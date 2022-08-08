ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Wells Fargo Advisors team welcomes new member

The Steamboat Springs Wells Fargo Advisors team has added Jessica Quigley as a brokerage client associate with Sturges Cusenbary Private Wealth Management. She will work with Laura Cusenbary and Dan Sturges and their clients. Quigley has spent a decade serving Routt County including eight years at the CSU Extension office...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Talks between Peak Health Alliance, UCHealth break down

While the president of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center says she believes discussions between the hospital and Peak Health Alliance have “come to an end,” the health insurance co-op’s CEO says she doesn’t “want to close the door totally.”. In an interview with the Steamboat...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Freedom Stomp aims to bring Yampa Valley conservatives together Sunday

On Sunday, Aug. 14, there will be a chance for conservatives of all ages across the Yampa Valley to gather and meet each other. There is a Freedom Stomp event from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, at the Dry Creek Park in Hayden. This is a tri-county event where conservatives from Moffat,...
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Full-day voluntary fishing closure reinstated on Yampa River

Due to high water temperatures and a decline in flow, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reinstated a full-day voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River beginning Friday, Aug. 12. The closure on the river runs from Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the western edge of city limits at the Steamboat Springs KOA Holiday.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales surpass $35M for week of Aug. 5-11

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $35 million across 30 sales for the week of Aug. 5-11. Property Description: 1.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $90,000 in 2005. 158 Red Hawk Court. Seller: Jamie and Jeffrey Daniels. Buyer: Amber...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Resort asking for artist submissions for installation at base area

Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. is seeking submissions from artists for a large, outdoor installation with the theme of “what makes you feel welcome in the outdoors.”. The piece is intended to do more than beautify the base area at the resort, but “celebrate the outdoors as a place where all are welcome to play and encourage reflection on collaboration,” according to the resort’s website.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Keep Bears Wild to host informational event next week

Keep Bears Wild is hosting a presentation to educate the public about bear behavior and how to live cohesively with the animal. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Library Hall in Bud Werner Memorial Library. Keep Bears Wild is a...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Wildland firefighter based out of Craig dies while fighting blaze in Oregon

A 27-year-old firefighter with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew died Wednesday, Aug. 10, after being struck by a tree while assigned to the Big Swamp Fire in Oregon. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon, U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management expressed their grief in a news release announcing the death of Collin Hagan of Toivola, Michigan, on Thursday.
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Upcoming road work on Routt County roads

Routt County drivers will see chip seal work being done again in the coming days. However, the work shouldn’t affect the county’s busiest roads. Thirty-seven miles of county roads will be treated this year including:. County Road 27 from 20 Mile Mine north to U.S. Highway 40. County...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat grieves loss of icon, athlete Sue White

Her smile was full of life, her enthusiasm contagious and when Sue White said hello, it would bring a little light into the lives of those she greeted, and to the community she called home. “I would get out of my car in the morning, and she was coming from...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs. Bud Werner Library invites the community to watch the Drepung Loseling monks create a Mandala Sand Painting in Library Hall. At 7 p.m. on Sunday, the sand mandala ends with a tradition that illustrates the impermanence of life: the colorful sands are swept up and placed in an urn during a closing ceremony – after which the monks will lead the community outside along the riverbank and the sands will be sent ceremoniously down the Yampa River to carry a healing blessing to the ocean and the rest of the world.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Ned Ledoux to entertain at Routt County Fair

Country singer-songwriter Ned Ledoux will put on a concert at the Routt County Fair at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Ledoux, son of country legend Chris Ledoux, will serenade the audience in the outdoor arena at the Routt County Fairgrounds with a mixture of his originals and covers of his father’s music. Chris Ledoux died in 2005 due to complications from cancer.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

