New Hawkins County mayor discusses his goals
ROGERSVILLE — The new mayor of Hawkins County, Mark DeWitte, discussed the things he wants to do in his first term as mayor. DeWitte beat out a total of seven other candidates over the course of the election. He said he is thankful for the people who supported him while he was campaigning.
Sullivan election results certified
BLOUNTVILLE — Results of the county's general election last week, along with results of party primaries for state and federal offices on the November ballot, are official. The Sullivan County Election Commission certified the results on Wednesday in a 5-0 vote.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy top vote-getter on Sullivan general ballot
BLOUNTVILLE — In addition to the race for county mayor, there were three competitive races on the ballot in Sullivan County's general election last week. Nearly every office in county government was on the ballot, however. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy (R) led the ballot with 6,758 votes.
All knotted up: Single provisional ballot could resolve tie for Cocke County Commission seat
A lone provisional ballot might break a tie for a Cocke County Commission seat between two candidates in Thursday's election. Incumbent Terry Dawson and challenger Tracy Stepp each got 420 votes in the Aug. 4 contest for Cocke County Commission District 3, Post 2. Josh Blanchard, chief of Cocke County...
Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden
WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
Smelser to Retire from Sullivan County Emergency Communications Center Post This Year
Sullivan County Emergency Communications District confirmed earlier today, The communications chief is preparing to step down at the end of this month after a 30-year commitment to 9-1-1 dispatch in Sullivan County. Virginia Smelser is currently the Executive Director of Sullivan County 9-1-1, a post she has held since 2017.
Council, Hurley ask to join Cumberland District
Buchanan County schools Council, Grundy and Hurley have asked to join Russell County’s Honaker in leaving the Black Diamond District, according to appeals filed in the VHSL realignment plan. The three schools are among 16 statewide that have filed appeals to the proposed realignment that would begin with the...
Sheriff-elect Fraley announces his chief deputy
ELIZABETHTON — Mike Fraley has a wealth of experience in local law enforcement, having spent nearly all of his career as a deputy, sergeant and lieutenant in the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. That concentrated experience may help explain why Fraley chose to look outside the local area to...
Neighbors of proposed Johnson City subdivision win victory at planning commission
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Neighbors of a 58-acre piece of farmland won a victory Tuesday when the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission recommended the most restrictive form of residential zoning (R-2A) among three options that were being considered. Residents of the Highland Parc subdivision adjacent to the Sugg property turned out in force for […]
Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome's main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night. In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on whether...
Speak Thursday or hold your peace on Sullivan budget
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a $283.3 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that began on July 1. What originally would have been the commission's monthly work session will now be a special called meeting devoted to discussion and action on the budget. That means nothing from the commission's monthly agenda will be discussed.
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 10
Aug. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville American reported, “Gov. Taylor returned from Johnson City yesterday morning, and was busy with the duties of State at the Capitol all day. The Governor thoroughly enjoyed his outing, and still contends that East Tennessee is the finest country on the face of he globe. He is in splendid health once more.”
LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
“Very smooth so far” – Wise County School Board assesses first few days of school
WISE – The Wise County School Board and its had its first back-to-school moment of the new school year Tuesday. While not having firm enrollment numbers after four days in session, Superintendent Mike Goforth started his first regular board meeting by telling the members that enrollment seemed to be on an “uptick.”
Kingsport police hiring for several positions
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The Kingsport Police Department has scheduled the next Police Applicant Testing Session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
County officials discuss damage to parking lot
Officials say that a parked Unicoi County school bus caused noticeable damage to a church parking lot, totaling around $700 in repair fees. According to Director of Unicoi County Schools John English, a county driver began parking the school bus at a nearby church due to a lack of space at the driver’s residence. English said that the overall weight of the vehicle caused cracks and black tire marks at the corner of the church’s lot.
Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
Sullivan County Public Library works to bridge the digital divide
BLOUNTVILLE — If a lack of internet service is an issue for your household as the kids return to school, then perhaps your local library can be of assistance. In an effort to reduce the digital divide, the Sullivan County Public Library loans out Wi-Fi hotspots to library users.
Summers named Economic Development director
Alicia Summers has been named economic development director, City Manager Cathy Ball announced this week. “Alicia is a recognized leader in economic development — regionally, and throughout the state,” Ball said. “Her deep understanding of the needs and challenges of our community, and her track record of being an innovative and enthusiastic champion for the region will be a great asset to the city of Johnson City.”
Carter Budget Committee will recommend several budget adjustments next week
ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission voted to recommend a few funding requests during its monthly meeting Monday evening. The committee had less to consider than it normally has during its meeting because the county’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 has not been fully approved.
