Pittsfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in Thursday’s explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon. Daniel Burrell, 54, of Greenfield faced a judge in Greenfield District Court as a prosecutor read aloud what he was accused of. “One of the calling parties reported that they heard a loud...
GREENFIELD, MA
informnny.com

1 arrested after propane tank explosion in Massachusetts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been arrested for what police believe to be an intentionally set explosion in Greenfield. According to Lt. Todd Dodge of the Greenfield Police Department, 53-year-old Daniel Burrell is accused of intentionally setting off an explosion on Union Street Thursday afternoon. Acting Chief...
GREENFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Missing Massachusetts Teen Possibly In Philadelphia Area: Police

Massachusetts State Police said a 16-year-old girl who vanished from her home in Alford, Mass., last month could be in the Philadelphia area. Nevaeh Mack disappeared from Berkshire County on July 29, and no one has seen her since. State police said there is reason to believe she left the state for Pennsylvania, though they did not say if there were any sightings of her there.
ALFORD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Council Requests 75k for Policing Alternatives

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Just days after District Attorney Andrea Harrington's investigation found the police killing of Miguel Estrella within legal bounds, the City Council has asked for policing alternatives. A petition from Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren requesting $75,000 appropriated for the creation of alternative community emergency services was...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon

HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Putting Perfection on the Line

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — If you want to get to Glen Allen, Va., drive about nine hours south. If you want to get there as the New England Regional Champions of Babe Ruth Baseball's 13-year-old division, it takes a different kind of drive. Pittsfield's Babe Ruth All-Stars have the will...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams' Valley Street Shed Still Needs Funding

ADAMS, Mass. — Construction of the new shed at Valley Street Field may be delayed due to a lack of funding. Mike Benson of the Adams/Cheshire Little League attended Monday's Parks Commission meeting and said the league is still working on obtaining funds for the shed. The town appropriated $3,000 for the shed as part of the fiscal 2023 budget and asked the league to match.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Great Barrington Names DPW Superintendent

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Joseph Aberdale of Housatonic has been named superintendent of the town’s public works department. Aberdale will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility and other town infrastructure. As an engineer, Aberdale has worked in senior management positions with large...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

