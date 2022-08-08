Read full article on original website
Ithaca Police Responds to Report of Shots Fired
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police responded earlier this afternoon for a report of shots fired. IPD responded to the intersection of West Clinton Street and South Corn Street in Ithaca for the report. When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who reported a black S-U-V with tinted windows chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar.
Elmira Police Investigating Spree of Shootings
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police are investigating a string of shootings across the city the past several days that appear to be connected. Police say the first happened around 3AM on August 6th, on the 200 block of Franklin Street. When officers arrived, multiple people were fleeing the area. Officers detailed a 14-year-old boy who police say had a 9mm handgun. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Brett Heffner court hearing rescheduled in Corning murder case
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Family members of the victim and attorneys on both sides came to Corning City Court Thursday morning, but the hearing for Brett Heffner was postponed once again. Heffner’s hearing was scheduled for 10:30 A.M., but an emergency medical issue prevented him from leaving the Steuben County...
Road and Bridge Closing in Steuben County Starting August 22nd
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Beginning August 22nd, a road and a bridge in Steuben County will both be closed for a period of time. County Route 76 in Urbana, will be closed to all traffic between Sanford Road and Greyton H. Taylor Memorial Drive Wessels Road between 7 am and 5 pm from August 22nd through August 26th.
Andrew Mallow Sworn In As Elmira's New Chief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The City of Elmira has a new Fire Chief. Andrew Mallow was sworn in today as the new Elmira Fire Chief. He has been with the fire Department since March of 1999. During his tenure he has served as a Fire Fighter, Lieutenant and most recently...
STOP-DWI Program Spreading Awareness of Drinking while Driving
(WENY) - Police agencies in Chemung and Steuben counties will be making the extra effort to spread awareness about the dangers of drinking while driving. The statewide STOP-DWI campaign will start on August 19th and will end on September 5th. State police, county sheriffs, and local law enforcement will be...
Lane to Close on I-86 in Chemung County August 15
CHEMUNG, NY (WENY) -- Travelers on Interstate 86 in the town of Chemung should be aware of a lane closure that will go into effect on Monday. Beginning August 15th, westbound traffic near Exit 58 in the town of Chemung will be reduced to one lane. Road crews will be working to make bridge repairs during that time. The work is expected to last until mid-September, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
30th Annual Ithaca Artist Market
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Artist Market returned for its 30th year at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market grounds. Over 80 artists came out to share their work with the community. Robin Schwartz is the Program Director of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. She has helped with...
Southport to Celebrate Bicentennial on Saturday
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - The Town of Southport will be celebrating its bicentennial Saturday, August 13th at Chapel Park in Pine City. The event will be held from 2 to 5 PM with the opening ceremony featuring chapter 803 of the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter 803 color guard with the national anthem sung by Haley Davis Muccigrosso.
Tompkins County Health Department Warns About Algal Blooms
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Suspicious blooms have been reported in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. They are commonly referred to as Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) According to the Tompkins County health department, these blooms may be small in size and tend to show up in areas of the shoreline and bays.
This Week in Wine Country: Finger Lakes Boating Museum
HAMMONDSPORT, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we are visiting the Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Steuben County. The museum is dedicated to the preservation and education of the Finger Lakes' boating heritage. The museum is home to hundreds of antique boats, built by commercial builders from across the region. The museum is spread across several buildings on the former Taylor Wine Company campus, with plans for further expansion.
New York Approves Next Steps for Future Wind Farm in Steuben County
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has approved the next steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County. The state's public service commission has approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, a 242 megawatt project in the county. The filings relate to the construction of the operation and maintenance facility, as well as lighting for security.
Catholic Charities collecting school supplies for upcoming school year
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties is hosting a back to school drive for students in the area from Kindergarten to 6th grade. "It's probably not going to have everything they need to go back to school, but to give them a good start," said Katie Rhodes, communications coordinator of Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties.
Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Athens Wildcats
ATHENS, P.A. (WENY) - We continue our Twin Tiers Football Season Previews with the Athens Wildcats. After making it to the District Playoffs the last two seasons, they have their eyes on the postseason once again. The Wildcats finished 6-5 overall last season and 4-4 in league play. They qualified...
