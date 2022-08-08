Read full article on original website
Cassia County School District to hold school safety event in Burley
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District will be holding a school safety event Thursday in Burley. With the recent trend of school shootings across the United States in recent years, on Thursday the school district will be holding a safety night. Parents can learn what the...
Magic Valley firefighters hit the streets to ‘Fill the Boot’
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Firefighters across the country are collecting money to support a great cause, including some right here in Twin Falls. On Friday, at the corner of Locust and Addison, firefighters from Twin Falls, Jerome and Rock Creek were raising money for Fill the Boot. Money...
Annual Julie’s Clothes for Kids brings community together
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — What started as a way to honor their wife and mother, has now turned into a community event that people look forward to all year, Julie’s Clothes for Kids took place Friday morning in Burley. “In honor of my mom, his late wife, so...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Northview Orchards
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A day at the U-Pick Farm is fun for the whole family. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we head to Northview Orchards, which has been a Southern Idaho fixture for half a century. Northview Orchard has been a fixture along the Snake...
Behind the Business: Wolfe Lighting
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One business that is new to Twin Falls isn’t very new to Idaho, and you may have heard it before, especially if you lived in eastern Idaho. In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Wolfe Lighting and how they’re looking to bring something different to the Magic Valley.
Snake River Juvenile Detention Center is beginning a new program aimed at diverting kids away from detention
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to divert kids from the juvenile justice system, a new center is opening up in Twin Falls County. “They are called Status Offenses because they can only be committed by a kid under the age of 18, so you have your runaways, your incorrigibles, your curfews, those types of things,” said Kevin Sandau, Director of Juvenile Services.
Twin Falls resident looking for change in laws regarding injectable cosmetics
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A practice in Idaho, Botox parties, are growing in popularity in the state, in part, due to the lax rules surrounding the injection practice. KMVT spoke with a resident who is calling for some change. Jeni Burk, who has battled migraines for years, recently...
The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls will be implement some new fee and rate increases that will most likely go into effect in October. On Monday the Twin Falls City Council approved new fee and rate increases, which they say were necessary to help fund increasing costs and operational expenses.
City of Kimberly: Boil water advisory lifted after waterline repairs
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A boil water advisory, which affected parts of Kimberly, has now been lifted. The boil water advisory went into effect on Monday night and affected Center Street to the train tracks and Oak and Ash streets. Water quality monitoring has affirmed that potable water in...
Coping with the stresses of a new school year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The beginning of the school year can be an exciting time for students and teachers alike, as they embark on another year of studies. But, with that excitement can also come anxiety, stress and a range of emotions that can eventually lead to burnout.
Winter, Marques Phillip
BURLEY—Marques Phillip Winter, 39, of Burley, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 6, 1983, to Wayne and Maricela Winter. Marques was raised in Burley, Idaho, where he attended school. After graduating high school he went to work at Kim Hansen Chevrolet where he worked for 19 years as the detail manager. Marques married his high school sweetheart, Kalli Jo Hitt, on August 5, 2006, and they resided in Heyburn. They were blessed with two boys, Blaize Phillip Winter and Joseph Kayne Winter. They later moved to Burley where they raised their boys and, in 2020, Marques opened his own business, Mokes Auto Detailing. Marques enjoyed hosting family barbeques, camping, fishing, hunting and music. But most of all he loved his family and spoiling his grandson.
Officials: Case of N.H. missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, shifts to homicide probe
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony...
Cramer, Evelyn Kay
JEROME—On Sunday August 7th, 2022, Evelyn Kay Cramer, Loving mother of 3 boys, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at age 72. Kay was born in December 1949 to Jack and Geneva Benson. She grew up in Jerome, Idaho helping in the family restaurant competing for Rodeo Queen. Graduating from Jerome High school in 1968 she went on to earn degrees from College of Southern Idaho (1970) and later in life from University of Utah. Kay had many occupations over the years but her talent in tax and accounting skills were greatly appreciated by many. Kay was married to Kent Laird Cramer and together they raised 3 sons Kent Jr, Jack Richard, and Stanley. Kay loved to spend time with her family and helping others. Many young adults and children have been taken under her wings over the years to be well loved and shown a better path. Above all Kay loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed traveling and the ocean. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years.
Minico falls in championship game of Northwest Regional
VERNAL, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — After a crazy postseason run, the Minico Storm’s Legion baseball season ends with a runner-up finish at the Northwest Class A American Legion Baseball Regional Tournament (NWCART). NWCART Championship game. Butte Miners (MT) 4, Minico Storm 0. Minico’s only two losses of the regional...
Gridiron Grind: Jerome looks to find their stride
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome football team is still searching for its identity this fall. “I don’t know what to expect, your guess is as good as mine, but they’re eager to try it, so I’m excited to see what we’re about,” said Jerome Head Coach Sid Gambles.
FBI Director Wray addresses threats, declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago search
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Director Christopher Wray, in Nebraska on Wednesday to talk about attempted cyberattacks in David City, wouldn’t answer questions about the agency’s recent search at Mar-a-Lago, but did comment on attacks on law enforcement, calling them “deplorable and dangerous.”. He was also asked...
CSI signs former Idaho Basketball Player of the Year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2020 Idaho Basketball Player of the Year is coming home, Britton Berrett, who averaged about 20 points a game his senior season at Rigby announced he is signing with the CSI Golden Eagles for the 2022-23 season. Berrett, who was known as a...
