tag24.com

Incredibly overweight German Shepherd leaves shelter staff gobsmacked

San Bernardino, California - When this German shepherd waddled into the San Bernardino Animal Shelter, caretakers were astonished by how incredibly overweight she was. Per The Dodo, Neville was found wandering the streets of San Bernardino, California, in mid-July. A kind soul grabbed the dog and brought her to the local shelter.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
worldanimalnews.com

Cruel Cockfighting Ring Busted In California Where Close To 150 Roosters Were Euthanized

A horrific illegal cockfighting ring that took place late Friday night in Jurupa Valley, California, was busted by authorities resulting in 143 roosters being euthanized. Shockingly, more than 200 people were in attendance to witness the carnage for so-called “entertainment” and gambling purposes. The spectators scattered after deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrived around midnight.
KSBW.com

Rodent infestation closes Disneyland shop

ANAHEIM, Calif. — ADisneyland establishment closed on July 29 because of a major food safety violation: a rodent infestation. The affected location was a retail shop, not a restaurant, the Orange County Register reported. Inspectors found rodent droppings at the shop, identified only as Disneyland Guide 2, in a...
z1077fm.com

TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK

San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
menifee247.com

Groundbreaking held for 330-acre Legado community

MENIFEE -- City of Menifee officials, community leaders, and representatives from Newport Pacific Land and IHP Capital Partners joined together Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Menifee’s newest master-planned community, Legado. The 330-acre Legado community will include 1,000 new homes with an exciting array of design choices and numerous...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool

A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
BEAUMONT, CA
Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'

A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms

THE LATEST A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect until 2:45 a.m. for the Coachella Valley, including the cities of Coachella, Thermal, and Mecca. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. PREVIOUS DISCUSSION Moisture was quick to increase across Riverside County deserts, with dew point temperatures The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
thewestsidegazette.com

Terror Ensues As Plane Clips Truck During Freeway Crash

Graphic video shows the terrifying moment when firefighters tackle the burning wreckage of an aircraft after it clipped a truck as it crash-landed on a freeway. Minutes earlier, the plane had collided with a pickup truck as it approached the roadway for its forced landing. Miraculously, the truck driver escaped...
CORONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down

The officials with the Acrisure Arena had a very intimate event with the Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to bolt down the first arena seats. Over 400 construction workers were working on the Acrisure Arena, said Bill Dieter, the Project Executive. They were laying down the concrete ice floor with tons of heavy machinery, The post The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down appeared first on KESQ.

