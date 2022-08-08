ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Tavolino remains a community-centric gathering place post-pandemic

WESTBOROUGH – As the pandemic loosens its hold, Tavolino restaurant remains firmly placed as a hub of the community. “We are definitely excited to host more events and are starting to get more groups coming in,” says General Manager Abby Winant. “During COVID, we had to cap the number of people who could be in the restaurant. Now we have business groups, large families, and local sports teams who come in. We host the Westborough Rotary Club; I really appreciate that they think of us for their events.”
WESTBOROUGH, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

Rosettis in Beverly Worth The Ride

We decided to go back to Rosettis on Brimbal Ave in Beverly for dinner last week. It had been recommended by our friends Chris and Charleen and we have been once but hadn’t been back in quite a while. There are so many fine restaurants right here in Gloucester, it’s hard to leave town for another but it was a special occasion and we have been wanting to return here for this Italian themed dining experience. We were not disappointed.
BEVERLY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Italian Festival going strong on third day

WORCESTER, Mass. — Saturday marks day three of Worcester’s Italian Festival. After a two-year break, the support for the event is as strong as ever. People of all ages say they love the atmosphere of the festival. With fun things like face painting for kids and vendors selling...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
spectrumnews1.com

'We have something for everyone': Worcester Public Library hosts second-annual block party Saturday

WORCESTER, Mass. - Back for a second year, the Worcester Public Library had a block party Saturday. Salem Street and Library Lane were shut down for the festivities. Saturday's party featured local vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo and all sorts of fun activities for the children in attendance. And of course, what's a party at a library without a book sale? Leadership at the library wants the public to know the library is for more than just books, and they wanted to create a space for people to celebrate.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look

QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
QUINCY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Assumption University Plans to Open Pub at Campus Center

WORCESTER - Assumption University is planning to open a 4,500 sq. ft. pub at the Hagan Campus Center this fall. The Worcester License Commission did a walkthrough of the proposed space for the pub early Thursday morning. The Commission will provide the school with a common victualer license and all premises alcohol license once Assumption gets a handheld identification scanner to scan IDs at the pub’s entrance.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hot Weather#Food Drink
communityadvocate.com

Hudson pride on full display for Boston 25 Zip Trip

HUDSON – Hundreds of residents filtered through Main Street on Friday when Boston 25 News came to Hudson to highlight the town as part of their summer Zip Trip series. Zip Trip sees the channel come to cities and towns throughout the state to highlight their unique attractions and people. For the seventh installment this summer anchors Shiri Spear, Catherine Parrotta and Lilly Hopkins showcased Hudson’s businesses, government officials and everyday people who are proud of their town.
HUDSON, MA
millburysutton.com

Ferris wheels and frog jumping: visit these local fairs and festivals

Aug. 12-14 MT. CARMEL-LORETO FESTIVAL: Aug. 11-14, 37 Massasoit Road, Worcester. Hours: 5-10 p.m. Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Food, music, children's activities and more. Admission $2; admission to Kids Zone is $10 with wristband. Information: https://mtcarmelfestival.org/. BELLINGHAM DAYS: Aug. 11-13,...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury residents enjoy Summer Festival at SAC Park

SHREWSBURY – Residents gathered at SAC Park to enjoy a day filled with food trucks, vendors and live music at the Shrewsbury Summer Festival on Aug. 9. The event was organized by Andrea Castinetti, who was motivated to hold the event due to the isolation the community faced during the pandemic.
SHREWSBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AccuWeather

Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall

Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight

A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
BOSTON, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Southwick’s Zoo Upcoming Special Events!

Southwick’s Zoo has some upcoming special events! Event dates and details are subject to change without notice, so please check the Southwick’s Zoo website before heading out.. Southwick’s Zoo remains open on all holidays during the zoo season (April through October). Upcoming Spring Events:. August 14: Sounds...
SOUTHWICK, MA
andoverma.gov

Mattress and Box Spring Curbside Changes

Starting Monday, September 12, 2022, mattresses and box springs will no longer be allowed for curbside trash collection and will no longer qualify as a bulk item, due to the updated MassDEP waste ban, which requires mattresses to be recycled. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has made amendments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy