics legend and civil rights icon passed away at 88 years old. While no future players will ever sport the number again, a stipulation for the retirement included that all players currently wearing the No. 6 uniform would be grandfathered in, meaning they wouldn't have to switch numbers.
Report: Deshaun Watson makes compromise offer on suspension

Deshaun Watson is reportedly lobbying the NFL for a compromise on his suspension with the league seeking a one-year ban. Watson has offered to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine from the NFL, according to Rob Maaddi and Tom Withers of the Associated Press. Watson would be willing to accept the settlement in order to avoid the risk of missing the entire 2022 season.
Watch: Aidan Hutchinson embarrasses veteran lineman in preseason debut

The initial returns on Aidan Hutchinson have to be quite encouraging for Detroit Lions fans. Hutchinson made his preseason debut Friday against the Atlanta Falcons and made an impact early. Roughly seven minutes into the first quarter, the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft burst into the backfield and dropped Atlanta running back Qadree Ollison for a two-yard loss.
Zach Wilson Shows Off His Dynamic Skills With One Throw

Much is left to be desired after the rookie season of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The former Brigham Young University standout did have 2,331 yards and nine touchdowns in his first NFL campaign. However, the rooms for improvement are plenty after completing just 55.6 percent of his passes...
