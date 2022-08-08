ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
Health Digest

Is Cranberry Juice Good For Your Kidneys?

According to the Advanced Urology Institute, our kidneys are amazing organs. They filter toxins, waste, and excess water from approximately 200 quarts of blood daily to keep our bodies feeling their best. Considering how much work the kidneys put in for us every day, it's no wonder they may benefit from a boost now and then to ensure optimal function. There are dozens of home remedies out there, and you may have heard that cranberry juice can help with kidney-related issues. But is cranberry juice really good for your kidneys? That depends.
Mashed

The New Flavor Pepsi Is Calling An 'Unstoppable Trend'

Summer and snacking seem to go hand in hand, with healthy homemade snacks, campfire s'mores, ice cream by the pool, and sipping iced cold tea at backyard gatherings. However, it might surprise you to learn we actually snack more in the winter, according to Vitality Magazine. But that doesn't mean we don't love snacks just as much during the middle of the year. According to Convenience Store News, snacking in the summer is just as "essential." The outlet noted that Frito-Lay's 2021 U.S. Snack Index revealed 80% of consumers say snacks are a staple.
The Independent

Surgeon weighs in on Kim Kardashian’s body composition scan: ‘She has every resource available’

A weight loss surgeon has given his thoughts on the body composition scan Kim Kardashian shared to her Instagram on Thursday (4 August).The reality TV star shared the scan that records bone health and body fat percentage to her Instagram Stories, where she told her followers that her bones were “stronger than 93 to 97 per cent of people”.The post sparked a backlash from her followers and has now drawn comment from Californian surgeon Kais Rona, who has over 236,000 followers on TikTok.Posting a video about the scan, Rona explained that these scans are used to evaluate bone health.“It’s...
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
