westernmassnews.com
Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in Thursday’s explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon. Daniel Burrell, 54, of Greenfield faced a judge in Greenfield District Court as a prosecutor read aloud what he was accused of. “One of the calling parties reported that they heard a loud...
informnny.com
1 arrested after propane tank explosion in Massachusetts
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been arrested for what police believe to be an intentionally set explosion in Greenfield. According to Lt. Todd Dodge of the Greenfield Police Department, 53-year-old Daniel Burrell is accused of intentionally setting off an explosion on Union Street Thursday afternoon. Acting Chief...
Three repeat offenders arrested in Springfield on firearm and drug charges
Three repeat offenders were arrested in Springfield on Thursday for firearm and drug charges.
Missing Massachusetts Teen Possibly In Philadelphia Area: Police
Massachusetts State Police said a 16-year-old girl who vanished from her home in Alford, Mass., last month could be in the Philadelphia area. Nevaeh Mack disappeared from Berkshire County on July 29, and no one has seen her since. State police said there is reason to believe she left the state for Pennsylvania, though they did not say if there were any sightings of her there.
Ludlow woman arrested for OUI and assaulting police officers
The Ludlow police arrested a town resident on multiple charges after resisting arrest when being picked up for Operating Under the Influence (OUI).
Agawam police investigation at Cooper Street home
A police investigation was underway on Cooper Street Wednesday in Agawam, not far from the High School.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Requests 75k for Policing Alternatives
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Just days after District Attorney Andrea Harrington's investigation found the police killing of Miguel Estrella within legal bounds, the City Council has asked for policing alternatives. A petition from Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren requesting $75,000 appropriated for the creation of alternative community emergency services was...
WNYT
Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon
HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
Police: Suspect stole leaf blower in Westfield
Westfield Police are searching for a suspect that stole a leaf blower from a landscaping company Wednesday morning.
Vermonter accused of repeated assaults
A judge issued conditions of release for Andrew Crawford, 31, of Pownal on Wednesday after he was arrested at his Route 7 home.
manchesterinklink.com
ICE takes custody of man found not guilty in crash deaths of 7 motorcyclists
LANCASTER, NH – Truck driver Volodomyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted Tuesday of all charges related to the deaths of seven motorcyclists three years ago, but he likely won’t see freedom any time soon. Zhukovskyy, 26, a Ukraine citizen who lived in West Springfield, Mass., spent three years in jail...
Bennington PD warns of ‘found child’ Facebook hoax
The Bennington Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam appearing in local Facebook tag sale groups. The scam is reportedly being posted in Facebook groups all over the country.
VTDigger
Bennington shooting suspect arraigned; no mention of Springfield kidnapping
Raul Cardona was being held without bail, charged with murdering one of four suspects in a kidnapping case Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington shooting suspect arraigned; no mention of Springfield kidnapping.
Springfield police investigating State Street shots fired
Springfield Police are investigating a shots fired incident on State Street Tuesday night.
Schenectady PD investigate Congress Street shooting
A man was shot in Schenectady Tuesday night, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Thompson’s Lake drowning victim identified
The Albany County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who drowned in Thompson's Lake on Thursday. He has been identified as Mahbeer Magasa, 58, of Guyana.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Putting Perfection on the Line
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — If you want to get to Glen Allen, Va., drive about nine hours south. If you want to get there as the New England Regional Champions of Babe Ruth Baseball's 13-year-old division, it takes a different kind of drive. Pittsfield's Babe Ruth All-Stars have the will...
wamc.org
Citing Gillis and Estrella shootings, Pittsfield City Council calls on Mayor Tyer to find funding for non-police emergency response service
The unanimously adopted petition was brought forward by Ward 1 Councilor Kenny Warren, who said that Pittsfield has dragged its feet on bolstering mental health resources despite two residents being killed by police during mental health crises in 2017 and in March of this year. “Daniel Gillis was our wake-up...
iBerkshires.com
Adams' Valley Street Shed Still Needs Funding
ADAMS, Mass. — Construction of the new shed at Valley Street Field may be delayed due to a lack of funding. Mike Benson of the Adams/Cheshire Little League attended Monday's Parks Commission meeting and said the league is still working on obtaining funds for the shed. The town appropriated $3,000 for the shed as part of the fiscal 2023 budget and asked the league to match.
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Names DPW Superintendent
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Joseph Aberdale of Housatonic has been named superintendent of the town’s public works department. Aberdale will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility and other town infrastructure. As an engineer, Aberdale has worked in senior management positions with large...
