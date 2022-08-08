ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jonathan Hamlin
4d ago

I used to live there in Hillsdale. there is a homeless camp around the corner from this place they've been hitting the Chevron and other places as well it's not very hard to find these people. nobody cares anymore. in fact the liberals don't want to put nobody in jail anymore.

