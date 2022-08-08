ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man, 20, arrested in deadly Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man is under arrest with a deadly shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Rakim Muhammad, Jr., of Baltimore, was taken into custody Aug. 4 in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Earnest Jackson, Baltimore Police said. Muhammad is charged with first- and second-degree murder.The charges stem from a shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 26 in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue. Officers called to the scene found Jackson shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led investigators to zero in on Muhammad as the shooting suspect. No additional details about the shooting or a possible motive were immediately released.Muhammad remains in custody while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore police investigating North Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in North Baltimore Thursday morning. According to police, just after 7 a.m., officers received reports of an unresponsive man in the 800 block of Bradhurst Road. Police found the man, later identified as Darius Jones, on scene and medics...
Mosby to defend against charges she violated gag order in Keith Davis case

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby will appear in court Friday to defend herself against charges she violated a gag order in a high-profile prosecution. This is the latest legal battle as Mosby and supporters of Keith Davis Jr. have clashed for years. Mosby has continued...
Officers find 2 men shot to death in car in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City police officers found two men shot to death inside a car Friday in West Baltimore, authorities said. Around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victims who were shot multiple...
Frederick man found guilty in 2021 fast food restaurant homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was found guilty of murder in connection to a fast food restaurant homicide last year. According to police, on December 26, 2021 just before 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Burger King franchise near Routzahn Way in Frederick. Once on scene,...
Funeral arrangements scheduled for Nykayla Strawder

BALTIMORE – Funeral arrangements have been made for Nykayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch over the weekend.A viewing is set for next Thursday at Wylie Funeral Home. It will be followed by a funeral the next morning at True Christian Faith Temple, according to a listing on the funeral home's website.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Saturday night, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search for answers and...
Luther Trent, admitted arsonist, sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The man who admitted to setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire while she was asleep inside was sentenced to 12 years in federal court Thursday. Luther Trent, 22, pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property by fire in June. Judge Ellen Hollander sentenced Trent to 12 years in federal prison with an additional three years of supervised release.
25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
Teen Orbeez gun challenge could lead to injuries, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are warning the public about a teen challenge involving Orbeez guns that could hurt or endanger bystanders, according to authorities.The teens are being encouraged to participate in "drive-by shootings" with the blaster guns, which fire off gel balls, police said.Orbeez guns can injure people if fired at a high speed or if they hit a vulnerable spot like the eyes, according to authorities.Police are encouraging parents to speak to their children about the risks associated with gel blaster guns.
