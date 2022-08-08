Read full article on original website
tag24.com
Incredibly overweight German Shepherd leaves shelter staff gobsmacked
San Bernardino, California - When this German shepherd waddled into the San Bernardino Animal Shelter, caretakers were astonished by how incredibly overweight she was. Per The Dodo, Neville was found wandering the streets of San Bernardino, California, in mid-July. A kind soul grabbed the dog and brought her to the local shelter.
knewsradio.com
Ditch The Green Lawn, Replace With Gray Rocks…The 2022 Way To “Go Green”
Automatic sprinklers watering lawn. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources is offering a free class to Riverside County residents on green landscaping. This presentation will be offered online on Saturday August 13th from 9 – 10 a.m. Attendance is free and the...
More Mojitos, Less Mosquitoes: How To Rid Your Home Of The Pesky Biters
The insects are more than just a buzzing annoyance that’s prevalent in our region. They transmit harmful diseases, so it’s important to snuff them out ASAP.
worldanimalnews.com
Cruel Cockfighting Ring Busted In California Where Close To 150 Roosters Were Euthanized
A horrific illegal cockfighting ring that took place late Friday night in Jurupa Valley, California, was busted by authorities resulting in 143 roosters being euthanized. Shockingly, more than 200 people were in attendance to witness the carnage for so-called “entertainment” and gambling purposes. The spectators scattered after deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrived around midnight.
KSBW.com
Rodent infestation closes Disneyland shop
ANAHEIM, Calif. — ADisneyland establishment closed on July 29 because of a major food safety violation: a rodent infestation. The affected location was a retail shop, not a restaurant, the Orange County Register reported. Inspectors found rodent droppings at the shop, identified only as Disneyland Guide 2, in a...
z1077fm.com
TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK
San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
California City Evacuates Amid Dangerous Chemical Leak
There is the possibility of an explosion.
menifee247.com
Groundbreaking held for 330-acre Legado community
MENIFEE -- City of Menifee officials, community leaders, and representatives from Newport Pacific Land and IHP Capital Partners joined together Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Menifee’s newest master-planned community, Legado. The 330-acre Legado community will include 1,000 new homes with an exciting array of design choices and numerous...
mynewsla.com
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
Those in need can get free dental work this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Long Beach
The California Dental Association Foundation is hosting a free, appointment-only dental clinic Saturday, Aug. 13 at Children’s Dental Health Clinic in Long Beach. The post Those in need can get free dental work this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
People
Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'
A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
OC rental scam: Lucky door knock saves couple thousands of dollars, headaches
Imagine someone knocking on your door and telling you that your home has been listed for rent without your knowledge.
First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms
THE LATEST A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect until 2:45 a.m. for the Coachella Valley, including the cities of Coachella, Thermal, and Mecca. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. PREVIOUS DISCUSSION Moisture was quick to increase across Riverside County deserts, with dew point temperatures The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
iecn.com
Meet Maria: 92-year-old finds wellness and renewal at IEHP Community Resource Center
With her children grown and raising families of their own, then losing her beloved husband in 2014, Maria found herself experiencing depression and longing for a purpose in life. Her home was missing the family bustle, boundless energy and joyful sounds from years past. “I would cry and cry there,”...
thewestsidegazette.com
Terror Ensues As Plane Clips Truck During Freeway Crash
Graphic video shows the terrifying moment when firefighters tackle the burning wreckage of an aircraft after it clipped a truck as it crash-landed on a freeway. Minutes earlier, the plane had collided with a pickup truck as it approached the roadway for its forced landing. Miraculously, the truck driver escaped...
The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down
The officials with the Acrisure Arena had a very intimate event with the Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to bolt down the first arena seats. Over 400 construction workers were working on the Acrisure Arena, said Bill Dieter, the Project Executive. They were laying down the concrete ice floor with tons of heavy machinery, The post The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down appeared first on KESQ.
Disneyland honors Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, SoCal Marine killed in 2021 Kabul attack
A special ceremony was held Monday at Disneyland Resort for Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, a Southern California native who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan last year.
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day Trip
Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California is roughly the size of Rhode Island and encompasses 800,000 acres. This national park is a great place to spend a day of your vacation exploring.
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
crimevoice.com
San Bernardino County man arraigned on 39 felony counts in alleged “paper collision” fraud ring
A San Bernardino County man has been arraigned on 39 felony counts relating to alleged insurance fraud. 30-year-old Branden Heywood of Chino is reportedly accused of acting as ring leader of an operation in which he and others allegedly falsified injury documents and fraudulently collected over $80,000 in insurance payments.
