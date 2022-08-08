A Minnesota man was seriously injured after the van he was driving collided head on with a dump truck in Fond du Lac County. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 3pm Thursday a van crossed the center line of Highway 23 west of County Highway C colliding head on with a dump truck. The driver of the van then tried to harm himself with a knife while bystsanders tried to get the knife away from him. Deputies arrived on scene and applied tourniquets to both of the driver’s arms to stop the bleeding. He was flown by helicopter to Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah for treatment. The driver of the dump truck was not injured from the crash.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO