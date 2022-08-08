Read full article on original website
Troopers Find Marijuana In Nebraska I-80 Traffic Stop
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a Patrol K-9 swung into action, detecting the presence...
Town Of Dewitt Police On The Lookout For Bank Robber
Town of Dewitt, N.Y. - The Town of DeWitt Police on the lookout for a bank robber. Around 9:30 Friday morning they responded to the Key Bank, on Techumseh Road for a robbery. They are in their early stages of the investigation and Information is limited at this time. The...
79 Year Old Oswego County Man Arrested For Murdering His Neighbor
Town of Scribe, N.Y. - A 64-year-old is dead and a 79-year-old id charged with 2nd Degree murder in Oswego County. Last night around 4-45 Oswego County Sheriff's Deputes say that a call came to 911 about hearing gun shots around the intersection of Middle and Creamery roads -- north of 104 in Scriba.
Flying Umbrella Impales, Kills Woman On The Beach
A South Carolina woman died in a freak accident while lounging on Surfside Beach in Garden City. A gust of wind lifted the beach umbrella out of the sand and sent it flying through the air. The umbrella impaled 63-year-old Tammy Perreault in the chest as bystanders, including off-duty medical...
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
A Florida woman was jailed after some "beef" between her and her boyfriend escalated, according to The Smoking Gun. On Sunday (August 7), police responded to a home in Tarpon Springs, a Tampa suburb on reports of a domestic dispute. The incident began when Rochelle Wright, 42, and her partner were arguing while they were both intoxicated, an arrest affidavit reads. While the boyfriend was sitting in a chair inside the home, that's when Wright allegedly "picked up the steak and threw it at the victim."
14 Indicted In Catalytic Converter Ring
Beaverton Police Department Detectives began an investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters in late 2021. The investigation, which culminated last week with the search of eight locations to include a waterfront residence in Lake Oswego, led to the seizure of over 3,000 catalytic converters, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a high-end vehicle, and jewelry.
Gov. McMaster Files Lawsuit In Effort To Block OSHA Mandate
(Columbia, SC) -- Governor McMaster is announcing a lawsuit against OSHA. It seeks a preliminary injunction that would stop the agency from controlling the state's workplace safety and health plan. The suit asks a U.S. District Court to declare OSHA's mandate that declares civil penalties be at least as great...
"Pee-Wee" is Iowa State Fair's Big Boar
(Des Moines, IA) -- Pee-Wee, a 6-year-old Hereford of Marv Rietema and Owen Sandbulte of Sioux Center, won first place in the Big Boar Contest judged Thursday, August 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair, tipping the scales at 1300 pounds. Purdy Boy, the 6-year-old Chester cross breed shown by the Purdy Boy Partnership of Pleasant Hill, earned second place, weighing in at 1156 pounds.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana
Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
VIDEO: 'Idiot' Nearly Falls To Death At Bryce Canyon National Park
A viral video shared on social media shows a man nearly fall to his death at Bryce Canyon National Park. The @TouronsOfYellowstone Instagram account, which gets its name from the combination of "tourist" and "moron" and typically shares incidents at Yellowstone National Park that validate the nickname, posted the video on Monday (August 8), which shows a man hop over a barricade before losing his balance and nearly sliding off the cliff before coming to a quick stop.
Adams Doesn't Seem Interested In Working With TX Governor
Mayor Eric Adams doesn't seem to be interesting in working directly with the governor of Texas as the state continues sending busloads of migrants to New York City. However, the mayor says the city has been coordinating with community-based organizations on the ground. He adds the Port Authority has been amazing and extremely helpful by approving where these buses stop.
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular in the United States. With its flavor-packed dishes, it's easy to see why everyone loves it. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state. The website states, "From favorite spots for tacos to long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, here are the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state."
This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway
Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location
Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant, which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe. The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.
Washington Health New COVID Rules For Schools
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has released its updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and child care. The guidance takes lessons learned from the first two and a half years of the pandemic, and outlines both required and recommended measures for the 2022-23 school year to help reduce COVID-19 transmission in school and child care settings. Schools, child care providers, and families can expect limited changes focused on clarifying and simplifying the guidance.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado
If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you. These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.
50 things to do in Colorado this weekend
DENVER — Are you ready for some football? Denver Broncos football is back! The Broncos and Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2022 preseason Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. Boulder County Fair. LONGMONT — The Boulder County Fair. Kids, families and friends will...
Wanted: Iowa High School Football Officials
(Boone, IA) -- The first football games of the fall are scheduled for the end of this month, but there's a risk that a lack of officials could lead to some big scheduling changes. Lewie Curtis of the Iowa High School Athletic Association says 1,500 football officials are needed for this fall, but they currently only have about 1,000. He says the strain could lead to games being postponed, especially at the middle school and junior varsity levels. Curtis says the shortage could be even more difficult for rural schools across Iowa.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich. LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in...
