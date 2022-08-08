ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

KEVN

It’s all about the burger in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -Riding is not the only thing happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle was cooking Friday. The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 champions. Contestants battled...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Hundreds of coats donated to 5 Black Hills children homes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With temperatures reaching the high 90s Wednesday, thinking about winter coats may not be at the top of most people’s priority lists. However, Coats for Kids is already looking ahead with their 11th year donating winter coats to the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

coats for kids

More than 50 percent of people at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally choose to stay at a campground over a hotel. Local veterans honored at 'Military Appreciation Day' at the Rally. Sturgis visitors got to see a B-1 flyover from Ellsworth...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rats Hole hosted their 34th annual bike show Thursday. More than 100 bikes showed up to compete in 14 different categories for the ‘Big Daddy Rat Trophy’. They claim to be the largest and longest running bike show in the world as Rats Hole...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

All Kids Bike places 3 tiny ‘motorcycles’ up for auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While motorcycles rumble throughout the hills, one organization is taking the opportunity to showcase a different kind of cycle. All Kids Bike is a non-profit in partnership with Strider Bikes with the goal to get kindergarteners on bicycles. During this Sturgis Rally, three tiny custom...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Get your 2022 Pigskin Preview magazine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Get the inside scoop on your team with the 24nd edition of our Pigskin Preview magazine (see below for the locations where you can pick up this free football digest). The magazine is an annual look ahead at the high school football season in the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Police draw attention to underage drinking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Sturgis Rally continues to wind down at the rally, some people are looking to relax with a drink at a local bar. But according to the Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, it’s more than just adults wanting to go for a drink. Juvenile alcohol offenses have been up this year compared to last. This follows the spike in drug possessions misdemeanors as well.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

One more day of heat

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Still Hot the Next Two Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly dry for tonight and most of tomorrow. Showers and storms could impact Northeast Wyoming during the evening hours tomorrow, but as that rain moves into Western South Dakota, it will dissipate. Temperatures tomorrow will remain hot with highs near 100° for most of Western South Dakota. Better chance for storms over the weekend. We will also see cooler temps as high could be in the upper 80s by then.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Justin Walker ready to lead Broncs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche football team is ready to take the field with a new head coach this season. Justin Walker takes over the reigns of the Broncs program.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KEVN

Douglas looks for improvement with a new head coach

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Douglas football team is ready to take the field with a new head coach this season. Former assistant Will Velez takes over as the new leader. The Patriots open the season August 26th when they host Belle Fourche.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
RAPID CITY, SD

