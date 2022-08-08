ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame will officially be a top-five matchup on Sept. 3

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTyPM_0h9gxy1r00

We’ve heard the buzz and the talk about Notre Dame coming to Columbus to take on Ohio State, but now we have real, live rankings to confirm that the matchup will be a big game atmosphere.

In case you missed it, the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday and the Buckeyes checked in about where expected, at No. 2. Beyond that though, the Fighting Irish also have a high rating next to their name at No. 5, meaning the showdown in prime time will be a top-five affair at least according to one of the two major polls.

And there are storylines abounding.

First and foremost, it’s a huge, titanic clash in week one when we only think we know about the two teams. It could go a long way towards one of the two historical college football behemoths getting some momentum towards the College Football Playoff., or it could just be a footnote to the season.

Aside from that though, new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, as well as one of his assistants, former Buckeye linebacker great, James Laurinaitis, will be leading the Golden Domers into the stadium they used to hone their craft in. It will no doubt be a weird and surreal feeling walking into the ‘Shoe with a different team, looking to send fans of their alma mater home in a depressed and dejected state.

Even more, Freeman has said some controversial things about Ohio State during the offseason, so you can expect his welcome in front of Buckeye Nation to be less than pleasant. You can probably also queue up mean and hateful signs that will make an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay set before the game. Yes, Herbie and crew will be on hand for the matchup as well.

But hey, Ohio State taking matching up against a top-five opponent doesn’t happen very often. In fact, the last time was in 1986 when the No. 9 Buckeyes lost to No. 5 Alabama, 16-10.

“I don’t have to hype it up too much,” OSU receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said at a media forum. “The hype is going to be there.”

So yeah, it’s a big one, but it’s now even bigger based on both teams’ preseason ranking. At least for now.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman

23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio OT William Satterwhite talks first offer and June camps

Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban has been one of the top programs in the state of Ohio under head coach Tim Tyrell when it comes to both on-field success and producing Division I talent. The Knights have a talented 2024 class and one of their top prospects is offensive lineman William...
AKRON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Football Fever: Notre Dame singing the Buckeyes praises?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 made an early training camp trip to South Bend Monday, primarily to interview former Buckeye great James Laurinaitis, now an Irish graduate assistant coach. The Notre Dame linebackers were available as well and, led by junior Marist Liufau, they broke into a little...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
South Euclid, OH
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
South Euclid, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Biggest Belt Busting Food Challenges In Columbus

Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Notre Dame#College Football#College Gameday#American Football#College Sports#The Fighting Irish
whbc.com

Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend. They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Judge Williams Byers abruptly resigns to become TV judge

Judge Gayle Williams Byers, who resigned abruptly from her post as administrative and presiding judge in South Euclid Municipal Court, has a new career ahead of her as a television judge. An A&E Networks representative confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 9 that Williams Byers will be in a...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio BMV may have taken too much money— here’s how to get it back

If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you may be entitled to a free soda — or a candy bar or something. That was when Ohio deputy registrars unlawfully charged a $1.50 fee to laminate driver's licenses and ID cards, as alleged by a class-action lawsuit filed in 2019 against the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, according to a news release from the Ohio BMV.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy