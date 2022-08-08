Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist embarks on ‘Hope For Florida’ tour to close out Primary
The tour is his 25th statewide trip this Primary cycle. With less than two weeks left before the Democratic Primary Election, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is embarking on an expansive, 10-day tour across Florida to energize voters and convince them he’s their best chance to beat Gov. Ron DeSantis.
floridapolitics.com
Christina Pushaw moves to Ron DeSantis campaign, Bryan Griffin in as Press Secretary
Pushaw’s successor hopes to ‘ensure the Governor’s message is amplified and that false narratives are debunked.’. Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary, departed her administrative role Friday to join the Republican Governor’s re-election campaign. The Florida Standard, a conservative new media outlet, was the...
floridapolitics.com
Marijuana treatment centers have 60 days to comply with emergency rule on website purchasing
Leafly.com and I Heart Jane run websites that allow customers to shop for medical marijuana and place orders online. Medical marijuana treatment centers have 60 days to ensure their website and website purchasing services comply with a new emergency rule issued by the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Department...
floridapolitics.com
Statewide bus tour to be Nikki Fried’s last lap in Primary race for Governor
The state Agriculture Commissioner has a distance to go for the Democratic Party's nomination for Governor. Nikki Fried’s Primary campaign for Governor has a long way to go — her campaign Friday announced a statewide bus tour that starts Tuesday and will be burning rubber until the polls close.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Laurel Lee dominates CD 15 field in fundraising and spending for July
Kelli Stargel still has more cash on hand, but Jackie Toledo's fundraising has slowed. Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee significantly outraised and outspent all competitors in her campaign in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. The Thonotosassa Republican reported $187,937 in new funding to her campaign between July 1 and...
floridapolitics.com
Teachers’ unions put Jared Moskowitz at the head of his class
Veterans groups endorse his closest Primary rival Ben Sorensen in the race to represent CD 23. Jared Moskowitz is tops in his class for his bid for a congressional seat representing South Florida. The major teachers’ unions for the state and the country have endorsed his campaign to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy
‘This is the sad reality of Ron DeSantis’ Florida.’. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on...
floridapolitics.com
Americans for Prosperity-Florida highlights soaring gas prices with ‘True Cost of Washington’ tour
Gas prices will be lowered to $2.38 a gallon at tour events. Americans for Prosperity-Florida will hold events across Florida as part of a campaign to highlight higher gas prices — and save people some cash at the pump. The “True Cost of Washington” tour has already made stops...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
EMILY’s List backs 21 Florida legislative candidates
Most of the candidates are incumbents or candidates without Primary opposition. But a handful are in fierce Democratic races. EMILY’s List, a national political action committee supporting Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights, is revealing its endorsement of 21 legislative candidates in Florida. “The anti-choice extremist Republican majority...
floridapolitics.com
Jayer Williamson backs Joel Rudman in HD 3 race
Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller has also endorsed the Navarre doctor. Outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson is endorsing Dr. Joel Rudman to succeed him in House District 3. “I believe Dr. Rudman is the right Republican to represent us in the state Capitol,” Williamson said. “He already has a record of standing up for freedom and we can trust him to stand with Gov. DeSantis to keep Florida free and open for business.”
floridapolitics.com
Texas A&M economists: Florida’s sugarcane farmers providing more jobs and financial benefits statewide
Researchers also found the industry supports 37K direct jobs and more than 151K jobs overall when counting downstream activity. New research from the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University found America’s sugar industry directly contributes $8.2 billion to the U.S. economy, a number that increases to nearly $23.3 billion when considering indirect and induced effects. In Florida, the report found the number of jobs has increased in recent years, with researchers noting “Florida sugarcane growers and the Florida sugar industry support 19,201 jobs and contribute $4.7 billion annually to the state’s economy.”
floridapolitics.com
Rene Flowers endorses Michele Rayner, a jab at former opponent Wengay Newton
Flowers bested Newton in 2020 for a seat on the Pinellas County Commission. Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers is backing Rep. Michele Rayner in her run for House District 62 — a slight jab to Flowers’ former opponent, Wengay Newton, who faces Rayner in the upcoming Democratic Primary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Jackie Toledo-tied super PAC spends $70K slashing Laurel Lee
Engineering America's Future also funded text messages and voter outreach in CD 15. A super PAC just dropped more than $70,000 on negative media against congressional candidate Laurel Lee. Funding for the group traces back to a political committee once run by Republican Primary opponent Jackie Toledo. Engineering America’s Future,...
floridapolitics.com
State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce endorses 28 Primary candidates for Florida Legislature
The group said it may add further endorsements for both the Primary and General elections. The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is backing 22 sitting state lawmakers and six candidates for the Legislature now competing in Primary contests across the state. The endorsements included candidates from both sides of...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 8.11.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s campaign announced it has made more than 1 million voter contacts ahead of the Democratic Primary for Governor.
floridapolitics.com
Roger Stone endorses candidate running in Palm Beach County state House race
Jane Justice wrote to Donald Trump's political operative, who is a convicted felon, and he responded with a video endorsement. Republican Jane Justice is aiming high in her first try for elected office: Trying to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Mike Caruso in the Primary. And now she has an instantly...
floridapolitics.com
FEC warns Kelli Stargel-tied super PAC about failing to disclose spending
The Federal Election Commission (FEC) said a super PAC supporting Republican Kelli Stargel’s bid for Congress has not filed the proper campaign finance reports. “Failure to adequately respond by the response date noted above could result in an audit or enforcement action,” a letter from the FEC to Conservative Warriors PAC Treasurer Brett Doster reads.
floridapolitics.com
GOP Primary heats up with six-figure attack ad buys in CD 13 race
The district is being flooded with cash from Super PACs supporting frontrunners Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett. Republican opponents Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett are putting up a fierce fight for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, with political committees dishing out six-figures in the last week on attack ads targeting each of the front-runners.
Comments / 0