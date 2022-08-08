ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Laurel Lee dominates CD 15 field in fundraising and spending for July

Kelli Stargel still has more cash on hand, but Jackie Toledo's fundraising has slowed. Former Secretary of State Laurel Lee significantly outraised and outspent all competitors in her campaign in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. The Thonotosassa Republican reported $187,937 in new funding to her campaign between July 1 and...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Teachers’ unions put Jared Moskowitz at the head of his class

Veterans groups endorse his closest Primary rival Ben Sorensen in the race to represent CD 23. Jared Moskowitz is tops in his class for his bid for a congressional seat representing South Florida. The major teachers’ unions for the state and the country have endorsed his campaign to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

EMILY’s List backs 21 Florida legislative candidates

Most of the candidates are incumbents or candidates without Primary opposition. But a handful are in fierce Democratic races. EMILY’s List, a national political action committee supporting Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights, is revealing its endorsement of 21 legislative candidates in Florida. “The anti-choice extremist Republican majority...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jayer Williamson backs Joel Rudman in HD 3 race

Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller has also endorsed the Navarre doctor. Outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson is endorsing Dr. Joel Rudman to succeed him in House District 3. “I believe Dr. Rudman is the right Republican to represent us in the state Capitol,” Williamson said. “He already has a record of standing up for freedom and we can trust him to stand with Gov. DeSantis to keep Florida free and open for business.”
NAVARRE, FL
floridapolitics.com

﻿Texas A&M economists: Florida’s sugarcane farmers providing more jobs and financial benefits statewide

Researchers also found the industry supports 37K direct jobs and more than 151K jobs overall when counting downstream activity. New research from the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University found America’s sugar industry directly contributes $8.2 billion to the U.S. economy, a number that increases to nearly $23.3 billion when considering indirect and induced effects. In Florida, the report found the number of jobs has increased in recent years, with researchers noting “Florida sugarcane growers and the Florida sugar industry support 19,201 jobs and contribute $4.7 billion annually to the state’s economy.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jackie Toledo-tied super PAC spends $70K slashing Laurel Lee

Engineering America's Future also funded text messages and voter outreach in CD 15. A super PAC just dropped more than $70,000 on negative media against congressional candidate Laurel Lee. Funding for the group traces back to a political committee once run by Republican Primary opponent Jackie Toledo. Engineering America’s Future,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

FEC warns Kelli Stargel-tied super PAC about failing to disclose spending

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) said a super PAC supporting Republican Kelli Stargel’s bid for Congress has not filed the proper campaign finance reports. “Failure to adequately respond by the response date noted above could result in an audit or enforcement action,” a letter from the FEC to Conservative Warriors PAC Treasurer Brett Doster reads.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

GOP Primary heats up with six-figure attack ad buys in CD 13 race

The district is being flooded with cash from Super PACs supporting frontrunners Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett. Republican opponents Anna Paulina Luna and Kevin Hayslett are putting up a fierce fight for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, with political committees dishing out six-figures in the last week on attack ads targeting each of the front-runners.
FLORIDA STATE

