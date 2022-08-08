Opinion: Washington state auditor identifies 62 federal audit findings against Washington agencies

Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Tim Eyman suing to force Washington advisory vote on $3.9B cap and trade legislation
(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman may be poised for victory in his effort to get a tax advisory vote for cap and trade legislation on the November ballot after a judge ruled Eyman was likely to prevail on the merits. Thurston County Superior Court Judge James...
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: CDC acknowledges changing situation with COVID-19; Inslee has some catching up to do
Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center explains why the vaccine mandate needs to be thrown out along with the booster directive. Updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said COVID-19 recommendations will no longer differentiate based on vaccination status. CDC officials told reporters the new guidelines acknowledge that most Americans have some form of protection from the virus (having had prior infection or vaccination), and they are unlikely to become seriously ill.
Washington state employees no longer required to get COVID booster
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State employees no longer need to get a COVID-19 booster to remain employed. Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an updated directive on policies Thursday. The current requirement that new and current state employees be fully vaccinated – meaning they received all doses of the primary...
Washington State Court of Appeals sides with Inslee’s authority to enact mask mandate
In a published opinion, the Washington State Court of Appeals has sided with Gov. Jay Inslee’s authority to institute a mask mandate. Petitioners sought to nullify the state secretary of health’s order that called for Washingtonians to wear a mask indoors and in certain large outdoor settings during the pandemic.
Washington Will Elect First non-Republican as Secretary of State Since 1960
OLYMPIA — Washington voters are set to elect someone other than a Republican as secretary of state for the first time since 1960. Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate, has edged out multiple Republican candidates in their crowded Aug. 2 primary election and will advance to the November general election with appointed incumbent Steve Hobbs, a Democrat who finished first in the primary.
Universal healthcare campaign gains momentum in Washington state
Whole Washington is a volunteer organization of health care professionals fighting to get universal healthcare on the ballot next year, with 42,175 signatures as of Aug. 8, roughly 10% of the signatures needed to make it onto the 2023 ballot. The initiative is a proposal to get universal healthcare coverage...
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Updates Vaccine Directive For State Employees
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee has issued an updated directive regarding policies that require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement that new and current employees be fully vaccinated will remain in effect. Updates reflecting feedback and recommendations from state employees and labor partners will be forthcoming at...
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: How much will Washington’s new CO2 tax increase gas prices? Let’s bet!
Todd Myers of the Washington Policy Center is willing to put his reputation and much more on the line. Based on the Department of Ecology’s projections, Washington state’s new tax on CO2 emissions will add about 46 cents to the cost of a gallon of gas next year. Governor Inslee disagrees. He says the impact will be “pennies.”
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
Bailing on Washington State? Here’s 10 States That’ll Give You Free Land
Sick Of Washington State? Here are 10 States That'll Give You Free land. I'm a born Washingtonian and I love living in the state of Washington but if you don't like our fair state, believe it or not, there are 10 other states that'll give you free land to move there.
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: State-employment vaccine mandate remains — but boosters for state employees will likely be incentivized, not required
Elizabeth Hovde of the Washington Policy Center points out that instead of patient-centered health decisions about COVID-19, made between doctors and patients, we have costly and coercive state giveaways. Elizabeth Hovde. Remember last summer when the state was acting like Oprah and giving away prizes to people for getting vaccines?...
q13fox.com
Gov. Inslee drops COVID booster mandate for WA state workers
SEATTLE - Questions are now being raised about Governor Jay Inslee’s reasoning for lifting the COVID booster requirement for state employees, including ferry workers and state troopers. Inslee dropped the booster requirement in on Aug. 5, but said all state employees must still be fully vaccinated with the two-shot...
Republicans fail to make the ballot for Washington Secretary of State for the first time in 60 years
Washington’s Secretary of State race this November will be between Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and non-partisan candidate Julie Anderson, with the Associated Press calling the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 9. Before Steve Hobbs was appointed to the position last November, a Republican held the position for the prior 56...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Washington Secretary of State race will be between Hobbs and Anderson
Washington Secretary of State race to be between Hobbs and Anderson. Washington’s Secretary of State race this November will be between Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and non-partisan candidate Julie Anderson. That means, for the first time in more than half a century, no Republican will be in the General...
Republicans shut out of Washington Secretary of State race
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Until Democratic state Sen. Steve Hobbs was appointed as Washington’s secretary of state last November, Republicans had a hold on the office for 56 years. Now, they’ve been shut out of the general election. Hobbs captured about 40% of the vote and easily...
Washington State Auditor finds 61 areas of concern in $37B of federal funding
(The Center Square) – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual “Financial Statement and Federal Single Audit Report,” Monday finding 61 areas of concern across 21 federal programs administered by the state, including several dealing with federal COVID-19 relief funds.
WWEEK
Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process
On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
ncwlife.com
Some close Washington primary races remain to be decided
(The Center Square) – While most races in last Tuesday's Washington state primary election have been decided, there are a few close contests where the results remain unclear. In the race for Washigton's 3rd Congressional District, Republican challenger Joe Kent has, in methodical fashion, overtaken fellow Republican incumbent U.S....
Tri-Cities biggest employer to share in $17B to develop next-generation computer chips
Sen. Maria Cantwell expects it will create 280,000 U.S. jobs.
KOMO News
Primary ballots challenged across Washington state as votes continue being counted
SEATTLE — Republican Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler has conceded the primary election for house district 3 to Republican challenger Joe Kent. The latest results show Kent with a lead of 869 votes for the second spot in the November election. Democrat Marie Perez had already advanced as the top vote-getter.
