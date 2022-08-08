Opinion: Washington state auditor identifies 62 federal audit findings against Washington agencies

Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center explains why the vaccine mandate needs to be thrown out along with the booster directive. Updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said COVID-19 recommendations will no longer differentiate based on vaccination status. CDC officials told reporters the new guidelines acknowledge that most Americans have some form of protection from the virus (having had prior infection or vaccination), and they are unlikely to become seriously ill.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO