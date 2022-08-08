10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs. Bud Werner Library invites the community to watch the Drepung Loseling monks create a Mandala Sand Painting in Library Hall. At 7 p.m. on Sunday, the sand mandala ends with a tradition that illustrates the impermanence of life: the colorful sands are swept up and placed in an urn during a closing ceremony – after which the monks will lead the community outside along the riverbank and the sands will be sent ceremoniously down the Yampa River to carry a healing blessing to the ocean and the rest of the world.

