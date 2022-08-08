Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo Advisors team welcomes new member
The Steamboat Springs Wells Fargo Advisors team has added Jessica Quigley as a brokerage client associate with Sturges Cusenbary Private Wealth Management. She will work with Laura Cusenbary and Dan Sturges and their clients. Quigley has spent a decade serving Routt County including eight years at the CSU Extension office...
Talks between Peak Health Alliance, UCHealth break down
While the president of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center says she believes discussions between the hospital and Peak Health Alliance have “come to an end,” the health insurance co-op’s CEO says she doesn’t “want to close the door totally.”. In an interview with the Steamboat...
Parents form committee to advocate for special needs students in Steamboat
Parents of special needs students in Steamboat Springs have formed a committee to try to ensure their children are getting the services they are entitled to after federal officials said this spring they were “concerned” that wasn’t happening. Pete Wood addressed the board of education during public...
Freedom Stomp aims to bring Yampa Valley conservatives together Sunday
On Sunday, Aug. 14, there will be a chance for conservatives of all ages across the Yampa Valley to gather and meet each other. There is a Freedom Stomp event from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, at the Dry Creek Park in Hayden. This is a tri-county event where conservatives from Moffat,...
Steamboat Springs City Council President: The Yampa Valley — take it slow and embrace the place
Please, please, please — SLOW DOWN! We tell our kids to slow down when they run too fast, bike too fast or drive too fast, but what about us? Do we ever take our own advice and slow down? It seems like we are doing just the opposite. This...
Full-day voluntary fishing closure reinstated on Yampa River
Due to high water temperatures and a decline in flow, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reinstated a full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River beginning Friday, Aug. 12. The closure on the river runs from Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the western edge of city limits at the Steamboat Springs KOA Holiday.
Routt County real estate sales surpass $35M for week of Aug. 5-11
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $35 million across 30 sales for the week of Aug. 5-11. Property Description: 1.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $90,000 in 2005. 158 Red Hawk Court. Seller: Jamie and Jeffrey Daniels. Buyer: Amber...
Steamboat Resort asking for artist submissions for installation at base area
Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. is seeking submissions from artists for a large, outdoor installation with the theme of “what makes you feel welcome in the outdoors.”. The piece is intended to do more than beautify the base area at the resort, but “celebrate the outdoors as a place where all are welcome to play and encourage reflection on collaboration,” according to the resort’s website.
Keep Bears Wild to host informational event next week
Keep Bears Wild is hosting a presentation to educate the public about bear behavior and how to live cohesively with the animal. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Library Hall in Bud Werner Memorial Library. Keep Bears Wild is a...
Wildland firefighter based out of Craig dies while fighting blaze in Oregon
A 27-year-old firefighter with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew died Wednesday, Aug. 10, after being struck by a tree while assigned to the Big Swamp Fire in Oregon. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon, U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management expressed their grief in a news release announcing the death of Collin Hagan of Toivola, Michigan, on Thursday.
Parking lot overhaul adds parking spaces, isolates traffic at Steamboat Springs High School
Parents and students at Steamboat Springs High School will see significant changes to the parking lot, drop-off area and bus loop when they return for the first day of school later this month. The rearrangement of the high school parking lot separates traffic from parents dropping students off, students parking,...
Upcoming road work on Routt County roads
Routt County drivers will see chip seal work being done again in the coming days. However, the work shouldn’t affect the county’s busiest roads. Thirty-seven miles of county roads will be treated this year including:. County Road 27 from 20 Mile Mine north to U.S. Highway 40. County...
Steamboat grieves loss of icon, athlete Sue White
Her smile was full of life, her enthusiasm contagious and when Sue White said hello, it would bring a little light into the lives of those she greeted, and to the community she called home. “I would get out of my car in the morning, and she was coming from...
Top 10 most-read stories this week: new gondola at Steamboat Resort, record-breaking fish
1. No fish tale: the eye-opening story behind Tim Daniel’s record-breaking brook trout. Unlike many fish stories, full of heroism and bravado on the angler’s part, the one Granby local Tim Daniel tells about catching his record-breaking brook trout brims with feeling and lessons in resource protection. 2....
Steamboat fishing guide reels in potential record trout in North Routt
It is not every day in the fishing world that you come across a Rainbow Trout that could earn you a Master Angler Award. It is even less common to reel in a record-breaking Rainbow as you are heading back to shore. Brady Wettlaufer accomplished both feats after reeling in...
Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs. Bud Werner Library invites the community to watch the Drepung Loseling monks create a Mandala Sand Painting in Library Hall. At 7 p.m. on Sunday, the sand mandala ends with a tradition that illustrates the impermanence of life: the colorful sands are swept up and placed in an urn during a closing ceremony – after which the monks will lead the community outside along the riverbank and the sands will be sent ceremoniously down the Yampa River to carry a healing blessing to the ocean and the rest of the world.
Ned Ledoux to entertain at Routt County Fair
Country singer-songwriter Ned Ledoux will put on a concert at the Routt County Fair at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Ledoux, son of country legend Chris Ledoux, will serenade the audience in the outdoor arena at the Routt County Fairgrounds with a mixture of his originals and covers of his father’s music. Chris Ledoux died in 2005 due to complications from cancer.
