Tierra Johnson
4d ago

how does the son pleed guilty to murder and only serve 3 years only to get out and murder again? HOW?!

Reply(3)
10
 

4 accused in Frickey carjacking, dragging death seeking lower bonds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, attorneys for four teens accused of carjacking and dragging Linda Frickey to death in Mid City will seek lower bonds for their clients. Friday’s hearing will determine if $1 million bonds for John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis will be reduced. The four pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in May and are set to be tried as adults, facing mandatory life sentences if convicted.
Shooting in New Orleans East, incident believed to be domestic

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area that left one woman with a gunshot graze wound Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Sail Street around 4:52 p.m. Ivan Ballard, 19,...
NOPD obtains 15 arrest warrants related to burglary for one man

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have obtained 15 arrest warrants for one man who is being accused of causing multiple simple burglaries in the Third District these past couple of months. According to NOPD, Larce Michael Spikes, 50, is being accused of smashing out the rear glass doors...
New Orleans mom accused of stabbing 2 children held without bond; doctors to evaluate her

Flanked by deputies in a courtroom bustling with 20-25 family members, Jenee Pedesclaux -- the mother accused of stabbing her two young children then broadcasting herself on social media streaked in blood -- appeared in court early Thursday where New Orleans Magistrate Judge Juana Marine-Lombard ordered her held without bond pending a competency hearing. State doctors will evaluate Pedesclaux on Friday and present their findings at a hearing next Wednesday.
1 dead following shooting on Sail Street, police say

New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred right after 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 7800 block of Sail Street. New Orleans Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they reportedly found one...
Competency Hearing Ordered For Mother Accused Of Stabbing Kids

A competency hearing is ordered for a New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her two kids. A judge ordered on Thursday that Janee Pedesclaux, 31, will undergo a mental evaluation before her bond hearing. A state doctor will examine Pedesclaux today to find out if she's fit to stand trial....
Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City

A woman killed in a shooting Tuesday at the edge of Central City has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Zoe Berger Hall was 45, the coroner said Thursday. She was fatally shot in a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, police said. Berger Hall died at the scene.
Mother Accused In Daughter's Stabbing Death Denied Bond

Bond is being denied for the New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her daughter to death. An Orleans Parish judge agreed with prosecutors today and ordered a competency evaluation for Jenee Pedesclaux. That report is expected next Wednesday. The 31-year-old is charged with second-degree murder in last Sunday's attack which...
