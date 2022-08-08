Read full article on original website
Celebrate Pensacola's 462nd Birthday - Sunday, August 14
Celebrate Pensacola’s 462nd Birthday at the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting and Family Fun Day. To celebrate Pensacola’s 462nd birthday, community members are invited to explore the newly unveiled America’s First Settlement Trail (A1S Trail). On Sunday, Aug. 14, join the A1S Foundation, Visit Pensacola, and the UWF Historic Trust at Plaza Ferdinand VII for the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting and Family Fun Day.
Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
Legendary Pensacola music venue opening Friday
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Handlebar, a staple in the Pensacola local music scene, is set to open on Friday after being closed for the last four years. What started as a real estate investment, turned into the flipped music venue, but that didn’t come without some road bumps. Kathy Sandstrom and her husband, Chris […]
tmpresale.com
The Prophecy Show in Pensacola, FL Dec 03, 2022 – presale password
The Prophecy Show presale code has finally been posted. Anyone with this presale code will have a great opportunity to order sweet seats before the general public!. You don’t want to miss The Prophecy Show’s show in Pensacola do you? Tickets could sell out when they go on sale: during the presale you can get your tickets before they are all gone!
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
Part of ‘Bama Bayou’ property in Orange Beach bought by The Wharf
Owner Art Favre has purchased 86 acres of the Bama Bayou property on the north side of the Intracoastal Waterway near the Foley Beach Express Toll Bridge.
iheart.com
This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway
Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
getthecoast.com
‘It’ll be raining fish here soon:’ Waterspout spotted near Destin, Florida
Yesterday’s weather got a bit rough, but it also led to tons of beachgoers (and boaters) getting the chance to see a waterspout near Destin, Florida. The waterspout was reported around 12:45pm Thursday afternoon near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle.
Back-to-school giveaway set for Sunday in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A back-to-school giveaway will be held in Pensacola on Sunday. The event is sponsored by Pensacola Topless Riders, Dirty South Toyz, Pensacola Vikings MC, and Governor Williams. The location of the giveaway will be at 3017 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and is set to run from...
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo increasing admission prices to cover operation costs
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Wednesday, Aug. 8 that some admission prices will increase by $3. The zoo, which is a non-profit, relies on ticket admission to help cover operation costs. Officials made the decision to increase the price to make sure animals were fed and that the zoo’s […]
Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
KFDM-TV
Community mourns loss of Florida man who fell sick after eating oysters
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pensacola man who died Tuesday morning after they say he fell ill from eating raw oysters. Rodney Jackson -- an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life working in banking -- was 55 years old. He recently moved back to Pensacola and began working for the Studer Community Institute, helping local businesses grow -- specifically minority-owned businesses.
WATCH: Florida Man Goes Full Alpha Male on Bear Chasing Family Dog
If there’s one thing we’ve learned here, it’s don’t mess with Florida Man. This recent video of a man scaring a black bear away from his dog just proves it. The video, taken at a home in Navarre Beach, Florida, first shows a woman trying to call the dog inside. But, a black bear charges after the dog instead, chasing it around the side of the house. Then, the man comes outside, making himself look big, and unleashes a primal roar that scares the animal right off.
getthecoast.com
Freedom Beacon Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in Fort Walton Beach
During last night’s Fort Walton Beach City Council meeting, the major development order for phase 3 of the Freedom Beacon Tech Park in Fort Walton Beach was unanimously approved by council. Freedom Beacon Tech Park is a 50-acre mixed-use development, master-planned by The Jay Odom Group under a long-term...
Cyclist hit by car, hospitalized: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a cyclist is in the hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, after a car hit the man when he was trying to cross over an intersection Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, a cyclist tried to cross the northbound lanes […]
thebamabuzz.com
Discover 7 of the best places for snorkeling in Alabama, according to Big 7 Travel
Just because it’s August, doesn’t mean the summer fun is over. Strap on those goggles and get ready to explore the beauty that lies beneath. Find out what travel publication Big 7 has named Alabama’s top snorkeling spots. 1. The Whiskey Wreck—Gulf Shores. Located just past...
Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office to begin High Visibility Enforcement details
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Beginning Aug. 23, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement details in an effort to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety. The location for this detail will be Fairfield Drive, between West Park Place and North P. Street. The times will be from […]
crestviewbulletin.com
Six stores announced for Crestview Commons
The City of Crestview recently confirmed that six stores will be calling the Crestview Commons home. Aldi, Ulta, Marshall’s, Five Below, Burlington’s Coat Factory, and Chili’s are all set to become a part of the long-awaited shopping complex, which will be located off Highway 85 just north of Interstate 10.
