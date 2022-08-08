Packers to host workout for RB Dexter Williams

Possibly in need of depth at running back, the Green Bay Packers will take another look at a familiar face at the position. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Packers are hosting a workout for Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick of the team in 2019.

Williams, 194th overall pick in the draft four years ago, played in seven games for the Packers over two seasons, carrying seven times for 19 yards.

The Packers waived Williams on Aug. 31 of 2021. He spent time with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins in 2021 before signing with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL. He played in one game for the Stars, producing 102 total yards on 12 touches in the USFL title game earlier this year.

The Packers may need the help at running back. Kylin Hill remains on the PUP list, Patrick Taylor just returned to practice from a groin injury, and the only depth behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon (if Taylor isn’t available) is undrafted rookies Tyler Goodson and BJ Baylor.

Williams, with experience in the offense and in Green Bay, could be a quick fix.

The Packers open the preseason on Friday in San Francisco.