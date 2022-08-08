DENVER — There’s an ozone action alert in effect for the Front Range Wednesday. It’s the 30th air quality alert of the year that includes the Denver metro area. Ozone is a secondary pollutant, which means it’s not emitted directly by humans. It actually forms through a photochemical reaction when sunlight heats human made pollution like car exhaust, methane waste from oil and gas operations, and emissions from industry.

